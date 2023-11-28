Jump to content
Galatasaray vs Man Utd predictions: Champions League betting tips and odds

Our tipster has made three betting predictions for the crunch Champions League match between Galatasaray and Manchester United
Last Updated: 29th of November 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Galatasaray vs Manchester United predictions:

Manchester United face a must-win game against Galatasaray on the road as their Champions League status hangs in the balance on Wednesday (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Red Devils sit bottom of Group A after four matches, losing three of their games to date, including their 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen last time out

Erik ten Hag’s men were seemingly in control of the game with a 2-0 lead, but Marcus Rashford’s dismissal turned the contest on its head and allowed the Danish outfit to roar back and record an exhilarating victory to boost their own last 16 hopes. 

United know a defeat to Galatasaray would end their bid to reach the next phase of the competition, although they could still qualify for a place in the Europa League.

The Red Devils have been boosted by a recent upturn in form in the Premier League, winning five out of their last six. 

Ten Hag’s men put forward an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend, but will have to be at their best against the Turkish outfit.  

Galatasaray won the reverse fixture 3-2, but have since lost successive matches to Bayern Munich to leave their own last 16 chances in the balance. 

Okan Buruk’s side defeated Alanyaspor 4-0 in their weekend Super Lig outing to continue their impressive domestic home record. 

Gala have failed to win at home in the Champions League this term, which is reflected that United are slight favourites in the odds with football betting sites

Here are our tips for the contest using the best Champions League odds.

Will there be goals in Istanbul? 

One thing is for certain, United have not been a boring side to watch in this year’s Champions League. 

Ten Hag’s men have been involved in two games that have totalled seven goals, and another with five, while even their 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Old Trafford had drama at the death. 

Galatasaray have also played out thrilling games, including their 3-2 win over United in the reverse fixture.  

They staged a late comeback to earn a share of the spoils against Copenhagen in matchday one, and were only narrowly beaten by Bayern in back-to-back defeats. 

The Turkish outfit have been extremely competitive and will give United all they can handle at Rams Park. 

Ten Hag’s men have not been easy on the eye but have managed to grind out wins in the Premier League. 

The same cannot be said for their performances in the Champions League, where they’ve found ways to lose against Gala and Copenhagen in important matches. 

However, with the Champions League’s leading scorer Rasmus Hojlund in the ranks, they will be a threat. 

We’re expecting goals, so with our first Galatasaray vs Man Utd prediction, we’re backing over 3.5 goals at 6/4 with Betfred

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals – 6/4 Betfred

Hojlund to maintain Champions League streak 

Although Hojlund has failed to break his duck in front of goal in the Premier League, the Dane has been potent in the Champions League. He leads the way in the goal chart alongside Alvaro Morata with five goals to his name. 

The 20-year-old missed the win over Everton with a hamstring injury, but Ten Hag is confident that he should be able to feature against Galatasaray. 

United need him because Anthony Martial has struggled this term, despite ending his goal drought against Everton. Rashford will miss the trip to Turkey following his dismissal against Copenhagen, leaving the Red Devils short of options up front.

Hojlund scored twice against Copenhagen and notched a brace against Galatasaray at Old Trafford. Unlike Martial, the forward gives United a true presence in the box.  

The Turkish outfit will play on the front foot and test what has been a leaky United defence in the Champions League. So, Hojlund and his team-mates are going to have to be on their mettle in the final third. 

After looking at the odds on betting sites, we’re backing him to score any time at odds of 7/4 with BoyleSports

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Tip 2: Rasmus Hojlund to score any time - 7/4 BoyleSports 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Red card in the match? 

Casemiro was sent off at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture between the sides as he collected two bookings, giving away a penalty in the process.  

Rashford was the second United player to receive his marching orders in the Champions League this season when he was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Elias Jelert after a VAR review. 

Given the desperate stakes for both teams, there could be a loose challenge or two on the cards.  

Galatasaray have been well disciplined in the Champions League this term, picking up only nine yellow cards in four games and have kept all 11 men on the field.  

But there are a couple of contenders in their ranks that could pick up a red, including former Premier League players Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Torreira along with Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech.

Sofyan Amrabat has been no stranger to officials this season for United, and after their performances in the Champions League to date, another dismissal would add to the drama of the spectacle. 

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez has been assigned the game, and has brandished 10 yellow cards in his previous two Champions Leagues. The Spaniard has awarded two reds in LaLiga this term, which is worth bearing in mind. 

We’re taking the bold approach with our final Galatasaray vs Manchester United prediction and backing a red card to be shown in the game at 15/4 with William Hill

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Tip 3: Red card to be shown in the game – 15/4 William Hill

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.