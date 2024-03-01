Huddersfield vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Huddersfield to receive most cards – 23/20 with Unibet Andre Breitenreiter’s time in charge of Huddersfield got off to the perfect start with a win over Watford and his next assignment is a home meeting with in-form West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Terriers’ survival prospects were given a shot in the arm as they came from behind to beat the Hornets 2-1 in Breitenreiter’s first game at the helm last weekend. Huddersfield are now two points clear of the relegation zone but face a tough run of fixtures with three of their next five games against teams in the Championship’s top six, starting with second-placed Leeds.

make the Whites no bigger than 4/7 to pick up a 10th straight league win and cut the gap to leaders Leicester down to three points ahead of their home game against QPR later on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s men do come into this clash after a 3-2 FA Cup loss at Chelsea on Wednesday, a reshuffled Leeds line-up having acquitted itself well against a Premier League opponent and only losing the tie in the last minute. That was far from ideal preparation for this game though and could leave Leeds a little vulnerable for a feisty Saturday lunch date with an improving Huddersfield side.

All good things must come to an end Leeds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester last Friday opened up the possibility of them overhauling the Foxes and capturing the Championship title. To keep that dream alive, they’ll need another three points from the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium but this winning run, the club’s best run of form in 92 years, must come to an end at some point. And a big game against Leicester, followed by an FA Cup tie at Chelsea, will have had some impact on the squad, even though Farke shuffled his pack in the cup.

Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Wilfried Gnonto and Glen Kamara all started the midweek game on the bench while Georginio Rutter sat out, but the rest of the team was pretty similar to the one that faced Leicester. The loss to Chelsea ended Leeds’ excellent run of six straight victories away from home, but they'll like their chances of getting back to winning ways at Huddersfield having won on three of the last four visits. The reverse fixture ended in a 4-1 win for Farke’s men too, but Huddersfield were going through a rotten run at the time and things have improved since then. They’ve won three of their last five league games to move out of the bottom three, while at home it’s two wins from three and just three defeats in the last 10 matches.

Two of those losses came via late goals so this is a competitive Terriers team that will be backed by a fanbase eager to see their side knock Leeds out of their promotion stride. Huddersfield’s form was improving before Breitenreiter took over but he appears to have given them an extra lift by employing a more positive brand of football. There’s no doubt that Leeds will pose a significant challenge. They’ve been bossing games at both ends recently, but there may be a bit of regression coming. The top sides have found it tough at Huddersfield this year with Southampton and Ipswich dropping points and it’s worth considering the Terriers’ price to avoid defeat on with going 6/4 in the double chance market. Huddersfield vs Leeds tip 1: Huddersfield/draw double chance – 6/4 with William Hill

Don’t overlook excellent attacks These two have been pretty sound defensively with Leeds conceding two goals in nine games and Huddersfield having the Championship’s seventh-best expected goals against total in 2024. But both teams should take a positive approach to this game with the hosts encouraged by recent results and the Whites needing to win to stay on Leicester’s tail. That brings both teams to score into the equation on . No side has played more Championship games where both teams have found the net this season than Huddersfield, with BTTS landing in 23 of 34 matches.

The Terriers have found their scoring touch of late too, Danny Ward’s brace against Watford meaning they’ve now netted in 11 straight league outings. Leeds’ attacking options are so impressive that it’s tough to imagine them not scoring. Rutter is expected to return having missed the loss at Chelsea, while Gnonto has found his scoring touch of late to muscle his way past the impressive Dan James in Farke’s starting line-up. You need to go back to the end of December for the last time Leeds failed to score, and they can play their part in an entertaining derby. Huddersfield vs Leeds tip 2: Both teams to score – 5/6 with BoyleSports

Terriers may bare their teeth There’s a temptation to take the under on the total cards line, which is around 6/5 with , who have set the line at 3.5. Referee Andrew Kitchen averages less than three yellows a game in the Championship and has only shown one red card all season, while these two have tended to keep their noses clean. But this is a derby and when Leeds and Huddersfield meet, there tends to be cards with the last five meetings all featuring at least four bookings. The reverse fixture contained four yellows, all shown to Huddersfield players, and they may fall foul of the official more often than Leeds if they do try to take the game to the visitors. Leeds have received one booking or less in four of their last five games so two cards for the Terriers may be enough to see them edge this bet. Huddersfield vs Leeds tip 3: Huddersfield to receive most cards – 23/20 with Unibet

Free bets offers for the Championship The weekend is nearly upon us and are ready to give out free bets to use on the feast of football scheduled to take place.