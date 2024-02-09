Ipswich Town vs West Brom predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Ipswich Town vs West Brom betting tips Ipswich to win and BTTS – 18/5 William Hill

Kieffer Moore to score any time – 9/4 bet365

West Brom over 3.5 shots on target – 8/13 BoyleSports Ipswich Town are in dire need of a win to re-ignite their automatic promotion push in the Championship against West Brom on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Tractor Boys fell out of the top two for the first time since September following their 3-2 defeat to Preston last time out. Kieran McKenna’s side went 3-0 down before new signing Kieffer Moore bagged a brace to set up a tense finale, only for Ipswich to fall short. They’ve now won only one of their last eight Championship games, but a win over West Brom would lift them back above Southampton and Leeds into second place. However, McKenna knows that his side’s margin for error has disappeared.

West Brom eased past Ipswich in the reverse fixture in November at The Hawthorns, highlighting their potential. But, their inconsistent form has prevented them from solidifying their play-off place and moving upwards to challenge for automatic promotion. Despite their issues, Ipswich are favourites with and you can find a price of 13/5 to back the Baggies to win on the road. Here are our predictions.

Ipswich to dig out important win Although Ipswich’s automatic promotion aspirations have taken a hit over the last six weeks, the Tractor Boys are still having an outstanding season. Newly promoted from League One, McKenna has his side dreaming of becoming the first team since Southampton in 2012 to win back-to-back promotions from the third tier to the Premier League. They only trail the Saints by two points and the Championship table could look very different after this weekend’s set of results. But, Ipswich have to get back to winning ways, having suffered back-to-back losses in all competitions. They were stunned by non-league Maidstone United last time out at Portman Road, while their loss to Preston on the road compounded their issues.

Ipswich are always a danger to find the back of the net, and even in defeat to Preston they went down swinging thanks to Moore. That could provide a momentum boost ahead of the visit of the Baggies, who have struggled on the road. Carlos Corberan has done a fine job, but his side have lost their last three Championship away games. Considering Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 12 home league matches, we like the price with for McKenna's side to win along with both teams to score due to their defensive problems.

Moore to showcase talents once again Ipswich reportedly beat Sunderland and Cardiff to the signing of Moore on transfer deadline day and he showed what he can do in the final third on his debut. The Wales international came off the bench and was on the spot with two close-range finishes to reduce the deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. If he started at Deepdale, it might have been a different story for the Tractor Boys. In his time on the pitch, Moore converted Leif Davis’ cross at the back post and the two could form a deadly partnership, with the latter already notching 10 assists before Moore’s arrival.

Now that he has a target man in the middle, the left-back could thrive in the closing stages of the season. Moore has made a habit of scoring important goals in the Championship in the past, and we're backing him to get off to a strong start in front of the home fans at Portman Road by scoring any time.

West Brom to test Ipswich goal Ipswich’s recent problems are evident from their results. They’re conceding too many goals to sustain their charge at the top of the table. It stems from the attempts they’re allowing on Vaclav Hladky’s net. In their last three Championship games, the Tractor Boys have allowed their opponents to register 35 shots on goal. McKenna’s side got away with it against Sunderland to a degree as the Black Cats missed good opportunities at Portman Road, while Leicester were also not clinical enough at the King Power Stadium.

But, Preston were on point and made Ipswich pay the price. McKenna has earned plaudits for Ipswich's expansive and attacking style of play, but it has left them very open at the back. Leicester put six of their 15 efforts on target, while Preston and Sunderland managed three apiece. Looking further back even struggling Stoke tested Hladky four times. So, there will be chances for the Baggies, even if their own shooting is inconsistent. Out of 94 efforts in their last seven, they've put 31 on target.

