Ipswich vs Bristol City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Ipswich vs Bristol City tips Ipswich to win and BTTS – 5/2 BoyleSports

Omari Hutchinson to score or assist – 5/6 bet365

Ipswich to earn most cards – 33/20 Unibet Ipswich Town have flicked the switch to re-ignite their promotion push towards the Premier League and are eyeing a sixth win in a row in their clash against Bristol City on Tuesday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Tractor Boys have moved back above Leeds into second place in the Championship standings following their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the weekend. Kieran McKenna’s side looked to be falling off the pace after winning only one of nine during a difficult spell between December and February. But, they’ve surged back into the top two following an outstanding run of form and are now within three points of Leicester City at the summit.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Ipswich could be top of the table by the weekend and their odds with to win the Championship have been slashed amid their improvement and Leicester’s slump. At the other end of the table, Bristol City cannot afford to relax as only six points separate them from the relegation zone. Since beating Middlesbrough and Southampton in back-to-back games, the Robins have lost three on the bounce, including a 1-0 defeat to rivals Cardiff at the weekend. make Ipswich firm favourites to inflict a fourth defeat in a row on Liam Manning’s men, with the visitors priced at 5/1 to win at Portman Road in front of the Sky cameras.

Established 2005 Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

Ipswich vs Bristol City tip: Hosts to keep channelling momentum McKenna deserves all the plaudits for an outstanding season with the Tractor Boys. Player for player his squad are hardly the most talented unit in the Championship, especially compared to their rivals for the top four places. But Ipswich keep on churning out victories, winning five in a row to surge back into the automatic promotion spots. It hasn’t always been conventional, requiring Omari Hutchinson’s late winner to defeat lowly Rotherham United two weeks ago. All good teams find a way to win, and Ipswich are giving themselves every chance of ending their 22-year exile from the Premier League.

Their goalscoring prowess which was so influential in their charge to promotion from League One last season has continued in the second tier. Although the Tractor Boys have been leaky at the back at times, their potency going forward has bailed them out time and again. The Robins have won one of their last five Championship away games, but that one triumph was an impressive performance against Middlesbrough. Manning’s men are wildly inconsistent, capable of beating Southampton one week and then losing to Sheffield Wednesday the next. Only Leeds have taken three points from Portman Road this term, but both teams have scored in 14 of the 17 matches in East Anglia. So, we’re pairing an Ipswich win and both teams to score for our first prediction at odds of 5/2 with . Ipswich vs Bristol City Tip 1: Ipswich to win and BTTS – 5/2 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Hutchinson to come up with the goods Although he only has five Championship goals to his name this season, Hutchinson has been vital to Ipswich’s promotion cause. His efforts alone have earned his team five points that could make all the difference at the end of the campaign. The Chelsea loanee had a stuttering start to life at Portman Road as he failed to make much of impression, although he did score the decisive strike in an early-season win over Southampton. He has come to the fore in recent weeks, earning more playing time after scoring a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against West Brom.

That result alone has sparked Ipswich back into life, and Hutchinson has played an important role in their charge. He has either scored or provided an assist in five straight games, including the vital draw with the Baggies. Plymouth held the winger at bay, but he still mustered three attempts at goal and placed one on target. Given his influence in the final third, we’ve tracked his odds to either score or assist on , and like the 5/6 price with for another goal contribution. Ipswich vs Bristol City Tip 2: Omari Hutchinson to score or assist – 5/6 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Low card count for the Robins Bristol City are the best-behaved team in the Championship. Their 54 yellow cards are the fewest in the second tier, while the Robins have only seen one player dismissed. They have strayed in the last two games, earning a combined five cautions. More often than not, Manning’s side have held their discipline, which is particularly impressive on the road given there has been an even split between their cautions home and away - 27 apiece.

How to earn football free bets By signing up for , you can secure and more promotions for wagering on football. recently launched in the UK and are offering new customers £40 in free bets when they create an account and bet £10 on football. As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll get £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. BetMGM also has one of the best around, featuring table and as well as a . Before you sign up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.