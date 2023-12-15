Ipswich vs Norwich predictions: Championship betting tips and odds

Ipswich vs Norwich predictions Ipswich to win and over 3.5 goals – 9/4 BoyleSports

Conor Chaplin to score any time – 11/8 bet365

Red card in the game – 17/5 Unibet Ipswich Town and Norwich City face off in the first East Anglian derby in four years at Portman Road on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The two sides meet for the first time since the Tractor Boys were relegated to League One in 2019, and the hosts can retake their place at the top of the Championship with a win over their rivals. Kieran McKenna’s men are blazing a trail towards the Premier League and the dream of back-to-back promotions. Ipswich added yet another three points to their total after recording a comeback win over Watford during the week courtesy of goals from George Hirst and Sam Morsy. Since suffering a 2-0 defeat to West Brom at the end of November, Ipswich have responded with a four-match winning streak and are in prime form ahead of the visit of the Canaries.

Norwich have been inconsistent in the Championship this season and sit in mid-table, albeit only three points off the play-off places. David Wagner’s side are unbeaten in their last three, and recorded a comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday during the week to take momentum into the East Anglian derby. Ipswich are the overwhelming favourites with to win the contest at odds of 4/7, and Norwich are as long as 11/2 to leave Portman Road with a victory. Here are our predictions for the East Anglian derby.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Ipswich to keep Premier League dream moving Everyone keeps waiting to see Ipswich drop off, but McKenna and his team continue to defy expectations by picking up wins. The defeat to West Brom could have been a potential derailment for their promotion surge, but the Tractor Boys got right back up and have reeled off four wins on the bounce. They were temporarily top of the Championship before Leicester reclaimed first place with a 3-2 win over Millwall. The two sides are in lockstep at the Championship summit and are seemingly Premier League bound. Ipswich continue to score goals in abundance from all areas of the pitch, leading the second tier with 45 goals. Only the Baggies have prevented them from finding the net this season, and the Canaries will have their work cut out to stop them.

Wagner’s side have the second-worst defensive record in the Championship – only Rotherham have conceded more than their 37 goals. Add to the fact that Ipswich have won nine of their 10 games at home this term, all signs suggest that the hosts will be adding another victory to their collection at Portman Road. Both teams have been involved in high-scoring games, 48 per cent of Norwich’s games and 43 per cent of Ipswich’s games have included over 3.5 goals. So, after looking at , we’re taking Ipswich to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 9/4 with . Ipswich vs Norwich Tip 1: Ipswich to win and over 3.5 goals – 9/4 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Chaplin to make derby impact Not many of the current Ipswich squad have played in the East Anglian derby and all will be desperate to make a decisive impact at Portman Road. All eyes will be on top scorer Conor Chaplin to find the net once more. Chaplin has built off his outstanding League One campaign last year when he finished as the joint leading scorer with 26 strikes. The 26-year-old has not matched his efficiency of last term, but still has a team-high eight goals to his name, forging a strong front three alongside Nathan Broadhead and Hirst.

The Tractor Boys are causing problems with their pace and movement in the final third and could give Norwich all they can handle, especially given the Canaries’ defensive woes. Chaplin has mustered 77 shots on goal this season, and has only failed to register an attempt once in Ipswich’s defeat to West Brom. Five of his eight strikes have come at Portman Road, so we’re backing him to enjoy another good day in the final third by scoring any time at odds of 11/8 with . Ipswich vs Norwich Tip 2: Conor Chaplin to score any time – 11/8 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Red card in the game? There is always an extra bit of spice in a derby game and the fact that these sides have not met in four years will just add to the atmosphere in the stands and on the pitch. We’re expecting a few meaty tackles to be dished out between both sets of players. Ipswich have collected the third-most yellow cards in the Championship this season with 51, according to WhoScored.com. Norwich are some way behind with 37, so the Canaries have been better behaved than their neighbours. Both teams have avoided the dreaded red card, keeping their full complement of players on the pitch.