Ipswich vs Sunderland predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Over 10.5 corners – 26/25 Unibet Ipswich face a challenge to get their promotion hopes back on track against Sunderland at Portman Road on Saturday night (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Tractor Boys are winless in their last five Championship games, allowing Southampton to close the gap to them to three points in the final automatic promotion spot. Kieran McKenna’s men could be dislodged from second place ahead of kick-off against the Black Cats if the Saints win earlier in the day. So, they will have plenty of incentive to get back to winning ways in the second tier, although they did book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup last week.

Sunderland, on the other hand, will be looking for a response to their defeat in the FA Cup to bitter rivals Newcastle, losing 3-0 in the Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light. Michael Beale’s men were well beaten by the Magpies in a disappointing performance. He and his team will be eager to bounce back to continue their play-off push. Ipswich are the favourites with to secure the three points on home soil. You can find a price of 11/4 for the Black Cats to get the win on the road. Here are our predictions for the showdown at Portman Road.

Another draw for Ipswich? Ipswich’s winless run has only witnessed one defeat, which came in a 4-0 hammering against Leeds United. The other four results were all draws, including back-to-back goalless draws with Queens Park Rangers and Stoke in their last two Championship outings. McKenna’s men had been the highest-scoring team in the second tier, but their form in front of goal has declined, finding the net just once in their last four league games. The Tractor Boys have performed well above expectations this season, but it appears that the grind of the Championship is starting to wear down their squad. Striker George Hirst will miss the game, while McKenna will also be without key midfielder Sam Morsy due to suspension. Ipswich have replenished the ranks with loan moves for Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis, but questions remain about the depth of their squad for a promotion challenge.

Sunderland were shellshocked by their defeat to Newcastle. The Black Cats didn’t lay a glove on their rivals and slumped to a disappointing loss. Beale will be under the spotlight to orchestrate a response after losing his first Tyne-Wear derby. The Black Cats have been solid enough under Beale since he replaced Tony Mowbray, winning two out of four league games. Sunderland have been more reserved in their approach under Beale and will likely make life difficult for the hosts to continue their momentum in the Championship. Given Ipswich’s recent struggles and Sunderland’s resilience under Beale, we’re backing a draw at 5/2 with with our first prediction. Ipswich vs Sunderland Tip 1: Draw – 5/2 Betfred

Broadhead to make final third impact Ipswich have been toothless in their last two Championship matches. They mustered only two attempts on target against Stoke, which was even more alarming considering that the Potters played the final 23 minutes with 10 men. The Tractor Boys had similar issues against QPR and Leeds, while they left it very late to earn a share of the spoils against Leicester. McKenna’s side have outperformed their 40.4 expected goals this season. The recent slump may just be the form guide catching up with Ipswich’s players in the final third. There’s still quality, but the amount and style of goals scored by the club was not sustainable over a 46-game campaign. Ipswich need to get back to basics against Sunderland and a former Black Cats player could be the key.

Nathan Broadhead almost signed for the Wearsiders last season, but instead opted to go on loan to Wigan before joining Ipswich in League One in January. The Wales international hit the ground running, scoring against the Black Cats on the opening day of the season before notching a further five goals in nine appearances. But, the goals have dried up, finding the net only twice in his last 12 games. Worryingly for McKenna, Broadhead has only mustered three attempts on target in that timeframe. Playing against an old club might just bring out a spark in Broadhead, and given his team’s need in the final third we’re backing him to record over 1.5 shots on target at 5/2 with . Ipswich vs Sunderland Tip 2: Nathan Broadhead over 1.5 shots on target – 5/2 bet365

Look out for corners Only Southampton, Watford and Middlesbrough have won more corners at home than Ipswich this season. The Tractor Boys are a team that like to dominate the ball and keep their opponents contained inside their own half. Although not one of the taller teams in the Championship, Ipswich still value these set-pieces as part of their attacking arsenal.

Sunderland have won the third-most corners in the Championship this term, and only Southampton have more on their travels, so we could see a game with a number of set-pieces. The corner line has been set at 10.5 by , so the bookmakers are expecting a game heavy on corners. With the success rate of both teams in earning corners, especially the Black Cats in away games, we’re backing over 10.5 corners at 26/25 with . Ipswich vs Sunderland Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 26/25 Unibet

