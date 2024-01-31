Jurgen Klopp next job odds: Germany next on the agenda?

Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at the club. The 56-year-old has won every major club honour with the Merseysiders, ending their Premier League title drought after 30 years as well as lifting their sixth Champions League crown in 2019. However, Klopp cited a “lack of energy” for his decision to call time on his tenure with the Reds.

Speculation has grown over who could replace the German at Anfield, with Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso the early favourite with to take the mantle. There is still plenty for Klopp to achieve in his final campaign as the quadruple is still a possibility for the Reds given their position in the Premier League, Europa League and both domestic cup competitions. Klopp could bow out on the highest of notes by achieving the feat before turning the page to the next step in his career. He is odds-on with to become the next manager of the German national side, although he will not be short of suitors.

Jurgen Klopp next job odds German national team – 2/5

– 2/5 English national team – 6/1

– 6/1 Barcelona – 8/1

– 8/1 Real Madrid – 9/1

– 9/1 Borussia Dortmund – 12/1

– 12/1 Paris Saint-Germain – 14/1

– 14/1 AC Milan – 16/1

– 16/1 Inter Milan – 16/1

– 16/1 Bayer Leverkusen – 16/1

– 16/1 Any Saudi Arabian team – 16/1 All odds provided by .

Germany calling for Klopp? Julian Nagelsmann has only been in his role for a matter of months after replacing Hansi Flick, but are still heavily favouring Klopp to be the next manager of the German national team. Flick became the first manager in the history of the German national side to be sacked following a five-match winless run, which culminated in a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Japan. Die Mannschaft had previously crashed out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage under his tenure. The German FA acted decisively ahead of Euro 2024 hosting duties to replace Flick with another ex-Bayern manager Nagelsmann. However, the 36-year-old has only signed a short-term deal that runs until the end of the tournament. Germany’s success could make or break whether Nagelsmann remains in his position. After leaving Liverpool due to the demanding nature of club football, the international arena and its lighter schedule could appeal to Klopp, especially if given the chance to lead Germany at a World Cup in 2026.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Would the England job appeal? Another international post that could become available is the England job. Gareth Southgate is under contract with the English FA until December 2024, although he could call time on his tenure as Three Lions manager if he leads England to Euro 2024 glory or falls short once again. Klopp would be an attractive proposition for the FA given his knowledge of English football and almost every player in the England squad. Klopp would also not have to leave the country he has called home for the past nine years. Although the schedule of international football carries less stress than the day-to-day rigours of his Liverpool job, the scrutiny of the England manager’s post is second to none. Whether Klopp would wish to jump back into football for such a high-pressure role is doubtful, although there are 6/1 odds available for him to become England manager.

Established 1994 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Barcelona, Real Madrid or Dortmund return The Barcelona job is also up for grabs in the summer after Xavi announced that he will stand down at the end of the season. The Catalan club have a natural appeal as one of the great clubs of European football, allowing Klopp to swap one giant to another and he is priced at 8/1 to make the move, although Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the current favourite for the role. But, Xavi has endured difficulties in his second full season in charge. Barca are well off the pace in the LaLiga title race and have exited the Copa del Rey prematurely. The club also has several issues off the field, which could limit their ability to lure players in the transfer market. Although the climate in Barcelona would be a nice change from Merseyside, the problems may just be too much for a man that has cited energy issues for his reasoning to leave his Anfield post.