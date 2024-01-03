Jump to content
Kalvin Phillips next club odds: Juventus and Newcastle top contenders

Kalvin Phillips is reportedly on the move from Manchester City in January and Juventus are among the clubs pursuing his signature
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Kalvin Phillips’ future is one of the major storylines of the January transfer window as the England international seeks regular first-team action away from Manchester City. 

Since moving to City in 2022, Phillips has failed to break into the starting line-up amid injuries and a lack of form. Despite his lack of game time, the 28-year-old has remained a fixture in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

But, Phillips will want to return to regular first-team action to shore up his place ahead of Euro 2024. 

There are a number of clubs interested in signing the midfielder either on a permanent deal or on loan until the end of the campaign.  

Premier League outfit Newcastle are one of the top contenders to secure his signature, although they will face stiff competition from Serie A side Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are also reportedly in the running. 

Juventus favourites for Phillips swoop

Juventus are the favourites with betting apps at 10/11 to secure Phillips’ signature in the January window. 

The Bianconeri are not short on holding midfielders with Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie on the books, but the club could always look for an upgrade in the form of Phillips. 

At his best, Phillips was a lynchpin in the middle of the park for Leeds United in the Premier League as well as England’s run to the final of Euro 2020. 

He has the energy and drive to break up play and the skill to offload and create chances in the final third. 

City have not seen that player during his 18 months in Manchester, although he has barely been given a chance by Pep Guardiola. 

Juventus could offer him a new lease of life and he would join fellow Englishmen Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to move to Serie A. A stumbling block could be his £135,000 wages and anticipated £5m loan fee.

Newcastle offer Premier League route 

Newcastle are in a better financial position to secure a move for Phillips given the wealth of their ownership group. 

The Magpies have been one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League since their takeover by PIF in December 2021. 

The reported £5m loan fee would be a drop in the ocean, although the club do have to consider Financial Fair Play requirements.

Eddie Howe has revitalised a number of players on Tyneside, bringing out the best in Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron, who previously struggled under former manager Steve Bruce. 

Phillips could be yet another reclamation project and the Magpies need reinforcements given their injury situation.  

You can get odds of 6/4 with bet365 for Phillips to move to Newcastle, and they’re probably the best placed Premier League club to strike a deal. 

A move to France? 

PSG also have the resources capable of paying a loan fee or even a permanent deal as well as Phillips’ significant wages. The club did pay a huge sum to secure the signing of Manuel Ugarte in the summer, who operates in the same position.  

Warren Zaire-Emery is also a bright prospect in the middle of the park, while vice-captain Danilo Pereira is also an option for Luis Enrique in front of the back four.

Following the departure of Marco Verratti last year, PSG are lacking an experienced head and Phillips could provide that leadership to allow Ugarte and Zaire-Emery to flourish further. 

He’s arguably more mobile than Danilo too. You could see why he could fit into PSG’s line-up. 

Odds of 11/2 on betting sites are worthy of consideration, but after their investment in the position last summer it appears unlikely. 

Other Premier League contenders 

Liverpool were reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign Phillips last summer, but could not secure a deal for the England international. 

The Reds ultimately bolstered their midfield with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. 

So, a move for Phillips does not seem plausible, especially given that City and Liverpool are rivals for the Premier League title. Approach the 20/1 odds for a transfer to the Reds with caution.

Fulham are also a 20/1 shout with football betting sites to sign Phillips. The Cottagers could be an option if City are wanting the midfielder off the books towards the end of the window, particularly if they make additions of their own. 

Marco Silva’s men have just handed a contract extension to Tom Cairney, while Joao Palhinha occupies the defensive midfield role at the Cottage. 

There’s not a huge need, but if the deal is too good to be true and Newcastle are not interested, Fulham could strike.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.