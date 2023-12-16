Lazio vs Inter predictions: Serie A betting tips and odds

Lazio vs Inter Milan predictions Inter to win to nil – 19/10 BetVictor

Lautaro Martinez to score any time – 8/5 bet365

Lazio over 2.5 cards – 22/25 BetMGM Inter Milan will look to keep up their charge towards the Scudetto against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night (7.45pm, TNT Sports 2). Both teams were in Champions League action during the week, having already locked up their places in the knockout phase of the competition. Inter played out a goalless draw with Real Sociedad to finish second in their group, while Lazio were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid to also place as runners-up. The Nerazzurri turn their focus back to Serie A, where they hold a narrow two-point lead over Juventus ahead of the weekend’s round of matches.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are unbeaten in their last nine league matches, including their 4-0 hammering of Udinese last time out. After staging a revival following their poor start to the season through late September and October, Lazio’s inconsistent form has returned with one win in their last five. Maurizio Sarri’s men played out a 1-1 draw against Verona last time out. Encouragingly, they have performed well on home soil, losing just once at the Stadio Olimpico this season. Inter are the favourites with to win the contest, and you can find odds of 17/4 for a home win such is the belief in the Nerazzurri on the road. Here are our predictions for the Serie A showdown.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Inter to edge Lazio duel? Inter have been firing on all cylinders of late and the club are seemingly primed to make a charge for a second Scudetto in four years. Inzaghi’s men would have been disappointed to miss out on top spot in their Champions League group after failing to find a winner against Sociedad, meaning they will face a trickier test in the round of 16. But, Inzaghi can only be encouraged by their excellent Serie A form, relentlessly keeping the Nerazzuri ahead of their rivals at the top with a nine game unbeaten run. Inter have won seven of those contests, and notably crushed Napoli 3-0 in their last road game. They will be optimistic about closing out another important win to maintain their standing at the top of the table.

Lazio are struggling to make an impact in Serie A this season and are well off the pace of the top four. It appears the additional demands of the Champions League are having an effect on Sarri’s squad. Their issues have primarily been on the road, although they’ve only scored twice in their last three matches at the Stadio Olimpico. The Biancocelesti have only mustered 16 goals in 15 league games, highlighting their problems in the final third. Given the form of the two sides, and after keeping clean sheets in their last three matches in all competitions, Inter may be able to edge a low-scoring game. After looking at the odds on , we’re backing Inter to win to nil at 19/10 with . Lazio vs Inter Tip 1: Inter to win to nil – 19/10 BetVictor

Established 1946 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Martinez to keep up hot streak? Lautaro Martinez has been on the goal trail in Serie A this season, leading the charts with 14 strikes. He has six more than the next man on the list, Olivier Giroud. The Argentine is on pace to smash the best season of his career when he notched 28 goals in all competitions last term. Martinez has already scored 16 in just 21 appearances, displaying predatory skills in the final third. He has blossomed alongside Marcus Thuram, and each player seems to be bringing out the best in the other. It is not just the volume of goals that has been impressive, Martinez has also scored at important moments.

He notched a vital equaliser against Juventus on the road to earn Inter a share of the spoils, along with scoring winners against Atalanta in Serie A and Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. Notably 10 of his 16 goals have come away from San Siro. Lazio will not make life easy on Inter at the back, so it may take a moment of magic to unlock their defence. We’re backing Martinez to do it by scoring any time at odds of 8/5 with . Lazio vs Inter Tip 2: Lautaro Martinez to score any time – 8/5 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Lazio cards on the agenda? Lazio have one of the worst disciplinary records in Serie A this season, accumulating 38 yellow cards in 15 matches. However, Sarri’s men have yet to receive a red card, which is good going compared to many of their Serie A rivals. They’ve averaging over two cards per game and the main culprits have been their forwards. Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni have combined for 13 between them. It shows that the Lazio forward line are not opposed to putting in their share of tackles.

Inter, on the other hand, have the best disciplinary record in the division, collecting just 19 yellow cards. So, we should expect the Nerazzurri to hold their composure in the cauldron of the Stadio Olimpico. Referee Fabio Maresca has been assigned the contest for his seventh Serie A game of the season. Maresca has not been afraid to reach for his yellow card, brandishing 37 in total at an average of 6.17 per match. He has officiated each team once this term, overseeing Inter’s 1-0 win over Roma and Lazio’s 3-1 defeat to Juventus. Since Lazio could be on the back foot, we’re backing the hosts to continue to pick up yellow cards with over 2.5 cards at odds of 22/25 with BetMGM. Lazio vs Inter Tip 3: Lazio over 2.5 cards – 22/25 BetMGM