Leeds vs Ipswich predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Leeds and Ipswich collide in a huge clash at the top of the Championship at Elland Road
Last Updated: 22nd of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Leeds vs Ipswich predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Leeds vs Ipswich predictions 

Leeds United and Ipswich Town face off in a season-defining game at the top of the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Whites trail second-place Ipswich by 10 points in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, but can cut the gap to seven heading into the busy festive period. 

Leeds were the first team to beat the high-flying Tractor Boys earlier in the campaign in a thrilling 4-3 victory at Portman Road.  

But, the result did not deter Kieran McKenna’s men, and they are on course for successive promotions to end their Premier League exile after 22 years.

Leeds vs Ipswich odds
Ipswich’s momentum was stymied last time out by East Anglian rivals Norwich, playing out a 2-2 draw as the Tractor Boys came from behind to earn a share of the spoils. 

However, Leeds dropped points for the second game in a row against Coventry, leaving Ipswich in a strong position heading towards the second half of the campaign. 

We’re poised for another fascinating encounter at the top of the Championship and football betting sites have installed Leeds as favourites. You can find a price as big as 3/1 for an Ipswich win. 

We’ll look at the result market and others for our predictions for the huge showdown at Elland Road.

Can Leeds secure vital win? 

Leeds had won six out of seven games before their visit to Sunderland, where they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. 

Daniel Farke’s men were unable to get back to winning ways against Coventry after being held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road as Bobby Thomas cancelled out Crysencio Summerville’s opener.  

Due to the outstanding form of Leicester and Ipswich in the top two, Leeds cannot afford to drop points in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.  

They performed well to defeat Ipswich on the road in August and will need another clinical display given the Tractor Boys’ quality in the final third.

Although McKenna’s side are seemingly blazing a trail towards the Premier League, there are concerns about their defensive performances.  

Ipswich have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 Championship games, and have conceded two goals against five of their opponents in that timespan, including their draw with Norwich. 

As long as Ipswich continue to fire in the final third it will not be an issue, but in the pressure of a promotion battle, McKenna will want to shore up his backline.  

Leeds have the attacking flair with Summerville, Dan James and Joel Piroe to expose the Tractor Boys, who will play with an open style compared to the defensive stance that Sunderland and Coventry deployed. 

After looking at betting sites, we’re backing a Leeds win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 3/1 with BoyleSports

Leeds vs Ipswich Tip 1: Leeds to win and over 3.5 goals – 3/1 BoyleSports

Piroe to get on the scoresheet 

This match has all the signs of being a shootout between two quality attacks. It was certainly the case in the reverse fixture when the teams played out a seven-goal thriller.  

Ipswich are leading the way in the Championship by scoring 47 goals from their 22 games, while Leeds are 10 behind with 37. The Tractor Boys have not relied on one player in the final third, spreading the goals around the side. 

Leeds fall into the same category as Summerville, James and Piroe have combined for 25 strikes. 

The Whites made one of the significant moves of the summer transfer window in the Championship by signing Piroe for £15m from Swansea City.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals, but has not been as clinical as many would have expected given the quality of service in the final third.  

But, Piroe did find the net at Portman Road, and was on a hot streak, scoring three in four before Leeds’ defeat to Sunderland and draw with Coventry. 

He has managed at least one attempt in every game this season for Farke’s men, so he could get that all important chance to score against Ipswich. We’re backing Piroe to score any time at odds of 6/4 with Betway

Leeds vs Ipswich Tip 2: Joel Piroe to score any time – 6/4 Betway

Morsy to reach 10 yellows? 

Sam Morsy has been one of the standout players of Ipswich’s campaign in the middle of the park. 

The Tractor Boys skipper and Massimo Luongo have allowed the forward players to thrive by playing their roles to perfection, breaking up play and producing quick offloads. 

But this has also seen both midfielders pick up a combined 15 bookings between them. Morsy has been the worst offender with nine cautions, and another yellow card will result in a two-match suspension.

The 32-year-old's last four bookings have come on the road, so he could be in line for yet another yellow card at Elland Road in a game that could flow from end-to-end. 

Referee Stephen Martin has brandished 39 yellow cards in his seven Championship assignments this season and will know all about Morsy’s exploits this term. 

So, after studying the odds on betting apps, we’re backing Morsy at 11/10 with bet365 to be shown a card.  

Leeds vs Ipswich Tip 3: Sam Morsy to be shown a card – 11/10 bet365

How to earn festive free bets 

You can secure free bets by signing up for new betting sites and wagering on Leeds vs Ipswich in their Championship showdown. 

For example, Parimatch are offering new customers a festive bundle worth up to £50 for creating an account and betting £10 on football. Once you’ve done that you can unlock £40 in free bets and a £10 UK casino bonus to use online. 

Ensure you read all the terms and conditions before signing up for Parimatch and betting on Leeds vs Ipswich. With all bets, please gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

