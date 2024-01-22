Leicester vs Ipswich tips: Championship betting predictions, odds and free bets

Leicester vs Ipswich tips Leicester to win – 10/11 BetGoodwin

Ipswich to receive over 2.5 cards – 4/5 Unibet Leicester City and Ipswich Town face off in a top-of-the-table battle in the Championship on Monday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Foxes hold a seven-point lead at the Championship summit after 27 matches and can extend their lead to 10 points, which would put them in an overwhelmingly strong position to secure their return to the Premier League. Enzo Maresca’s men did suffer a setback last time out, losing 3-1 on the road to Coventry. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put Leicester in front, but Abdul Fatawu’s red card on the stroke of half-time changed the game. The Sky Blues scored three times in the final 11 minutes to condemn the Foxes to only their fourth defeat of the season. Maresca knows that his team needs to respond, although Ipswich have not faltered in their promotion bid.

The Tractor Boys earned their first win in six league games last time out, defeating Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road courtesy of strikes from Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin. Southampton’s win over Swansea at the weekend allowed the Saints to leapfrog Kieran McKenna’s side back into second place. The race for automatic promotion could be decided by fine margins, and Ipswich need to keep on picking up positive results to keep themselves ahead of the pack. Leicester are odds-on with to secure the three points. You can get a price of 15/4 for Ipswich to get the win on the road. After looking at the odds, here are our Leicester vs Ipswich predictions.

Look out for Leicester response Leicester were seconds away from securing a massive win on the road in the reverse fixture between the sides on Boxing Day, only for Sam Morsy’s strike to deny them at the death. The Foxes reeled off wins against Cardiff and Huddersfield in response along with their FA Cup triumph over Millwall. Maresca’s men are still firing on all cylinders, and would have fancied their chances of at least taking a point away from Coventry last week, but Fatawu’s controversial red card changed the course of the contest. The loss would have stung the Foxes in a local derby and given their exploits in the Championship this season, we can probably be assured that they will come out fast against Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys came from behind to beat Sunderland last week. It was not a classic performance, but McKenna’s men were clinical enough when it mattered the most in front of goal. But they will have to raise their levels for the trip to the King Power Stadium. Ipswich’s return to goalscoring form would have pleased McKenna. His side had drawn a blank in draws against Stoke and Queens Park Rangers. After their fast start to the term, the goals are starting to dry up as Leicester and Southampton have surpassed them as the Championship’s leading scorers. It could be the case that Ipswich may just be running out of steam, having performed admirably since their promotion from League One. Leicester have the cutting edge going forward even without the suspended Fatawu, and the best backline in the Championship. Having won 11 of their 13 home games this season, we’re expecting them to register another victory at odds of 10/11 with BetGoodwin to take a huge stride towards promotion. Leicester vs Ipswich Tip 1: Leicester to win – 10/11 BetGoodwin

Dewsbury-Hall to showcase quality again Dewsbury-Hall has been Leicester’s standout player in the Championship this season. The 25-year-old has notched nine goals and nine assists, and only three players have more goal involvements than the midfielder. It’s not only the number of goals that Dewsbury-Hall has scored, it’s also the importance of his efforts in front of goal. He has been Maresca’s ace in the hole and the key cog in driving Leicester back to the Premier League. Dewsbury-Hall will look to score for the third Championship game on the bounce, and he will naturally draw the attention of the Ipswich defence.

The problem for Ipswich will be the threats posed elsewhere by Tom Cannon, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy, which also makes Dewsbury-Hall a problem with his incisive passing in the final third. As a result, we’re backing Dewsbury-Hall to register a goal or an assist at odds of 5/6 with with our second prediction. Leicester vs Ipswich Tip 2: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist – 5/6 bet365

Will Ipswich’s poor discipline continue? Ipswich collected five yellow cards in their win over Sunderland. McKenna’s men are gradually moving up the disciplinary charts in the Championship for the wrong reasons. Only five teams have more cautions than the Tractor Boys this term. Their infractions against Sunderland were even more illuminating considering that their most booked player – Morsy – was unavailable.

For all their issues Ipswich are still only one of three teams that have not seen a player dismissed this term. But, they will have their work cut out containing the speed and movement of the Foxes. Ipswich made cynical fouls to break up Sunderland counters last time out, and it could be a tactic employed again. We’re backing Ipswich to receive over 2.5 cards at 4/5 with . Leicester vs Ipswich Tip 3: Ipswich to receive over 2.5 cards – 4/5 Unibet

