Liverpool vs Burnley predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Over 3.5 cards – 6/5 with Unibet Manchester City were already favourites to win the 2023/24 Premier League with the , even before Liverpool lost 3-1 at Arsenal last weekend. The defending champions then won at Brentford on Monday and are widely expected to beat Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Therefore, the Reds could be second in the table, one point off the pace, when they kick off against Burnley at Anfield (3pm). Liverpool won the corresponding fixture 2-0 at Turf Moor just five league matches ago, scoring their second goal in the final minute. Jurgen Klopp will expect his team to win this game far more comfortably and after searching through the for this fixture, three bets have caught our eye.

Reds back on track but at a cost Based on the points-per-game averages of remaining opponents at home or away as appropriate, Liverpool have the easiest run-in of the top teams. Using this method, this match represents the second kindest fixture on the Reds’ schedule. If not quite three points or bust, City’s ominous form makes a victory essential. Fortunately for Liverpool, they have been largely unstoppable at Anfield this season, no matter the standard of opposition. No team in the division has won more points, scored more goals or conceded fewer in front of their own fans in 2023/24, with the Reds winning nine of their 11 league matches, only failing to beat Arsenal and Manchester United. The results have been justified too. Klopp’s side set a Premier League expected goals record when beating Newcastle 4-2 and have recorded at least 2.1 xG nine times already at Anfield this term.

Burnley are part of an exclusive group to have won at Anfield since the start of this decade and have avoided defeat on three of their last five visits. Those good results came during the Sean Dyche era, while their sole victory in 2021 was at a time when fans were not allowed in grounds thanks to the pandemic, and the Reds were suffering an injury crisis. Vincent Kompany’s vintage are not as defensively solid as its predecessors. Burnley have conceded an average of 1.9 xG and 1.8 goals in their away league games this season, despite having only travelled to three of the current top seven. The Clarets can reward their travelling fans and backers of both teams to score on with a goal though. They have only failed to score three times on the road this term, which is fewer than six teams, including Manchester United and Newcastle. Having already bagged goals at Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa, the Clarets will believe they can score at Anfield. Scoring is one thing, getting a positive result quite another. Liverpool should justify their favouritism on , but having gone six Anfield games without a clean sheet, the visitors may get on the scoresheet. Liverpool vs Burnley Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score – 6/4 with Betway

Diogo Jota to get back on form Diogo Jota has been in spectacular form since returning from an injury absence, and his hot streak began with a goal against Burnley in his first game back. The Portuguese forward followed that by scoring four times and providing three assists in the next eight matches, only five of which he started. However, he was quiet in the Reds’ defeat at Arsenal last weekend. So often their tormentor – Jota has more goals against the Gunners than any other club with Liverpool – the 27-year-old didn’t even manage a shot at the Emirates. It was just his fifth Premier League match for the Reds in which he played for at least an hour and didn’t fire off a single attempt, and he collected an assist in two of the others.

Burnley should be worried. While they likely won’t have to face Mohamed Salah, his imminent return means Liverpool’s forwards will soon be playing for two places in the team instead of three again. With the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month, goals will help secure a spot in Klopp’s XI at Wembley. Darwin Nunez might be the favourite on to score at any time but Jota is far the more reliable finisher and may offer better value for money. Liverpool vs Burnley Tip 2: Diogo Jota to score any time – 10/11 with bet365

More cards than usual in this fixture The previous seven league meetings between Liverpool and Burnley saw an average of just 1.4 yellow cards and none of them saw more than three. This seems very low considering the physicality Dyche’s Clarets employed. There looks set to be more cards on Saturday, and for several reasons. Let’s start with referee Tim Robinson. While relatively inexperienced at this level, with only 18 Premier League matches to his name, he has averaged 4.3 yellow cards per game in the top flight. Robinson is also consistent. Bets on over 3.5 cards have paid out in 61 per cent of his matches, way above the division-wide average of 45 per cent. The selection also has a strong record in Burnley’s away matches in 2023/24. Only two of their 11 previous games on the road saw fewer than four cards, and one of those still featured a sending off. With both teams’ matches averaging at least four anyway, over 3.5 cards is an option. Liverpool vs Burnley Tip 3: Over 3.5 cards – 6/5 with Unibet

Liverpool's clash against Burnley is one of seven Premier League games taking place on a busy Saturday