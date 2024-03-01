Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Luton vs Aston Villa predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Luton and Aston Villa meet at Kenilworth Road in a vital match for both teams in their respective Premier League campaigns
Last Updated: 1st of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Luton vs Aston Villa predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Luton vs Aston Villa tips 

The stakes are high for both teams in the Premier League clash between Luton and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road on Saturday evening (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Everton’s successful appeal for the penalty for their financial fair play breach reduced their 10-point deduction down to six, moving them away from the relegation zone. What was a one-point gap for the Hatters is now four to Nottingham Forest in 17th place. 

Luton’s relegation rivals play before them on Saturday, which could leave them up to seven points adrift before kick-off. The pressure is on Rob Edwards and his side for the clash with the Villans.

Luton vs Aston Villa odds
Best Odds
March 2nd | 5:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Luton Luton
22.73%
16/5
10/3
16/5
10/3
10/3
17/5
Draw
22.99%
16/5
31/10
16/5
16/5
16/5
67/20
Aston Villa Aston Villa
57.90%
7/10
4/6
7/10
8/11
4/6
9/13
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
46.51%
--
23/20
--
11/10
--
15/13
Under 3.5
57.80%
--
7/10
--
8/11
--
7/10
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Luton Luton
17/5 Unibet
It is also a big game for Villa, who remain in fourth place ahead of Tottenham by five points, although that gap could also be cut before the evening contest.  

Unai Emery’s men are searching for their third win on the bounce in the Premier League after defeating Fulham and Forest in their last outings. 

Villa are odds-on with football betting sites to get the win at Kenilworth Road, while you can find a 17/5 price for the hosts to secure a vital three points in the relegation battle.

More goals at Kenilworth Road 

Luton come into the clash off the back of a 6-2 hammering against Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Edwards rung the changes and his team paid the price as Erling Haaland ran riot with five goals to dump the Hatters out of the competition.  

Luton’s defensive capitulation has become a theme in recent weeks. Since keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the end of January, Edwards’ side have shipped 19 goals in five games in all competitions, including 10 in their last two.  

The challenges keep coming for the Hatters following Villa’s goal glut against Forest. Villa stormed into a 3-0 lead, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side launched a comeback to reduce the deficit to one goal before Leon Bailey secured the game for the Midlands outfit.

Premier League Relegation odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Sheffield
96.15%
1/500
--
--
1/25
--
1/40
Burnley
93.37%
1/250
--
--
1/14
--
1/16
Luton
63.65%
40/85
--
--
4/7
--
5/9
Nottingham
33.33%
2/1
--
--
7/4
--
7/4
Everton
12.50%
13/2
--
--
7/1
--
7/1
Emery’s side have lost just one of their last 10 on the road and have scored in 14 of their last 15 league games in all competitions. The Hatters are also good for a goal, scoring in 13 straight Premier League matches.  

We’re not intrigued by the price of 1/2 with betting sites for both teams to score, but pairing it with a Villa win gives us odds of 19/10 with William Hill

Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and BTTS – 19/10 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Douglas Luiz to keep on producing

Douglas Luiz has been a star in the final third this season with 13 goals involvements in the Premier League, trailing only Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in a Villa shirt. Given his position in the middle of the park, it has been an impressive tally for the Brazilian.  

He notched a brace against Nottingham Forest to put Villa in control, scoring his eighth and ninth league goals of the campaign.  

Luiz had never scored more than six goals in a term, which he did last season, highlighting how much he has improved going forward under Emery’s tenure. 

He’s comfortable sitting deep and using his range of passing to release Watkins and Bailey in the final third – see his pass to Watkins for his strike against Sheffield United.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
77.76%
--
5/18
--
--
--
1/5
Mohamed Salah
16.67%
--
5/1
--
--
--
5/1
Ollie Watkins
5.88%
--
10/1
--
--
--
16/1
Dominic Solanke
5.88%
--
10/1
--
--
--
16/1
Heung-Min Son
4.76%
--
14/1
--
--
--
20/1
You can see why the 25-year-old is attracting attention from several top clubs from around Europe. Manchester City may just be regretting the decision to allow him to leave in 2019. 

Villa will look for him to dictate proceedings at Kenilworth Road, and with Luton’s defensive issues, Luiz could be in line for another productive day in the final third. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing Luiz to score or assist at odds of 5/4 with bet365

Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Douglas Luiz to score or assist – 5/4 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

One eye on Villa’s discipline 

Villa’s quest to finish in the Champions League spots will hinge on several factors this season, but discipline could prove important. 

Emery’s men are still considered ahead of Tottenham to finish in fourth in the Premier League top four odds and given their form it’s hard to argue against them qualifying for the Champions League.  

Villa are also creeping up the disciplinary charts, only Chelsea and Sheffield United have collected more yellow cards than the Villans in the campaign.

Premier League Top 4 odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Arsenal
98.52%
1/400
1/200
--
1/66
1/100
1/100
Man City
98.52%
--
1/66
--
1/66
1/160
1/100
Liverpool
98.04%
1/200
1/66
--
1/50
1/100
1/100
Aston Villa
50.00%
4/5
1/1
--
10/11
10/11
10/11
Tottenham
44.44%
6/5
1/1
--
1/1
5/4
1/1
Villa have toned down their aggression in recent weeks after a tough spell over the Christmas and New Year period where they accrued 18 cautions in five league matches.  

But, Kenilworth Road can provide a hostile atmosphere and Luton like to be physical with their opponents. We like the value for over 2.5 Aston Villa cards at 13/8 with Unibet

Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Aston Villa over 2.5 cards – 13/8 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets on football

By signing up for gambling sites you can secure free bets and more for betting on football. 

BetVictor are offering £40 in bonuses to new customers that sign up online. All you have to do is create an account, opt in on its welcome offer, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on a football selection of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on the sportsbook on a range of football markets. 

Before signing up to BetVictor, please read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. As with all betting activity, please gamble responsibly. 

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.