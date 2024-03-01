Luton vs Aston Villa predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

It is also a big game for Villa, who remain in fourth place ahead of Tottenham by five points, although that gap could also be cut before the evening contest. Unai Emery’s men are searching for their third win on the bounce in the Premier League after defeating Fulham and Forest in their last outings. Villa are odds-on with to get the win at Kenilworth Road, while you can find a 17/5 price for the hosts to secure a vital three points in the relegation battle.

Established 2017 Bet £10, Get £15 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

More goals at Kenilworth Road Luton come into the clash off the back of a 6-2 hammering against Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Edwards rung the changes and his team paid the price as Erling Haaland ran riot with five goals to dump the Hatters out of the competition. Luton’s defensive capitulation has become a theme in recent weeks. Since keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the end of January, Edwards’ side have shipped 19 goals in five games in all competitions, including 10 in their last two. The challenges keep coming for the Hatters following Villa’s goal glut against Forest. Villa stormed into a 3-0 lead, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side launched a comeback to reduce the deficit to one goal before Leon Bailey secured the game for the Midlands outfit.

Emery’s side have lost just one of their last 10 on the road and have scored in 14 of their last 15 league games in all competitions. The Hatters are also good for a goal, scoring in 13 straight Premier League matches. We’re not intrigued by the price of 1/2 with for both teams to score, but pairing it with a Villa win gives us odds of 19/10 with . Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and BTTS – 19/10 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Douglas Luiz to keep on producing Douglas Luiz has been a star in the final third this season with 13 goals involvements in the Premier League, trailing only Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in a Villa shirt. Given his position in the middle of the park, it has been an impressive tally for the Brazilian. He notched a brace against Nottingham Forest to put Villa in control, scoring his eighth and ninth league goals of the campaign. Luiz had never scored more than six goals in a term, which he did last season, highlighting how much he has improved going forward under Emery’s tenure. He’s comfortable sitting deep and using his range of passing to release Watkins and Bailey in the final third – see his pass to Watkins for his strike against Sheffield United.

You can see why the 25-year-old is attracting attention from several top clubs from around Europe. Manchester City may just be regretting the decision to allow him to leave in 2019. Villa will look for him to dictate proceedings at Kenilworth Road, and with Luton’s defensive issues, Luiz could be in line for another productive day in the final third. After looking at , we’re backing Luiz to score or assist at odds of 5/4 with . Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Douglas Luiz to score or assist – 5/4 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

One eye on Villa’s discipline Villa’s quest to finish in the Champions League spots will hinge on several factors this season, but discipline could prove important. Emery’s men are still considered ahead of Tottenham to finish in fourth in the and given their form it’s hard to argue against them qualifying for the Champions League. Villa are also creeping up the disciplinary charts, only Chelsea and Sheffield United have collected more yellow cards than the Villans in the campaign.

Villa have toned down their aggression in recent weeks after a tough spell over the Christmas and New Year period where they accrued 18 cautions in five league matches. But, Kenilworth Road can provide a hostile atmosphere and Luton like to be physical with their opponents. We like the value for over 2.5 Aston Villa cards at 13/8 with . Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Aston Villa over 2.5 cards – 13/8 Unibet

How to get free bets on football By signing up for you can secure and more for betting on football. are offering £40 in bonuses to new customers that sign up online. All you have to do is create an account, opt in on its welcome offer, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on a football selection of evens or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on the sportsbook on a range of football markets. Before signing up to BetVictor, please read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. As with all betting activity, please gamble responsibly.