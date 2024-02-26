Luton vs Manchester City predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

On that occasion, City were forced to come from behind, but strikes from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish secured the three points. Although Guardiola’s men have not been at their free flowing best of late, they’re still grinding out results to move within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Luton have been plucky throughout the campaign, but defensive issues are starting to plague the Hatters, who have conceded 13 in their last four matches. They’ve beaten Bolton and Everton to reach the fifth round, but believe they’re massive underdogs at 9/1 to overcome City on home soil.

Can City get their groove back? City have displayed grit to get themselves back into the Premier League title race, but worryingly for Guardiola his side have lacked their usual cutting edge. The Cityzens have only scored three goals in their last three games, even with Erling Haaland present in the line-up. Rodri dug them out of a hole against Chelsea to earn a point and followed that with nervy 1-0 wins against Brentford and Bournemouth. Neither victory was overly convincing, but Haaland and Phil Foden were clinical when required. Playing against a leaky Luton defence could have come just at the right time for City.

The Hatters have lost their way at the back since Tom Lockyer’s absence. Their skipper suffered a cardiac arrest in December and has been missing from action since. Luton have struggled without his organisational skills, keeping three clean sheets in their last 12, one of which came against League One side Bolton. Struggling Sheffield United put three past the Hatters last time out at Kenilworth Road, while Newcastle and Liverpool have also been successful against Luton in the final third. City are due some success in front of goal and Luton could provide the solution. Using the range of markets in , we’re pairing a City win and over 3.5 goals at 7/4 with . Luton vs Man City Tip 1: Man City win and over 3.5 goals – 7/4 bet365

Haaland to hit goal trail Haaland has not quite been himself in front of goal since his return from a foot injury. The Norwegian has scored three goals in seven appearances since making his comeback against Burnley at the end of January. Although Haaland has been on the scoresheet, the 23-year-old has not been at his clinical best. He notched a brace in a 2-0 win over Everton and the decisive strike in City’s triumph over Brentford. So, Haaland is still having a vital impact, but not at the high level we’ve come to expect out of him. If City are to retain the FA Cup and complete a second treble in a row, they’ll need Haaland operating at the peak of his powers.

He is still getting plenty of opportunities, averaging five attempts per game in his six starts since his injury, 14 of which have troubled the opposition keeper. Haaland didn’t play in the match at Kenilworth Road earlier in the campaign and will surely relish the chance to play against a struggling backline. We don’t like the value of the any time goal scorer market on , so we’re going to pick the first goalscorer market and back Haaland to break the deadlock at odds of 5/2 with , which has he has done twice since his return to fitness. Luton vs Man City Tip 2: Erling Haaland first goal scorer – 5/2 BoyleSports

Look out for Mengi fouls Teden Mengi has been one of Luton’s standout players this season. Mengi left Manchester United for Kenilworth Road in search of regular first team football and has not disappointed. The 21-year-old had only made 18 appearances at Championship level in loan spells for Derby and Birmingham, but has risen to the occasion brilliantly for Rob Edwards’ men.

Mengi has held his own on the right side of the Hatters’ defence, allowing his team to play a progressive style of football. It does come with risks, and he has been exposed by the better teams in the Premier League. Against City in December, he gave away three fouls and committed another four in Luton’s defeat to Liverpool. Mengi will have a tough assignment on the right flank with the potential of facing Foden and or a fit-again Jack Grealish, so we like the value with for over 1.5 fouls at odds of 7/5. Luton vs Man City Tip 3: Teden Mengi over 1.5 fouls – 7/5 William Hill

