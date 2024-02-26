Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Luton vs Manchester City predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

City are gunning for back-to-back trebles as they prepare to head to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round
Last Updated: 26th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Luton vs Manchester City predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets
Luton vs Man City predictions 

Manchester City’s quest for a second treble in a row continues in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night (8pm, ITV1). 

City have beaten Huddersfield Town and Tottenham to reach this stage of the competition in defence of their FA Cup crown.  

Pep Guardiola’s men will now look to brush aside the Hatters to reach the quarter-final stage and justify their favoritism in the FA Cup odds to win it all once more. 

The Cityzens are in excellent form, boasting a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions, including a 2-1 away win over Luton in the Premier League.

Luton vs Man City odds
Best Odds
February 27th | 8:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Luton Luton
9.09%
8/1
9/1
15/2
10/1
9/1
9/1
Draw
16.39%
19/4
9/2
9/2
9/2
9/2
5/1
Man City Man City
77.76%
1/4
1/4
5/18
5/18
1/4
4/17
Over 3.5
43.48%
--
13/10
--
6/5
--
6/5
Under 3.5
59.52%
--
4/7
--
8/13
--
4/6
Teams Best Odds
Luton Luton
10/1 Spreadex
Draw
On that occasion, City were forced to come from behind, but strikes from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish secured the three points. 

Although Guardiola’s men have not been at their free flowing best of late, they’re still grinding out results to move within a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. 

Luton have been plucky throughout the campaign, but defensive issues are starting to plague the Hatters, who have conceded 13 in their last four matches. 

They’ve beaten Bolton and Everton to reach the fifth round, but football betting sites believe they’re massive underdogs at 9/1 to overcome City on home soil. 

Can City get their groove back? 

City have displayed grit to get themselves back into the Premier League title race, but worryingly for Guardiola his side have lacked their usual cutting edge. 

The Cityzens have only scored three goals in their last three games, even with Erling Haaland present in the line-up.  

Rodri dug them out of a hole against Chelsea to earn a point and followed that with nervy 1-0 wins against Brentford and Bournemouth. Neither victory was overly convincing, but Haaland and Phil Foden were clinical when required. 

Playing against a leaky Luton defence could have come just at the right time for City. 

FA Cup winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
34.78%
7/4
15/8
15/8
15/8
15/8
9/5
Liverpool
22.22%
14/5
3/1
7/2
3/1
3/1
3/1
Chelsea
10.00%
13/2
8/1
9/1
8/1
15/2
8/1
Man Utd
10.00%
9/1
7/1
9/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
Newcastle
10.00%
9/1
8/1
9/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
The Hatters have lost their way at the back since Tom Lockyer’s absence. 

Their skipper suffered a cardiac arrest in December and has been missing from action since. Luton have struggled without his organisational skills, keeping three clean sheets in their last 12, one of which came against League One side Bolton.  

Struggling Sheffield United put three past the Hatters last time out at Kenilworth Road, while Newcastle and Liverpool have also been successful against Luton in the final third. 

City are due some success in front of goal and Luton could provide the solution. Using the range of markets in betting apps, we’re pairing a City win and over 3.5 goals at 7/4 with bet365

Luton vs Man City Tip 1: Man City win and over 3.5 goals – 7/4 bet365

Haaland to hit goal trail 

Haaland has not quite been himself in front of goal since his return from a foot injury. The Norwegian has scored three goals in seven appearances since making his comeback against Burnley at the end of January. 

Although Haaland has been on the scoresheet, the 23-year-old has not been at his clinical best. He notched a brace in a 2-0 win over Everton and the decisive strike in City’s triumph over Brentford.  

So, Haaland is still having a vital impact, but not at the high level we’ve come to expect out of him. If City are to retain the FA Cup and complete a second treble in a row, they’ll need Haaland operating at the peak of his powers.

He is still getting plenty of opportunities, averaging five attempts per game in his six starts since his injury, 14 of which have troubled the opposition keeper.  

Haaland didn’t play in the match at Kenilworth Road earlier in the campaign and will surely relish the chance to play against a struggling backline. 

We don’t like the value of the any time goal scorer market on betting sites, so we’re going to pick the first goalscorer market and back Haaland to break the deadlock at odds of 5/2 with BoyleSports, which has he has done twice since his return to fitness.  

Luton vs Man City Tip 2: Erling Haaland first goal scorer – 5/2 BoyleSports

Look out for Mengi fouls 

Teden Mengi has been one of Luton’s standout players this season. Mengi left Manchester United for Kenilworth Road in search of regular first team football and has not disappointed. 

The 21-year-old had only made 18 appearances at Championship level in loan spells for Derby and Birmingham, but has risen to the occasion brilliantly for Rob Edwards’ men.

Mengi has held his own on the right side of the Hatters’ defence, allowing his team to play a progressive style of football. It does come with risks, and he has been exposed by the better teams in the Premier League. 

Against City in December, he gave away three fouls and committed another four in Luton’s defeat to Liverpool.  

Mengi will have a tough assignment on the right flank with the potential of facing Foden and or a fit-again Jack Grealish, so we like the value with William Hill for over 1.5 fouls at odds of 7/5. 

Luton vs Man City Tip 3: Teden Mengi over 1.5 fouls – 7/5 William Hill

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
