Manchester City vs Burnley predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds & free bets

Manchester City vs Burnley predictions Over 3.5 Man City goals – 29/20 with BetUK

Kevin de Bruyne to score at any time – 19/10 with BetMGM

Over 10.5 corners – 11/10 with BoyleSports Nearly a month into 2024 and Manchester City’s usual second half of the season charge is gathering pace as they bid for an eighth straight win in all competitions against Burnley on Wednesday (7.30pm, TNT Sports 3). The Cityzens came through a tricky FA Cup fourth round tie last Friday, recording a first-ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to keep alive the possibility of repeating last season’s treble. They are now a best-price of 10/1 with to retain the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and the signs are worrying for their rivals. The make them favourites to win a fourth successive top flight title, despite the fact they enter this midweek round of matches five points behind leaders Liverpool.

At the very least, they should keep up the pace at the top of the table by beating a Burnley side on course for an immediate return to the Championship. The Clarets have 12 points from 21 games and only one side has collected fewer points after that amount of matches and avoided relegation. Vincent Kompany’s men aren’t expected to add to their points tally on Wednesday against City having lost 16 of their 17 meetings with the European champions since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad. make City 1/10 for the win, while you can back a Burnley upset at 28/1. Punters looking for value that aren't keen on backing the visitors, therefore, need to be a little creative and we’ve got three betting suggestions, all at positive odds, for the clash.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Haaland can inspire goal glut City’s recent record against Burnley since they last lost to the Clarets in 2015 is quite absurd. Not only have they won 16 of the last 17 meetings but 12 of those victories have been to nil. Guardiola’s side are on a run of eight straight wins to nil against Burnley, helping contribute to the 55-5 aggregate score they’ve achieved during their current unbeaten run. A 3-0 win at Turf Moor on the opening night of the season was a fairly modest success in that regard given City are averaging slightly over three goals per game against Burnley under Guardiola. That makes City to score over 3.5 goals at 29/20 with BetUK an interesting proposition, especially if Erling Haaland makes his long-awaited return from injury.

Haaland has missed the last 10 games with a foot injury but is back in training and was recently earmarked for a comeback in this fixture by Guardiola. Should the Norwegian talisman make his return, it could be the first time since the opening game 23 minutes of this season that Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been on the pitch together for City. City have coped well without the pair, registering a league-high 48 goals and the fourth highest expected goals figure, but an uptick in their attacking output is expected now they are back. That’s bad news for a Burnley side with the second-worst away defensive record in the top flight and that could be missing as many as seven players for this clash. The Clarets have yet to concede more than three in an away game this season but that record could be put to the test by a City side seemingly getting stronger. Manchester City vs Burnley Tip 1: Over 3.5 Man City goals – 29/20 with BetUK

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

De Bruyne fit and firing Trying to pick out who might get the goals for City from the goalscorer markets on isn’t an easy choice. Haaland is the obvious candidate but both he and Julian Alvarez are odds-on to net at any time. Phil Foden is another strong contender having had a hand in 14 goals (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 13 home appearances. But Foden may find himself shoved out wide should Guardiola hand De Bruyne his first start since the opening day. The Belgian has come off the bench in each of City’s last three games but Guardiola says he’s fit enough to start. He’s looked sharp in his cameo appearances, scoring his first of the season in the 3-2 win at Newcastle, while he’s managed at least one shot on goal in all three games. It would be fitting for De Bruyne to get on the scoresheet against the side he was injured against way back in August and we’re backing him to net at 19/10 with . Manchester City vs Burnley Tip 2: Kevin de Bruyne to score at any time – 19/10 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Corner count could be high Since returning from a victorious Club World Cup campaign, City have been even more dominant than usual in matches, resulting in their corner count shooting up. They’ve won 11 or more corners in each of their last four games, an impressive feat given two of those matches were away at Newcastle and Tottenham. High corner counts have been common in Burnley matches this season with their league fixtures averaging 10.7 corners per game. They haven’t won all that many corners of late but even just a couple might be enough to help push the corner total over the 10.5 mark set by . The reverse fixture between these two produced 11 corners and we’re predicting there will be a similar amount on Wednesday night. Manchester City vs Burnley Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 11/10 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Free bet offers for the Premier League For those thinking about betting on Manchester City’s clash with Burnley, firstly, remember to bet responsibly and secondly, make sure to check if you are eligible for any of the current on the market. Bet365 are currently offering up to £30 in free bets to new customers to wager on football or any other sport. To unlock the welcome bonus, sign up using the INDY2023 and deposit at least £10. You’ll then need to wager a minimum of £10 on a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or greater to qualify for the full £30 in free bets. Fans of can also enjoy 50 free spins on as part of bet365's welcome bonus for new customers to their casino. Before signing up with any , always read the terms and conditions first.