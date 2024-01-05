Jump to content
Betting > Football

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds & free bets

Huddersfield face a daunting third round trip to the Etihad to face the FA Cup holders on Sunday
Last Updated: 6th of January 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds & free bets

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town predictions

Manchester City open up the defence of their FA Cup at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday with Pep Guardiola’s men expected to have no issues progressing to round four (2pm, BBC iPlayer & red button).

The holders are a best-price 1/22 to win the third round tie at the Etihad Stadium with football betting sites, while the visitors are as big as 66/1. 

Given the gap in quality between the two sides, their recent form and City having gone the entirety of 2023 without losing at home, it would constitute a major shock were the Terriers to come out on top.

To make matters even tougher for the Championship strugglers, there’s a chance Kevin de Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland feature in the tie as they are eased back into action after recent spells on the sidelines.

With no value to be found in the match market, we’ve looked elsewhere for our Man City vs Huddersfield predictions.

City should expect to dominate

City have never lost an FA Cup tie to Huddersfield and they aren’t expected to start now with Guardiola’s men having shown signs of getting back to their best since returning from the Club World Cup. 

They’ve seen off Everton and Sheffield United in the league to stay in touch with pace setters Liverpool in the Premier League and are about to receive a major boost with Haaland, Doku and De Bruyne due back. 

De Bruyne was an unused substitute against the Blades and could play some part against Huddersfield, while Haaland has been spotted training this week after a foot injury.

Whether Guardiola unleashes the trio or not, City will expect to pick up where they left off in the FA Cup last season after collecting the trophy for a seventh time. 

They conceded just one goal en route to claiming the cup and stretched their winning record at home in the competition to 11, scoring 47 times across those victories.

The Cityzens have scored 16 goals across their last five meetings with Huddersfield, a run that includes a 5-1 FA Cup win for City in 2017.

The Yorkshire outfit will fear a repeat of that scoreline, entering this game having won just twice since the end of October.

Huddersfield’s hopes of keeping City at bay look slim given recent defensive displays. They shipped four at Leicester City on New Year’s Day and only three teams have conceded more goals in the Championship this season. 

The loss to the Foxes was also the fifth time this season Huddersfield had conceded four goals in a game and a defence which gives up the fifth-most shots per game on average in the second tier could be exposed by City’s attack.

That plays into our thinking of backing City to score three or more and win five or more corners, as well as Huddersfield receiving over two cards in a combo bet that’s been boosted to 7/1 by William Hill.

City average over seven corners per game at home in the league this season, and in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last week they had 12 corners, making over five seem achievable. 

The biggest concern for our first Manchester City vs Huddersfield prediction could be the two or more cards for the Terries.

They’ve only collected 43 cards all season in the Championship and are one of only four teams in the division that’s yet to have a player sent-off. 

However, City’s opponents have received over two cards 14 times in 27 matches this term, while the referee for this tie, Michael Salisbury, has been card-happy of late.

He’s shown at least four cards in each of his last four assignments, increasing the chances of Huddersfield picking up a few cards in what shapes up to be a comfortable day at the office for City.

Man City vs Huddersfield Tip 1: Man City over three goals, Huddersfield over two cards & Man City over five corners – 7/1 with William Hill

Ake odds stand out

With betting sites expecting such a one-sided contest, it’s no surprise to see the top 19 places in the goalscorer markets filled by City players.

The usual contenders are odds-on to net in this game but with Guardiola coy on whether De Bruyne or Haaland will feature and Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes suffering from an illness, it might pay to look elsewhere. 

Nathan Ake is one such alternative and is an intriguing option at 11/2 to find the net at any time with BetMGM.

Ake has netted twice this season with his last goal coming in City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth back in November.

But for a defender, he’s been busy in the opposition penalty area of late, recording seven shots across his last three games.

Ake scored in City’s FA Cup run last season and faces a Huddersfield team that’s conceded an above-average nine times from set pieces in this season's Championship. 

The Terriers’ weaknesses from set pieces, coupled with the majority of Ake’s goals being scored with his head, means we’re willing to take a chance on him at big odds to score.

Man City vs Huddersfield Tip 2: Nathan Ake to score at any time – 11/2 with BetMGM

City may be spot on

Having examined referee Salisbury’s recent displays, the other notable thing that stood out, other than his recent spate of cards, was penalties.

The official has awarded four penalties in his last four games and in eight Premier League assignments this season he's averaging 0.75 penalties per game.

That drew our eye to the penalty market on betting apps, with BetMGM offering 7/4 on their being a spot kick.

City have been awarded a grand total of eight penalties across all competitions this season while conceding two in the Premier League. 

Huddersfield haven’t given away too many penalties, just two to be precise, but City’s FA Cup ties do have a habit of producing penalties.

Across City’s last 10 FA Cup ties, there have been six penalties, including City being awarded two in their third round win over Chelsea last season. 

Man City vs Huddersfield Tip 3: A penalty in the match – 7/4 with BetMGM

Get a free bet on the FA Cup

It's set to be a busy weekend of FA Cup action and bookmakers are eager to join in the excitement with a range of betting offers.

Parimatch are one such operator and are giving new customers the chance to back either Arsenal or Liverpool to win the glamour tie of the third round at odds of 40/1.

To get involved, all you have to do is sign up at this link and create a Parimatch account, before opting in to the Arsenal vs Liverpool promo and making a minimum £5 deposit via a debit card.

From there, you simply pick your winner - Arsenal or Liverpool - and if your selection wins you'll initially be paid out at the standard odds before receiving the rest in free bets. As per the terms of the offer, the maximum you are allowed to wager is £1.

Remember, before signing up for any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions first and if you are betting on the FA Cup this weekend, please gamble responsibly. 

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

