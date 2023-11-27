Manchester City vs RB Leipzig betting tips: Champions League predictions and odds

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig betting tips Manchester City to win & both teams to score - 17/10 with BoyleSports

Julian Alvarez to score at any time - 7/5 with Unibet

Over 10.5 total shots on target – 21/20 with BetMGM Manchester Cityhave already wrapped up a place in the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare and the only thing left for the European champions to do is secure first place in Group G. A win over second-placed RB Leipzig (TNT Sports 1, 8pm) would see the Cityzens finish top of their Champions League group for a seventh successive season and make them short-priced favourites for victory. City are unbeaten in 28 games at home in Europe and will be out to start another winning run at the Etihad Stadium after seeing their streak of 23 wins in all competitions ended by a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday. City’s biggest-ever European win came the last time they hosted Leipzig when running out 7-0 winners in the second leg of their round of 16 tie last season.

Leipzig lost 6-3 the time before that at the Etihad and the Bundesliga outfit can play their part in another entertaining encounter. After studying , here are our three Man City vs RB Leipzig predictions. Reshuffled City still too strong for Leipzig Man City were expected to make light work of their Group G rivals when the draw was made and that's proven to be the case with the Premier League champions rarely having to stretch themselves in their four previous games. Without breaking a sweat, City have won four out of four, scoring three goals per game and were relatively untroubled in the reverse fixture against RB Leipzig in Germany, winning 3-1 on a night when the hosts managed one shot on target. Leipzig recovered well from that one-sided loss to win their next two matches and Marco Rose’s team booked safe passage through to the last 16 with a 2-1 win away to Crvena Zvezda on matchday four.

With qualification secured, both managers are expected to make changes on Tuesday, especially City, who didn’t make a substitution against Liverpool and visit Tottenham on Sunday. Nevertheless, City’s strength in depth is such that they could improve on a record of 26 wins from the last 28 home European games with Kevin de Bruyne, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic the only players missing. Pep Guardiola said he was pleased with City’s defensive showing in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, but it was yet another game where his team failed to keep a clean sheet. It’s just three clean sheets in the last eight at home and Leipzig have only failed to score twice in 10 away matches across all competitions this season.

These sides have met five times in the Champions League across the last three seasons and Leipzig have only failed to score once. A goal or two might be the best Leipzig can hope for at fortress Etihad, especially having been turned over three times in their last four away games. Leipzig will hope to avoid another horror night in Manchester – they also lost 5-0 to Man Utd at Old Trafford in the 2021/22 season – and while City might go a little easier on them, it seems unlikely it'll be to the extent where they avoid a fourth straight loss in England. Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams to score - 17/10 with BoyleSports

Cityzens can count on Alvarez Julian Alvarez was the joint-leading scorer in the Champions League at the halfway point of the group stages having netted three goals in three games. The Argentine is now two goals off the pace after being an unused substitute in City’s 3-0 win over Young Boys in the last round. The World Cup winner could be more involved against RB Leipzig and is 7/5 with Unibet to add to the goal he got in the reverse fixture in Germany.

Alvarez does a great job getting on the ball in dangerous areas, leading to him registering 13 goal involvements (seven goals, six assists) across 19 appearances this season. In the Champions League, he’s averaging over three shots per game and are right to list him second in the any time goal scorer betting for this fixture, behind Erling Haaland. The only worry concerning Alvarez is Guardiola’s rotation policy keeping him out of the side after he played 90 minutes against Liverpool. If he does start though, Alvarez may find the net to land our second Man City vs RB Leipzig prediction. Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score at any time - 7/5 with Unibet

Attackers to get on top Even with City needing a win to confirm first place in the group, there’s the potential for this to be a damp squib of a game given both sides have already qualified for the last 16. But with a good deal of attacking talent involved and the tendencies of both teams to play on the front foot, we should see an open contest. The suggest this game should have goals in it, and City and Leipzig are ranked in the top three for shots per game in the group stage.