Manchester United vs West Ham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham will be a tough nut to crack under former United boss David Moyes. The Hammers are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, albeit they’ve drawn three on the bounce. The east London outfit's Champions League ambitions have taken a hit after being held by Sheffield United and Bournemouth, but they will be dangerous customers having beaten Tottenham and Arsenal on the road this term. The Red Devils are the favourites with at 4/6 to win, and you can find value on West Ham with a best price of 4/1 for them to stage another impressive away victory. Here are our predictions for Man United vs West Ham using the best .

More drama at Old Trafford? It’s never boring watching United these days. What should have been a routine win for the Red Devils at 3-1 turned into a dramatic contest as Wolves forced their way back into the game before Mainoo bailed his team out of trouble with a special strike. Goals have been an issue for Ten Hag’s men in the Premier League, only five teams have scored fewer. The four goals at Molineux were a timely boost, and since Boxing Day, United have scored two goals or more in five of their six games. Two of those matches were against lower league opposition in the FA Cup, but Ten Hag will not care one jot.

However, United’s expansive play has come at a cost; they’re shipping goals too easily. The Red Devils have only kept two clean sheets in their last 13 in all competitions. West Ham will look to capitalise, having scored in 19 of their 22 Premier League games. Only Fulham, Everton and Brighton have prevented the Hammers from finding the net, and Mohammed Kudus’ return from international duty makes them a handful in the final third. After looking at , we’re backing both teams to score at 4/6 with . Man United vs West Ham Tip 1: Both teams to score – 4/6 bet365

Hojlund to continue goal glut Hojlund had to wait 15 games into his Premier League career to get off the mark. And after breaking his drought against Aston Villa, the Denmark international has now scored in three league games in a row. The 20-year-old had no problems finding the net in the Champions League, notching two braces against Galatasaray and a strike in United’s defeat to Bayern on the road. But, the pressure of regular action in the Premier League appeared to get the better of Hojlund, who wasted a host of chances, most notably a failed break away in his side’s defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

The weight of the world has seemingly been lifted from his shoulders and Hojlund is now starting to thrive. He produced a clinical finish in his last home game against Spurs, while his effort in United’s win over Wolves was a true striker’s goal being in the right place at the right time. Hojlund’s partnership with Marcus Rashford is starting to bear fruit and it could cause West Ham problems. We’re backing the Dane at 6/4 with to score any time at Old Trafford. Man United vs West Ham Tip 2: Rasmus Hojlund to score any time – 6/4 William Hill

Look out for a Phillips card Kalvin Phillips had a debut to forget for the Hammers as his mistake allowed Dominic Solanke to put Bournemouth ahead at London Stadium. After waiting so long for a Premier League start, Phillips looked a tad rusty having been overlooked at Manchester City by Pep Guardiola. The 28-year-old needs to rebuild his career and the early setback would have been a blow. United fans will certainly give Phillips an earful on Sunday, having played for both City and Leeds United.

The England international committed two fouls on his West Ham bow and is certainly no stranger to the referee’s notebook. In the 2020/21 season, he was booked 10 times for Leeds and on a further four occasions in the 2021/22 campaign. Given the occasion of playing at Old Trafford and the fact he already put in four challenges on debut, we’re backing Phillips to pick up a card at odds of 2/1 with SpreadEx. Man United vs West Ham Tip 3: Kalvin Phillips to be shown a card – 2/1 SpreadEx

