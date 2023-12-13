Middlesbrough vs Hull predictions: Championship betting tips and odds

Middlesbrough vs Hull City predictions Middlesbrough to win and under 3.5 goals – 17/10 Betway

Isaiah Jones to score or assist – 6/5 bet365

Hull to receive over 2.5 cards – 11/10 Unibet Championship play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough and Hull City face off at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Michael Carrick’s men have hit a stumbling block in their season as injuries have ravaged the club’s squad. After a slow start to the campaign, Boro found their form to win six games on the bounce, but since the end of October inconsistencies have plagued the north east outfit, who have slid into mid-table. Carrick is without nine first-team players for the visit of Hull, and issues at the back have been evident in losing three of their last four Championship games. Boro were powerless to slip to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ipswich last time out, and Carrick needs to galvanise the players at his disposal to ensure that his team don’t drift too far down the table.

Hull’s momentum has been stymied by back-to-back defeats to Watford and Queens Park Rangers. Liam Rosenior’s side have fared well this term and are well in the race for the play-off spots, but their away form has been poor, winning only one of their last six. The Tigers have received a massive blow that Jadon Philogene will be sidelined until the New Year. Rosenior and his team need to find a way to dig out results before their superstar returns. Boro are the 11/10 favourites with , but you can get a 3/1 price on Hull as the underdogs. We’ve considered the result market and others with our predictions for the contest.

Can Boro find their form? Middlesbrough have been up and down this season. It’s difficult to judge where Carrick’s men will end up. At their best, Boro have produced outstanding performances to defeat Sunderland 4-0 on the road and beating Leicester City 1-0 at home. On the other hand, Boro have also endured disappointing displays such as their 2-0 defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Stoke on home soil. The club were reliant on loan players for their resurgence under Carrick last season. Without Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey, their attack has been hit and miss. Emmanuel Latte Lath has performed fairly well, while Sam Greenwood has been a standout in the middle of the park. Injuries have hit hard at the other end of the pitch.

Darragh Lenihan has been ruled out for an extended period along with Tommy Smith and Paddy McNair. Hayden Hackney’s absence from the middle of the park was costly against Ipswich and he is expected to be out over the festive period. Hull don’t have the same amount of injuries as Boro, but the loss of Philogene is huge for their hopes of securing three points. He has scored six goals and notched five assists in 14 games this term. Without him, Hull are without their best creative spark in the final third. They may struggle to carve out openings even against a Boro side without key players. After looking at , we’re backing Boro to win the game and under 3.5 goals at 17/10 with Betway. Middlesbrough vs Hull Tip 1: Middlesbrough to win and under 3.5 goals – 17/10 Betway

Jones to provide a spark Isaiah Jones missed the defeat to Ipswich due to suspension, but he has been back to his best form for Boro this season after an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign. The 24-year-old had a breakout year under Chris Wilder at right wing-back in the 2021/22 season. He notched eight assists and scored once thriving in his attacking role. However, Jones failed to kick on as much as he would have liked as Boro transitioned from Wilder’s tenure to Carrick. He wasn’t afforded the same license in Carrick’s system as his predecessor’s, although he still notched three goals and five assists.

Jones has been a livewire this season as he has rediscovered his best form. He has only created one goal, but he has been Boro’s joint-top scorer with four strikes to his name. Considering the absences from the team, Boro will need a strong performance from the wing-back to carry their attacking threat. He scored twice in Boro’s last home win over Preston, and we’re backing him to make an impact with a goal or an assist in the game at odds of 6/5 with . Middlesbrough vs Hull Tip 2: Isaiah Jones to score or assist – 6/5 bet365

Look out for Hull cards Hull have collected the sixth most yellow cards in the Championship this season according to Whoscored.com. The Tigers have received 47 cautions, although they’ve not had a player dismissed yet. Rosenior’s men do like to play on the edge of the referee’s discretion, and several of their players have already earned one-match suspensions or are nearing five yellow cards. Jacob Greaves and Jean Michael Seri have six and five yellows respectively. Surprisingly, Philogene is one of the worst offenders with four cautions, and he doesn’t mind putting himself about, averaging 0.9 fouls and 2.4 tackles per game.