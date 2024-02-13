Millwall vs Ipswich tips: Championship betting predictions, odds and free bets

Millwall vs Ipswich tips Ipswich to win – 23/20 BetGoodwin

Michael Obafemi over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11

Millwall to score first – 6/4 bet365 Two sides in dire need of a win meet in the Championship on Wednesday night as Millwall host Ipswich (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Lions have one eye over their shoulder on the relegation zone after losing four of their last five in the Championship, including their 2-1 defeat to Coventry at the weekend. Joe Edwards has failed to improve Millwall’s fortunes after the club moved on from Gary Rowett earlier in the campaign, who had led the Lions to four-straight top-half finishes. Another defeat would crank up the pressure at The Den and leave them in a precarious position in the second tier.

Ipswich’s promotion surge has ground to a halt in recent weeks. The Tractor Boys were seemingly on course for back-to-back promotions, but a run of one win in nine has seen them drop out of the top two. Omari Hutchinson notched a vital equaliser against West Brom to earn a share of the spoils last time out. But, Ipswich’s form is still concerning for a team harbouring Premier League ambitions. The Tractor Boys are the favourites with to get the win on the road, and you can get a 13/5 price for Millwall to end their winless run.

Can Ipswich re-ignite their promotion campaign? Against West Brom, Ipswich failed to win a Championship game while scoring at least twice for the sixth time this season. Kieran McKenna’s men flashed their brilliance in the final third with two well taken goals from Nathan Broadhead and Hutchinson. But, their inability to keep teams out is costing them in the promotion race. The Tractor Boys have kept nine clean sheets this season, although five of those shutouts came in the opening 10 matches of the campaign. In the 20 games since, they’ve kept only four and two of those were against Stoke and Queens Park Rangers in goalless draws, who are the joint-third lowest scorers in the division.

Ipswich have conceded the most goals in the top eight, which will give McKenna cause for concern if his team are forced to go through the play-offs. Although they're one of the best sides to watch in the second tier, their issues at the back must be resolved to regain ground on Southampton in second place. Since Edwards' arrival at Millwall, the club have won only two home league games out of seven. They have scored in all but one of those matches, but victories have been thin on the ground. The result and both teams to score market is an option, but after looking at we're taking a straight Ipswich win at 23/20. Millwall vs Ipswich Tip 1: Ipswich to win – 23/20

Obafemi to continue impact Michael Obafemi has not found the net for the Lions since his loan move from Burnley, but has made an impression in the final third. Obafemi mustered three attempts at goal in Millwall’s defeat to Coventry last time out, placing two of those efforts on target. The Lions have struggled for goals this season as Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet have all underperformed. Only four teams have scored fewer goals in the Championship this season, highlighting Edwards’ need to get his team firing. Both Flemming and Bradshaw reached double figures last season, while Nisbet had a good record in the Scottish Premiership for Hibernian. It could be a style issue with Edwards taking a more balanced approach compared to Rowett’s direct game.

Obafemi is a decent fit for that style of play, and he has a good Championship pedigree having scored 12 goals for Swansea in the 2021/22 campaign. Since earning his move to Burnley, Obafemi has not been in the thick of the action. He has a chance to revitalise his career at Millwall, but needs to start hitting the back of the net. We like the value for him to register at least one shot on target against Ipswich at odds of 8/11. Millwall vs Ipswich Tip 2: Michael Obafemi over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11

Millwall to strike first Ipswich are good value for a win at The Den, but that does not mean that they won't make life hard for themselves. The Tractor Boys have conceded the first goal in six out of their last eight Championship matches. Ipswich last struck the first blow in their 2-2 draw with Norwich in the East Anglia derby at Portman Road in December.

Even in their one win in their last nine, McKenna's men went 1-0 down to Sunderland before Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin led a comeback. In their last six home league games, the Lions have scored first, although it hasn't necessarily led to the success that Edwards would have liked. We're taking Millwall to bag the opening goal at 6/4. Millwall vs Ipswich Tip 3: Millwall to score first – 6/4

