Millwall vs Ipswich tips: Championship betting predictions, odds and free bets

Millwall and Ipswich face off in the Championship on Wednesday in a vital game for both sides at The Den
Last Updated: 13th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Millwall vs Ipswich tips
Millwall vs Ipswich tips

Two sides in dire need of a win meet in the Championship on Wednesday night as Millwall host Ipswich (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Lions have one eye over their shoulder on the relegation zone after losing four of their last five in the Championship, including their 2-1 defeat to Coventry at the weekend. 

Joe Edwards has failed to improve Millwall’s fortunes after the club moved on from Gary Rowett earlier in the campaign, who had led the Lions to four-straight top-half finishes. 

Another defeat would crank up the pressure at The Den and leave them in a precarious position in the second tier.

Ipswich’s promotion surge has ground to a halt in recent weeks. The Tractor Boys were seemingly on course for back-to-back promotions, but a run of one win in nine has seen them drop out of the top two. 

Omari Hutchinson notched a vital equaliser against West Brom to earn a share of the spoils last time out. But, Ipswich’s form is still concerning for a team harbouring Premier League ambitions. 

The Tractor Boys are the favourites with football betting sites to get the win on the road, and you can get a 13/5 price for Millwall to end their winless run. 

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Can Ipswich re-ignite their promotion campaign? 

Against West Brom, Ipswich failed to win a Championship game while scoring at least twice for the sixth time this season. Kieran McKenna’s men flashed their brilliance in the final third with two well taken goals from Nathan Broadhead and Hutchinson.  

But, their inability to keep teams out is costing them in the promotion race. The Tractor Boys have kept nine clean sheets this season, although five of those shutouts came in the opening 10 matches of the campaign.  

In the 20 games since, they’ve kept only four and two of those were against Stoke and Queens Park Rangers in goalless draws, who are the joint-third lowest scorers in the division.

Ipswich have conceded the most goals in the top eight, which will give McKenna cause for concern if his team are forced to go through the play-offs. 

Although they’re one of the best sides to watch in the second tier, their issues at the back must be resolved to regain ground on Southampton in second place. 

Since Edwards’ arrival at Millwall, the club have won only two home league games out of seven. 

They have scored in all but one of those matches, but victories have been thin on the ground. The result and both teams to score market is an option, but after looking at betting apps we’re taking a straight Ipswich win at 23/20 with BetGoodwin

Millwall vs Ipswich Tip 1: Ipswich to win – 23/20 BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Obafemi to continue impact 

Michael Obafemi has not found the net for the Lions since his loan move from Burnley, but has made an impression in the final third. Obafemi mustered three attempts at goal in Millwall’s defeat to Coventry last time out, placing two of those efforts on target.  

The Lions have struggled for goals this season as Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet have all underperformed. Only four teams have scored fewer goals in the Championship this season, highlighting Edwards’ need to get his team firing.  

Both Flemming and Bradshaw reached double figures last season, while Nisbet had a good record in the Scottish Premiership for Hibernian. It could be a style issue with Edwards taking a more balanced approach compared to Rowett’s direct game.

Obafemi is a decent fit for that style of play, and he has a good Championship pedigree having scored 12 goals for Swansea in the 2021/22 campaign. 

Since earning his move to Burnley, Obafemi has not been in the thick of the action. He has a chance to revitalise his career at Millwall, but needs to start hitting the back of the net. 

We like the value at BetGoodwin for him to register at least one shot on target against Ipswich at odds of 8/11. 

Millwall vs Ipswich Tip 2: Michael Obafemi over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Millwall to strike first 

Ipswich are good value for a win at The Den, but that does not mean that they won't make life hard for themselves. 

The Tractor Boys have conceded the first goal in six out of their last eight Championship matches. Ipswich last struck the first blow in their 2-2 draw with Norwich in the East Anglia derby at Portman Road in December.

Even in their one win in their last nine, McKenna’s men went 1-0 down to Sunderland before Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin led a comeback.  

In their last six home league games, the Lions have scored first, although it hasn’t necessarily led to the success that Edwards would have liked. 

After looking at betting sites, we’re taking Millwall to bag the opening goal at 6/4 with bet365

Millwall vs Ipswich Tip 3: Millwall to score first – 6/4 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets for Millwall vs Ipswich

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets and further promotions for wagering on Millwall vs Ipswich and more. 

Betfred are offering new customers £40 in bonuses when signing up using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40 and betting £10 on the sportsbook. 

Once your qualifying bet is settled, you’ll get £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook and a further £10 casino credit for Betfred’s UK online casino

Read all the terms and conditions before signing up for Betfred online. If you do wager on Millwall vs Ipswich or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

