Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain predictions: Ligue 1 betting tips, odds and free bets

Monaco vs PSG predictions PSG to win – 11/10 10Bet

Kylian Mbappe over 2.5 shots on target – 3/1 SpreadEx

Monaco over 13.5 fouls – 3/4 BetUK Paris Saint-Germain can continue their march towards the Ligue 1 crown when they face Monaco on the road on Friday night (8pm, TNT Sports 2). Luis Enrique’s men are 11 points clear of Brest at the top of the table, while Monaco are 16 points off the pace. A win for PSG would effectively end any notion of Adi Hutter’s men making an unlikely comeback into the title race in the closing stages of the season. The Parisiens come into the contest unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions, and last tasted defeat in Ligue 1 in September in a 3-2 loss to Nice. Although Kylian Mbappe is seemingly on his way to Real Madrid, it has not stopped PSG’s pursuit of a treble.

Monaco need to win to have any hope of closing the gap and even that is probably not going to be enough to challenge realistically. Their form has been up and down recently, although they did bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to Toulouse with a victory over Lens last time out. There are several teams tightly condensed in the battle for the Champions League places with Monaco sitting in third ahead of Nice and Lille. The home side find themselves underdogs for this clash with , which is hardly surprising given the form and quality of Enrique’s men.

PSG to capitalise on Monaco form Monaco will not welcome the sight of PSG arriving at the Stade Louis II. However, Hutter’s men can say that about most visiting teams at the moment. Les Monegasques are winless in their last four home league games, suffering three defeats in the process. Monaco have been reliant on their away form to keep them in the top three as Lyon, Reims and Toulouse have all come away with three points from their visit to the principality. Enrique and his team will be relishing the prospect of inflicting further woe on Monaco. PSG were off the boil in their last outing against Rennes, needing a late penalty from substitute Goncalo Ramos to earn a share of the spoils.

Enrique was criticised for withdrawing Mbappe from the action with 25 minutes to play, which could be an interesting storyline to watch amid reports of the Frenchman’s impending move to Madrid. That should not have too much bearing on this result as PSG have won five straight on the road, and are unbeaten in their last nine away games. There is value with for a sixth victory on the bounce for the visitors with a price of 11/10 available at 10Bet. Monaco vs PSG Tip 1: PSG to win – 11/10 10Bet

Mbappe to loom large once more for Monaco Since his move to PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has tormented his former club. In 13 appearances in all competitions, the 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and created another seven. When PSG ran riot in a 5-2 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Mbappe was on point from the penalty spot and notched an assist for Vitinha. In what could be his final outing against Monaco in Ligue 1, he will be determined to continue his outstanding record. Enrique made the controversial choice to withdraw Mbappe when his team needed a goal against Rennes. It ended the Frenchman’s men run of scoring in four straight games, including PSG’s win over Real Sociedad in the Champions League.

Although there are plenty of distractions, Mbappe has managed to remain focused on his football. The forward is a predator in all venues, but even more so when PSG are on the road. He has scored in his last eight away games domestically, including two hat-tricks. We fell short with our prediction of two Mbappe goals in this fixture earlier this season. So, instead we’ve looked at the shots on target market with . We like the price of 3/1 with SpreadEx for Mbappe to record over 2.5 shots on target, which he has achieved in seven of his 21 Ligue games in the campaign. Monaco vs PSG Tip 2: Kylian Mbappe over 2.5 shots on target – 3/1 SpreadEx

Look out for Monaco fouls No team in Ligue 1 has committed more fouls than Monaco this season. Hutter’s men have made 342 fouls over the course of the season, averaging 14.9 per game. Nine players in the squad have accumulated over 20 fouls in the campaign, which is quite some going. Brazilian right-back Vanderson stands out with 30, while Youssouf Fofana has 29 to his name.

Monaco will be missing midfielder Denis Zakaria through suspension after he picked up his eighth yellow card of the season, highlighting that Hutter’s men like to play on the edge. Given the fact they will be facing Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, we believe referee Ruddy Buquet could be a busy man. We’re backing over 13.5 Monaco fouls at 3/4 with for our final prediction. Monaco vs PSG Tip 3: Monaco over 13.5 fouls – 3/4 BetUK

