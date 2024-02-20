Napoli vs Barcelona predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Napoli vs Barcelona predictions Napoli to win and over 2.5 goals – 3/1 William Hill

Victor Osimhen to score any time – 8/5 10Bet

Ronald Araujo over 1.5 fouls – 21/20 William Hill Napoli will be looking to make the most of home advantage in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 2). Gli Azzurri’s defence of their Serie A crown could not have gone worse after the departure of title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti at the end of the last campaign. His successor Rudi Garcia was sacked after 16 games, while Walter Mazzarri has joined his predecessor in failing to last the season. Mazzarri was fired on Tuesday and has been replaced by Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona, who served under Maurizio Sarri and Spalletti as an assistant. He faces a baptism of fire in his first game in the Napoli dugout. For all their issues domestically and with managers, Napoli did qualify for the knockout phase with relative ease. They won three and drew one of their six matches, losing both games against Real Madrid to finish second behind Los Blancos in Group C.

Barcelona find themselves in an eerily similar situation to Napoli. The Catalan club are well off the pace in LaLiga's title race, eight points behind Real Madrid, and Xavi’s men look poised to surrender their crown to their bitter rivals. Barca managed to top their group, despite losing to both Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp on the road. The Blaugrana won all three home games and away to Porto, so they will be optimistic over their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, while they are odds-on with to emerge from the tie. The Catalan side are slim favourites to win on the road, and you can find of 17/10 for the home side to claim victory in the first leg.

Can Napoli rediscover their old form Napoli are far from the team that conquered Serie A last season. Garcia was not the answer in replacing Spalletti, who left the club are steering them to their first Scudetto in 33 years. Mazzarri was brought in to improve results, and although he successfully guided Gli Azzurri through the Champions League group stage, their form in Serie A has not picked up sufficiently, leaving them in mid-table after two thirds of the campaign. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was not satisfied with the results and has acted to bring in Calzona before the crucial tie. The timing is odd considering that their form in Europe has been solid enough. Napoli’s performances in the Champions League cannot be underestimated. They played two tough games against Real Madrid, losing narrowly twice home and away. The concern is their form outside of the European arena, where they’ve won only five out of 12 on home soil in Serie A. Barca have been vulnerable on the road in the Champions League, which could be a decisive factor in the tie.

Xavi’s men have been underwhelming this term and the former Barca midfielder will leave Camp Nou at the end of the season. He will be determined to bow out on a high note and the Champions League offers him his best chance of silverware bar a Madrid collapse in LaLiga. Barca are unbeaten on the road in LaLiga, albeit they’ve not played many of the leading teams in the division. Goals have not been an issue of late, but conceding has been a problem, especially on their travels. After looking at the markets on , we’re backing Napoli and Calzona to make a winning start to the tie in an eventful game with over 2.5 goals at odds of 3/1 with . Napoli vs Barcelona Tip 1: Napoli to win and over 2.5 goals – 3/1 William Hill

Battle of the strikers This game will feature two of the best strikers in Europe. Napoli boast Victor Osimhen in their ranks, while Barca have Robert Lewandowski at their disposal. Lewandowski has not been at his best this season, scoring just once in five Champions League games. His production in LaLiga has not been much better, although he has found a semblance of form, notching four in his last three. Without Joao Felix due to injury, there will be pressure on the Pole to deliver for his team. His performances in the Champions League dissuade us from backing Lewandowski to deliver on this occasion.

Osimhen will be hungry to prove a point after Nigeria’s defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final. He, too, has struggled for his best form this season amid speculation linking him with a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He only scored one in seven at Afcon, and only two in his last eight appearances for Napoli in all competitions. The 25-year-old is a player that relishes the spotlight and he will not have a better opportunity to showcase his skill to potential suitors. Studying the odds on , we’re backing him to make the difference for the hosts by scoring any time at odds of 8/5 with 10Bet. Napoli vs Barcelona Tip 2: Victor Osimhen to score any time – 8/5 10Bet

Barca wary of Kvaratskhelia threat Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the most exciting players to watch in Europe. The Georgia international has an old fashioned style of using his pace and trickery to torment opposing players with driving runs into the final third. As a result, he’s often on the receiving end of a few tough challenges. In six Champions League games, Kvaratskhelia has been fouled 10 times, more than any other Napoli player.

Joao Cancelo could draw the assignment of facing Kvaratskhelia directly, but he has played on the left side in his last four games. Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo will have to deal with Kvaratskhelia down the Napoli left. Kounde has been more restrained compared to Araujo, who has averaged a foul a game. We believe Araujo could struggle a bit more in this game and commit at least two fouls at odds of 21/20 with . Napoli vs Barcelona Tip 3: Ronald Araujo over 1.5 fouls – 21/20 William Hill

