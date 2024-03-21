Netherlands vs Scotland predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Ryan Christie two fouls or more – 4/5 William Hill Scotland will step up their preparations for Euro 2024 against Netherlands in a friendly clash on Friday night in Amsterdam (7.45pm, ViaPlay Sports 1). Steve Clarke’s men secured their place at the competition in Germany by finishing second in Group A, only four points behind winners Spain. Scotland impressed in their two matches against La Roja, which will give them hope entering their second straight Euros. They failed to progress beyond the group stage at Euro 2020, and will be tested from the off in the opening game of this summer's tournament when they take on hosts Germany.

Netherlands too finished runners-up in their group, ending their qualifying campaign four points behind France. Ronald Koeman’s side won six of their eight matches, although their two defeats came at the hands of Les Bleus, highlighting the difference between them and the leading contenders in the for the crown. The Oranje will hope to have closed that gap on the top nations by the time the Euros start and will be eyeing a strong performance against Scotland to justify their position as odds-on favourites with . You can find a price of 13/2 for Clarke’s men to win on the road.

Netherlands to rack up home win Netherlands will fancy their chances to put down a marker against Scotland that they will seek to improve upon ahead of the Euros. The Oranje are ranked sixth in the world entering the competition, only France, England and Belgium are ahead of them in Europe. It bodes well for Koeman’s men making a deep run in the Euros, although their team does need fine tuning. Scotland will provide a good examination of those credentials, having played two tough matches against Spain home and away. Netherlands have won only two of their last five home matches, suffering three defeats to Croatia, Italy and Spain. They have beaten Greece and Republic of Ireland in that time, while their form on the road has been strong.

Koeman has a good balance of experience in his ranks, such as outstanding Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, and promising youngsters like Xavi Simons, and there will be an air of expectation Amsterdam of a win on Friday night. Although Scotland qualified after winning their first five Group A matches, they carry a five game winless run in all competitions into the contest. Clarke’s men were held in high scoring games by Georgia and Norway in their final two qualifiers while suffering defeats to England and France in friendly matches. Scotland have scored in 10 of their last 11 games, with only Spain shutting them out, although they could have netted in that encounter had Scott McTominay’s effort not been disallowed. We believe Netherlands' quality will come to the fore and make the difference, as well as over 2.5 goals in this friendly at odds of 11/8 at . Netherlands vs Scotland Tip 1: Netherlands to win and over 2.5 goals – 11/8 bet365

Look out for Simons impact Simons is one of the brightest prospects in Europe and it was no surprise to see Paris Saint-Germain snap him up last summer before loaning him out to RB Leipzig for the season. The 20-year-old has been a standout in the Bundesliga for Marco Rose’s side, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists. He enters the Scotland game in good form, having found the net in Leipzig’s 5-1 hammering of FC Koln along with teeing up Lois Openda. For all of his impressive displays for Leipzig, Simons has not flourished in his 11 caps to date for the Oranje. He has yet to find the net or provide an assist for Koeman’s men, which is staggering for a player of his quality in the final third.

Simons can’t even point to a lack of playing time, he played 80 minutes or more in five of Netherlands’ qualifiers, notably the entire game in their 3-0 win over Gibraltar. For the Oranje to reach the latter stages of the Euros, they will need more from their young starlet in terms of end product. Friendly games represent a good chance for him to build his confidence at international level. Given Scotland’s recent defensive problems, shipping five goals in their last two games, we’re backing Simons to score or assist at 10/11 with . Netherlands vs Scotland Tip 2: Xavi Simons to score or assist – 10/11 William Hill

Christie to put his foot in Ryan Christie is a player who likes to be combative in his approach in the middle of the park. The Bournemouth man is a versatile option for Clarke in his midfield, operating either in a central role or wide on the left. He certainly makes his presence felt, committing 11 fouls in eight appearances during qualifying, averaging 1.5 fouls per game. Those figures are even more eye catching considering that Christie started in only half of those matches. Although it’s a friendly game, Scotland are not going to take the aggression that served them well out of their approach. Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts has officiated 21 games this season, and has awarded an average of 24.05 fouls per game. Christie could be one to draw his ire by committing two fouls or more at 4/5 with William Hill. Netherlands vs Scotland Tip 3: Ryan Christie two fouls or more – 4/5 William Hill

