Newport County vs Manchester United tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets

Newport County vs Man United predictions
- Man United to win and under 3.5 goals – 6/4 BetVictor
- Will Evans 0.5 shots on target – 11/8 bet365
- Draw/Man United HT/FT - 17/4 Unibet
Newport County are in line for one of the biggest days of the club’s history when they host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (4.30pm, BBC One).
The League Two outfit defeated Eastleigh in the last round of the competition following a replay to secure a famous tie with the 12-time FA Cup winners.
Newport have played several Premier League teams in their recent history in cup competitions, notably knocking Leicester out of the FA Cup in the third round in 2019.
County enter their showdown with United on the back of a huge week for the club off the field following their takeover by former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins.
The Welsh outfit could cap a memorable week with one of the greatest shocks in FA Cup history by defeating United.
The Red Devils will be on their guard against the League Two side and will at least be refreshed for the game having had a fortnight off since their draw with Tottenham.
Erik ten Hag can ill afford a humiliating exit in the FA Cup. The Dutchman and his team will be under pressure to advance to the fifth round with as little drama as possible.
As expected, United are overwhelming favourites with football betting sites to win at Rodney Parade. Meanwhile, you can find a massive 25/1 for the hosts to pull off the upset.
After looking at the FA Cup odds, here are our Newport vs Man United predictions.
What can we expect at Rodney Parade?
On paper, United should ease their way into the fifth round. There are 73 places between the teams in the league pyramid with Newport sitting in 14th spot in League Two and the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League.
But, the form guide goes out the window in the FA Cup, and in the past, we’ve seen huge upsets as giants have crashed out of the competition at the hands of lower league opposition.
Newport are a team in form under Graham Coughlan, suffering just one defeat in their last 10 in all competitions.
County produced an outstanding performance last time out to defeat high-flying Wrexham on home soil, but will need to take their game to another level to compete with the Red Devils.
For all their issues, Ten Hag’s team have more than enough quality to see off the League Two side. After the hectic festive schedule, United should be well rested and prepared for the intensity of a cup battle.
They’re still unlikely to be free-flowing in the final third after scoring only three goals in their last five matches on the road. We believe the game could follow a similar pattern to United’s win over Wigan in the last round.
So, we’re backing the Red Devils to get the win, but given their goalscoring issues and Newport’s likely defensive stance, we'll pair the visitors with under 3.5 goals in the match at 6/4 with BetVictor.
Newport vs Man United Tip 1: Man United to win and under 3.5 goals – 6/4 BetVictor
Evans can cause a stir
Will Evans has been out of the standout players in League Two this season. Only Macauley Langstaff and Jake Young have more goals than Evans in the fourth tier, which is quite an achievement considering Newport’s standing in the division.
In 32 appearances in all competitions this season, Evans has only failed to register an attempt on goal in six matches.
He has been a threat in the final third of late, mustering at least one effort on goal in his last eight.
Evans has not been at his best over the last month, but he has still notched four goals during that period, including a brace in Newport’s 4-2 win over Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.
United will have to be wary of Evans in and around the box, but given their propensity for a lapse in concentration, the forward could be in line for at least an effort at goal.
After looking at betting apps, we’re backing the 26-year-old to register over 0.5 shots on target at 11/8 with bet365.
Newport vs Man United Tip 2: Will Evans 0.5 shots on target – 11/8 bet365
Could Newport frustrate United?
Coughlan is likely to put a lot of players behind the ball in a bid to frustrate the Red Devils and look to operate on the counter.
United have not been clinical in the final third this season as Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have all struggled for consistency and form in front of goal.
Against League One Wigan in the last round, it was Diogo Dalot who opened the scoring with a precise effort from the edge of the box.
Ten Hag’s men have been suspect on the road, especially in the first halves of matches in breaking down the opposition. They've been pedestrian in matches against Sheffield United, Burnley, Fulham and in the last round against Wigan.
That could play into the hands of Newport to build the tension in the United ranks. We’re going for a value bet with our final prediction, backing draw/Man United on the half-time/full-time market at 17/4 with Unibet.
Newport vs Man United Tip 3: Draw/Man United HT/FT - 17/4 Unibet
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.