Newport County vs Manchester United tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets

Man United face a potential banana skin in their FA Cup fourth round clash with Newport County at Rodney Parade
Last Updated: 27th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Newport County vs Manchester United tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets

Newport County vs Man United predictions 

Newport County are in line for one of the biggest days of the club’s history when they host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (4.30pm, BBC One). 

The League Two outfit defeated Eastleigh in the last round of the competition following a replay to secure a famous tie with the 12-time FA Cup winners. 

Newport have played several Premier League teams in their recent history in cup competitions, notably knocking Leicester out of the FA Cup in the third round in 2019. 

County enter their showdown with United on the back of a huge week for the club off the field following their takeover by former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins. 

The Welsh outfit could cap a memorable week with one of the greatest shocks in FA Cup history by defeating United.

Newport County vs Man United odds
The Red Devils will be on their guard against the League Two side and will at least be refreshed for the game having had a fortnight off since their draw with Tottenham. 

Erik ten Hag can ill afford a humiliating exit in the FA Cup. The Dutchman and his team will be under pressure to advance to the fifth round with as little drama as possible. 

As expected, United are overwhelming favourites with football betting sites to win at Rodney Parade. Meanwhile, you can find a massive 25/1 for the hosts to pull off the upset. 

After looking at the FA Cup odds, here are our Newport vs Man United predictions.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

What can we expect at Rodney Parade? 

On paper, United should ease their way into the fifth round. There are 73 places between the teams in the league pyramid with Newport sitting in 14th spot in League Two and the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League.  

But, the form guide goes out the window in the FA Cup, and in the past, we’ve seen huge upsets as giants have crashed out of the competition at the hands of lower league opposition.  

Newport are a team in form under Graham Coughlan, suffering just one defeat in their last 10 in all competitions. 

County produced an outstanding performance last time out to defeat high-flying Wrexham on home soil, but will need to take their game to another level to compete with the Red Devils.

For all their issues, Ten Hag’s team have more than enough quality to see off the League Two side. After the hectic festive schedule, United should be well rested and prepared for the intensity of a cup battle. 

They’re still unlikely to be free-flowing in the final third after scoring only three goals in their last five matches on the road. We believe the game could follow a similar pattern to United’s win over Wigan in the last round.  

So, we’re backing the Red Devils to get the win, but given their goalscoring issues and Newport’s likely defensive stance, we'll pair the visitors with under 3.5 goals in the match at 6/4 with BetVictor

Newport vs Man United Tip 1: Man United to win and under 3.5 goals – 6/4 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Evans can cause a stir 

Will Evans has been out of the standout players in League Two this season. Only Macauley Langstaff and Jake Young have more goals than Evans in the fourth tier, which is quite an achievement considering Newport’s standing in the division. 

In 32 appearances in all competitions this season, Evans has only failed to register an attempt on goal in six matches.  

He has been a threat in the final third of late, mustering at least one effort on goal in his last eight.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Evans has not been at his best over the last month, but he has still notched four goals during that period, including a brace in Newport’s 4-2 win over Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.  

United will have to be wary of Evans in and around the box, but given their propensity for a lapse in concentration, the forward could be in line for at least an effort at goal. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing the 26-year-old to register over 0.5 shots on target at 11/8 with bet365

Newport vs Man United Tip 2: Will Evans 0.5 shots on target – 11/8 bet365

Zet Bet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

Could Newport frustrate United? 

Coughlan is likely to put a lot of players behind the ball in a bid to frustrate the Red Devils and look to operate on the counter. 

United have not been clinical in the final third this season as Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have all struggled for consistency and form in front of goal.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Against League One Wigan in the last round, it was Diogo Dalot who opened the scoring with a precise effort from the edge of the box. 

Ten Hag’s men have been suspect on the road, especially in the first halves of matches in breaking down the opposition. They've been pedestrian in matches against Sheffield United, Burnley, Fulham and in the last round against Wigan.

That could play into the hands of Newport to build the tension in the United ranks. We’re going for a value bet with our final prediction, backing draw/Man United on the half-time/full-time market at 17/4 with Unibet

Newport vs Man United Tip 3: Draw/Man United HT/FT - 17/4 Unibet

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

