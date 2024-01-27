Newport County vs Manchester United tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets

The Red Devils will be on their guard against the League Two side and will at least be refreshed for the game having had a fortnight off since their draw with Tottenham. Erik ten Hag can ill afford a humiliating exit in the FA Cup. The Dutchman and his team will be under pressure to advance to the fifth round with as little drama as possible. As expected, United are overwhelming favourites with to win at Rodney Parade. Meanwhile, you can find a massive 25/1 for the hosts to pull off the upset. After looking at the , here are our Newport vs Man United predictions.

What can we expect at Rodney Parade? On paper, United should ease their way into the fifth round. There are 73 places between the teams in the league pyramid with Newport sitting in 14th spot in League Two and the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League. But, the form guide goes out the window in the FA Cup, and in the past, we’ve seen huge upsets as giants have crashed out of the competition at the hands of lower league opposition. Newport are a team in form under Graham Coughlan, suffering just one defeat in their last 10 in all competitions. County produced an outstanding performance last time out to defeat high-flying Wrexham on home soil, but will need to take their game to another level to compete with the Red Devils.

For all their issues, Ten Hag’s team have more than enough quality to see off the League Two side. After the hectic festive schedule, United should be well rested and prepared for the intensity of a cup battle. They’re still unlikely to be free-flowing in the final third after scoring only three goals in their last five matches on the road. We believe the game could follow a similar pattern to United’s win over Wigan in the last round. So, we’re backing the Red Devils to get the win, but given their goalscoring issues and Newport’s likely defensive stance, we'll pair the visitors with under 3.5 goals in the match at 6/4 with . Newport vs Man United Tip 1: Man United to win and under 3.5 goals – 6/4 BetVictor

Evans can cause a stir Will Evans has been out of the standout players in League Two this season. Only Macauley Langstaff and Jake Young have more goals than Evans in the fourth tier, which is quite an achievement considering Newport’s standing in the division. In 32 appearances in all competitions this season, Evans has only failed to register an attempt on goal in six matches. He has been a threat in the final third of late, mustering at least one effort on goal in his last eight.

Evans has not been at his best over the last month, but he has still notched four goals during that period, including a brace in Newport’s 4-2 win over Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day. United will have to be wary of Evans in and around the box, but given their propensity for a lapse in concentration, the forward could be in line for at least an effort at goal. After looking at , we’re backing the 26-year-old to register over 0.5 shots on target at 11/8 with . Newport vs Man United Tip 2: Will Evans 0.5 shots on target – 11/8 bet365

Could Newport frustrate United? Coughlan is likely to put a lot of players behind the ball in a bid to frustrate the Red Devils and look to operate on the counter. United have not been clinical in the final third this season as Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have all struggled for consistency and form in front of goal.

Against League One Wigan in the last round, it was Diogo Dalot who opened the scoring with a precise effort from the edge of the box. Ten Hag’s men have been suspect on the road, especially in the first halves of matches in breaking down the opposition. They've been pedestrian in matches against Sheffield United, Burnley, Fulham and in the last round against Wigan. That could play into the hands of Newport to build the tension in the United ranks. We’re going for a value bet with our final prediction, backing draw/Man United on the half-time/full-time market at 17/4 with . Newport vs Man United Tip 3: Draw/Man United HT/FT - 17/4 Unibet

How to get free bets on the FA Cup By signing up for the you can secure and more for wagering on the FA Cup. Betfred are offering new customers the chance to get £40 in bonuses when signing up using the WELCOME40 and betting £10 on any sport.

