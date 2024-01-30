Next Huddersfield manager odds: Paul Heckingbottom odds-on to replace Darren Moore

Paul Heckingbottom is the frontrunner with to replace Darren Moore as Huddersfield manager following his dismissal. Moore was sacked by the Terriers following the club’s 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers, which extended their winless streak to six games in all competitions. Huddersfield were on course for a vital win in the Championship relegation battle at Loftus Road, but Kenneth Paal’s 95th-minute strike earned the R’s a share of the spoils. The Terriers’ hierarchy have chosen to act with the club sitting one place and three points above the relegation zone. After sacking Moore, who won only three of his 23 games in charge, Huddersfield are searching for their third manager of the season following Neil Warnock’s decision to leave the John Smith’s Stadium earlier in the campaign. Former Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom is odds-on with to replace Moore, but there are other strong candidates available for the post.

Will Heckingbottom replace Moore? Heckingbottom has a good record at Championship level and is odds-on with to succeed Moore at the John Smith’s Stadium. The 46-year-old was sacked by Sheffield United in December after earning just five points from their opening 14 Premier League games. However, Heckingbottom worked wonders with the Blades last season, guiding them to second place in the second tier to return the club to the top flight. He previously steadied the ship after their relegation from the Premier League in 2021 after Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked. Heckingbottom lifted the Blades out of the bottom half of the table into the play-offs before losing out in the semi-finals. Last season he picked up from where they left off and completed the job to earn promotion, winning 28 of their 46 league games, only to pay the price for his overachievement. As a Yorkshireman, he would fit the bill for the Terriers.

Duff a solid option Michael Duff has odds of 4/1 to replace Moore for his second Championship job of the season. Duff was sacked by Swansea City after just five months in his post, with the club sitting in 18th place in the second tier. Both results and Duff’s style of play were cited as reasons for his dismissal as he failed to mesh with Swansea’s supporters. He did have a solid pedigree in the lower leagues before his arrival at the Swansea.com Stadium. Duff won the League Two title with Cheltenham Town in the 2020/21 season before guiding the club to their highest finish in the Football League the following term. Barnsley snapped up his services, and in his one season with the Tykes, Duff had the club on the precipice of a return to the Championship. However, Josh Windass’ strike in the dying seconds of extra-time in the League One play-off final allowed Sheffield Wednesday to progress into the Championship at 10-man Barnsley’s expense. Although his time at Swansea was unsuccessful, Duff certainly has the credentials to succeed in management in the second tier and Huddersfield could be a good fit at the present time for a club in need of structure.

Other candidates Two other managers sacked by Championship clubs this season would also make sense for the Terriers, with both being priced at 12/1. John Eustace was very harshly treated by Birmingham City after being dismissed despite steering the club into the Championship play-off places. Eustace performed exceptionally well in difficult circumstances last term to save the Blues from the drop and had them on an upward trajectory before he was replaced by Wayne Rooney, who was subsequently sacked after Birmingham’s form nosedived. Eustace could have the skill set to thrive with the Yorkshire outfit.