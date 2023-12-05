Next Ireland manager odds: Lee Carsley moves into favourite

Lee Carsley is the new bookmakers’ favourite to replace Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager following his departure in November.
Kenny left his role after a dismal time in charge, failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, losing six of Ireland’s eight qualifying matches in the latter campaign.
The 52-year-old's contract was not renewed after three years, and Ireland are now seeking a new manager ahead of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, starting in March 2025.
England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley is now the favourite with betting sites to replace Kenny, moving ahead of Neil Lennon, who was the early frontrunner.
But, there are a strong list of contenders in the running and Ireland will want to ensure they appoint the right man in their bid to reach the World Cup for the first time since 2002.
Next Republic of Ireland manager odds:
Carsley the favourite
Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Carsley has seen his odds narrow for the role and now leads the betting. Carsley was capped 40 times by Ireland and was part of Mick McCarthy’s squad at the 2002 World Cup.
Carsley joined the coaching ranks in 2011, and had caretaker spells in charge of Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham City before he was hired as England Under-20s head coach.
After only 10 months in his position, Carsley was shifted to England Under-21s head coach, where he oversaw the Young Lions' triumph in the European Championships in 2023.
Carsley has won 21 out of 26 matches during his England Under-21s tenure, and given the successful transition Gareth Southgate enjoyed moving from the Under-21s to the senior national side, Carsley could be an option to replace the incumbent should he move on after Euro 2024.
However, Carsley is backed at odds of 4/1 with BetVictor to take the Ireland reins should he wish to move into a senior role sooner.
Bruce on the rise
Steve Bruce has seen his odds narrow into 9/2 after starting out at 11/2. The 62-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by West Brom in October 2022 after a poor run of results left the club mired in the Championship relegation zone.
Bruce has struggled in major roles in the past, failing to make his mark at Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle. However, his experience could appeal to Ireland after managing over 1,000 games in a 25-year career.
A move into the international area would be a step in a new direction for Bruce, although he would have familiarity with a number of the squad due to his time in the Premier League and Championship.
One of the pertinent issues facing Ireland would be whether he would be a long-term solution.
Keane remains in the frame
Another former Sunderland manager Roy Keane is also reportedly in the running, and his odds have drifted from a starting price of 5/1 to 6/1 with BetVictor.
Keane has not been a manager for over 12 years after being sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011. The 52-year-old would be a sentimental appointment given his standing as one of Ireland’s all-time great players.
He also served as Martin O’Neill’s assistant when Ireland last qualified for a major tournament at Euro 2016. However, Keane is currently a pundit with Sky Sports and appears more than comfortable in the role.
He did flirt with the possibility of a return to Sunderland in 2022, but he opted to remain in the TV studio. Odds of 6/1 seem short for a man that seemingly is happy where he is.
Other contenders
Neil Lennon was the favourite when the markets opened, but his odds have drifted out from 5/2 to 8/1. Lennon has a solid track record with Celtic and Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, albeit his second spell with the Bhoys ended on a low note.
He could still be worth an outside shout to replace Kenny and would be available to start immediately having left his role with Cypriot side Omonia in 2022.
Chris Hughton has odds of 14/1 to make the move from managing Ghana to Ireland. Hughton only took up the role in February, and has won four of his nine games to date.
It would be a dramatic turn of events for Hughton to leave his position so soon after taking charge, although his international career with Ireland certainly makes him a strong contender.
Former England manager Sam Allarydce splits the opinions of football betting sites. Allardyce has odds as low as 5/1, although you can get a best price of 20/1 with BetMGM.
Allardyce has been out of the game since leaving Leeds at the end of last season following their relegation to the Championship.
The 69-year-old was forced to resign as England manager after only one game in charge, and whether he could be tempted to return to international management at this stage in his career remains to be seen.
You can bet on the next Republic of Ireland manager and more by signing up for new betting sites to claim free bet offers and more.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.