Next Plymouth manager odds: Scott Parker favourite for Pilgrims hotseat

Scott Parker is the favourite amongst to replace Steven Schumacher as Plymouth manager. Schumacher left the Pilgrims after a successful two-year tenure at Home Park in December to take charge of Stoke City following the sacking of Alex Neil. The 39-year-old steered Plymouth to the League One title in the last campaign, returning the club to the Championship after a 13-year absence.

Established 1946 Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Despite Plymouth being three points and three places above Stoke in the second tier, Schumacher opted to move to the bet365 Stadium, ending his time on the south coast. The Pilgrims are now searching for a new manager and Parker has been installed as the leading contender, although the race for the post appears to be wide open. Former Brighton and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is also reportedly in the frame, along with John Eustace and Michael Duff, who have been sacked by Birmingham and Swansea respectively this term.

Next Plymouth manager odds Scott Parker – 1/1 Gus Poyet – 4/1 John Eustace - 10/1 Michael Duff – 10/1 Paul Cook – 10/1 Neil Warnock – 16/1 Nathan Jones – 20/1 Chris Davies – 20/1 Dean Holden – 20/1 Leighton Baines – 20/1

Parker favourite to replace Schumacher Parker is the favourite on at 1/1 to replace Schumacher in the Home Park dugout. The 43-year-old has been out of management since he was sacked by Club Brugge in March 2023 after just 12 games in charge of the Belgian outfit. Parker oversaw a downturn in results in the Belgian Pro League and the club’s exit from the last 16 of the Champions League, suffering a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Benfica. He does have two Championship promotions on his CV, having steered Fulham into the top flight via the play-offs in the 2019/20 season and then Bournemouth in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Parker was unable to keep the Cottagers in the top division in the 2020/21 season and was sacked at the end of the term. After winning promotion with Bournemouth, his time at the club ended abruptly after only a handful of Premier League games after claiming his side were unequipped for the demands of the top flight. Gary O’Neil went on to stabilise the Cherries in the top flight. So, Parker would seemingly be a tough sell to Plymouth fans, although his Championship pedigree could be a saving grace in the eyes of the club’s hierarchy.

Established 2022 Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets (Mobile Only) VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware | Please gamble responsibly.

Poyet to return to England Poyet is a 4/1 to make a return to England following spells in Greece, France, China, Chile and his current role as manager of the Greek national time. The Uruguayan enjoyed a solid run with Brighton as part of the club’s surge up the football league, earning promotion from League One in 2011. After failing to steer the Seagulls into the Premier League, Poyet was hired by Sunderland and he guided the Black Cats to an improbable survival run in the 2013/14 season as well as the final of the EFL Cup.

Since he was sacked by Sunderland in 2015, Poyet has bounced around a number of clubs, but became Greece manager in 2022. He has guided the club into the play-off round of Euro 2024 qualifying, where they will face Kazakhstan in the first round. Given Greece’s vicinity to a major tournament, it would be a surprise to see Poyet leave.

Established 1994 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 10:00 UK time on 16/01/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org

Eustace, Duff or Jones to make a Championship return? Eustace and Duff are both 10/1 shouts with Parimatch to return to the Championship, while Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is also in the frame at the same price. Eustace was sacked by Birmingham City earlier in the campaign, despite lifting the club into the play-off places. His replacement Wayne Rooney has subsequently been dismissed after the Blues spiralled towards the relegation zone. It proves that Eustace performed well in his role, and having successfully steered the Blues away from the drop last season, Plymouth may pursue the 42-year-old to perform a similar job.

Duff was sacked by Swansea in December due to the Welsh outfit’s poor run of results in the second tier. He performed well at Barnsley in League One last season, enough to attract the attention of the Swans. However, his style of play did not mesh with the club and that could also be an issue at the Pilgrims, who did play an attacking brand of football under Schumacher. Nathan Jones is a 20/1 shout to become Plymouth’s next boss. Jones has been out of the game since being sacked by Southampton in early 2023 after a disastrous tenure at St Mary’s Stadium. He does have an outstanding record in the Championship with Luton Town, but his performances previously with Stoke and Southampton may give the Pilgrims pause for thought.

Established 2022 Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets (Mobile Only) VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware | Please gamble responsibly.