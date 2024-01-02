Jump to content
Next Plymouth manager odds: Scott Parker favourite for Pilgrims hotseat

Scott Parker emerges as the bookmakers' favourite to replace Steven Schumacher as Plymouth manager
Last Updated: 2nd of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Next Plymouth manager odds: Scott Parker favourite for Pilgrims hotseat

Scott Parker is the favourite amongst UK betting sites to replace Steven Schumacher as Plymouth manager. 

Schumacher left the Pilgrims after a successful two-year tenure at Home Park in December to take charge of Stoke City following the sacking of Alex Neil. 

The 39-year-old steered Plymouth to the League One title in the last campaign, returning the club to the Championship after a 13-year absence.

Despite Plymouth being three points and three places above Stoke in the second tier, Schumacher opted to move to the bet365 Stadium, ending his time on the south coast. 

The Pilgrims are now searching for a new manager and Parker has been installed as the leading contender, although the race for the post appears to be wide open. 

Former Brighton and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is also reportedly in the frame, along with John Eustace and Michael Duff, who have been sacked by Birmingham and Swansea respectively this term.

Next Plymouth manager odds 

Scott Parker1/1 

Gus Poyet4/1 

John Eustace - 10/1 

Michael Duff 10/1 

Paul Cook10/1 

Neil Warnock16/1 

Nathan Jones20/1

Chris Davies20/1 

Dean Holden20/1

Leighton Baines20/1 

Parker favourite to replace Schumacher 

Parker is the favourite on betting apps at 1/1 to replace Schumacher in the Home Park dugout. 

The 43-year-old has been out of management since he was sacked by Club Brugge in March 2023 after just 12 games in charge of the Belgian outfit. 

Parker oversaw a downturn in results in the Belgian Pro League and the club’s exit from the last 16 of the Champions League, suffering a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Benfica.  

He does have two Championship promotions on his CV, having steered Fulham into the top flight via the play-offs in the 2019/20 season and then Bournemouth in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Parker was unable to keep the Cottagers in the top division in the 2020/21 season and was sacked at the end of the term. 

After winning promotion with Bournemouth, his time at the club ended abruptly after only a handful of Premier League games after claiming his side were unequipped for the demands of the top flight. 

Gary O’Neil went on to stabilise the Cherries in the top flight.  

So, Parker would seemingly be a tough sell to Plymouth fans, although his Championship pedigree could be a saving grace in the eyes of the club’s hierarchy.

Poyet to return to England 

Poyet is a 4/1 to make a return to England following spells in Greece, France, China, Chile and his current role as manager of the Greek national time. 

The Uruguayan enjoyed a solid run with Brighton as part of the club’s surge up the football league, earning promotion from League One in 2011. 

After failing to steer the Seagulls into the Premier League, Poyet was hired by Sunderland and he guided the Black Cats to an improbable survival run in the 2013/14 season as well as the final of the EFL Cup.

Since he was sacked by Sunderland in 2015, Poyet has bounced around a number of clubs, but became Greece manager in 2022.  

He has guided the club into the play-off round of Euro 2024 qualifying, where they will face Kazakhstan in the first round.  

Given Greece’s vicinity to a major tournament, it would be a surprise to see Poyet leave.

Eustace, Duff or Jones to make a Championship return? 

Eustace and Duff are both 10/1 shouts with Parimatch to return to the Championship, while Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is also in the frame at the same price.  

Eustace was sacked by Birmingham City earlier in the campaign, despite lifting the club into the play-off places. His replacement Wayne Rooney has subsequently been dismissed after the Blues spiralled towards the relegation zone.  

It proves that Eustace performed well in his role, and having successfully steered the Blues away from the drop last season, Plymouth may pursue the 42-year-old to perform a similar job.

Duff was sacked by Swansea in December due to the Welsh outfit’s poor run of results in the second tier. He performed well at Barnsley in League One last season, enough to attract the attention of the Swans. 

However, his style of play did not mesh with the club and that could also be an issue at the Pilgrims, who did play an attacking brand of football under Schumacher. 

Nathan Jones is a 20/1 shout to become Plymouth’s next boss. Jones has been out of the game since being sacked by Southampton in early 2023 after a disastrous tenure at St Mary’s Stadium. 

He does have an outstanding record in the Championship with Luton Town, but his performances previously with Stoke and Southampton may give the Pilgrims pause for thought.

How to earn free bets on football 

If you want to get free bets for wagering on the next Plymouth manager and more, you can sign up for new betting sites to unlock bonuses and promotions. 

By signing up for talkSPORT BET on your mobile device you can claim up to £40 in free bets by wagering on football at odds greater than evens.  

Please read all the terms and conditions before creating your talkSPORT BET account and wagering on the next Plymouth manager. And with all bets, please gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.