Betting > Football

Next Stoke manager odds: Nuno favourite to replace Neil

Nuno Espirito Santo emerges as the bookies' favourite to replace Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium
Last Updated: 14th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Next Stoke manager odds: Nuno favourite to replace Neil

Nuno Espirito Santo is the bookies favourite to replace Alex Neil as Stoke manager following the Scot’s sacking in December.  

Neil joined the Potters from Sunderland in August 2022, replacing Michael O’Neill in the bet365 Stadium dugout. But, Neil could only guide Stoke into 16th place in the table, prompting a summer overhaul of the club’s squad.  

The Potters signed 19 players in a spending spree, but results failed to improve and Neil was sacked after a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 42-year-old won 22 games out of a possible 66 during his 16-month tenure, and alarmingly lost 16 out of 30 home matches. 

Nuno has been installed as the favourite by football betting sites to replace Neil having been sacked himself by Saudi side Al-Ittihad. 

The Portuguese is one of a number of intriguing candidates for the role along with former Stoke midfielder John Eustace and Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Next Stoke City manager odds

  • Nuno Espirito Santo9/4 
  • John Eustace4/1 
  • Jon Dahl Tomasson5/1 
  • Tony Mowbray6/1 
  • Paul Heckingbottom10/1 
  • Graham Potter16/1 
  • Dick Schreuder20/1 
  • Slavisa Jokanovic20/1 
  • Michael Beale 20/1 
  • Dean Holden20/1 

Nuno leads betting to succeed Neil 

Nuno has seen his odds to replace Neil slashed by betting apps in recent days into a 9/4 price with William Hill.

The Portuguese was sacked by Al-Ittihad just months removed from winning the Saudi Pro League title. He still has a solid reputation in England due to his exploits with Wolves.  

Nuno steered the club into the Premier League with an outstanding run to the Championship title in the 2017/18 campaign, earning 99 points in the process.

He stabilised the Midlands outfit as a solid Premier League team, finishing seventh two seasons in a row and advancing all the way to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019.  

His tenure ended when Nuno was hired by Tottenham to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of the 2021/22 season, only to be sacked after just 17 games in charge. The Portuguese returned to management in July 2022 and in his first season led Al-Ittihad to the Saudi Pro League crown as well as the Saudi Cup.  

But, Al-Ittihad sacked the 49-year-old citing a poor run of results and a defeat in the Asian Champions League.

It would be considered a coup for Stoke to land the Portuguese given his history of success in the Championship with Wolves. 

Eustace to make romantic return? 

Eustace made 84 appearances for the Potters in five years at the club between 2003 and 2008. He was part of Tony Pulis’ squad that earned promotion to the Premier League, albeit he left at the halfway mark in their successful campaign. 

Eustace is available to take the vacant post at the bet365 Stadium after being sacked by Birmingham earlier in the campaign. The Blues made the surprising decision to part ways with the 44-year-old, despite sitting in sixth place in the Championship table.

He was replaced by Wayne Rooney, who has struggled immensely at St Andrew’s as the Blues have plummeted down the standings towards the relegation zone.  

Eustace steered Birmingham to safety last season, and given Stoke’s current predicament, the club’s hierarchy could be tempted by his experience as well as his knowledge of the region. 

Odds of 4/1 are available to back Eustace for the role with UK betting sites.

Could Tomasson be lured from Championship rivals? 

Tomasson is another strong candidate for the role at 5/1 with William Hill. 

The Dane has fared well in the Championship 18 months into his reign at Blackburn Rovers. Rovers topped the standings for a period last season before falling away, and disappointingly failed to finish in the top six after their strong start.

Despite losing key striker Ben Brereton Diaz in the summer, Blackburn have continued to play attacking football, although defensive issues have plagued the team under Tomasson’s tenure.  

Whether Stoke would move for another Championship manager remains to be seen after Neil’s failure. The Potters would also have to pay compensation to Rovers for Tomasson’s services, so that could hinder any approach for the Dane. 

Other contenders 

Tony Mowbray is priced at 6/1 by Parimatch to replace Neil having been sacked by Sunderland. It would be ironic if the Potters were to replace Neil with the man who succeeded him at the Black Cats.

Paul Heckingbottom is another manager that was recently fired. Heckingbottom’s tenure with Sheffield United ended after a 5-0 defeat to Burnley. The 46-year-old steered the Blades back into the Premier League last season, and ultimately paid the price for overachieving. 

Odds of 10/1 are available to back him to swap one red and white striped team for another.

Graham Potter is an unlikely shout at 16/1 as he reportedly would have to forego his compensation from Chelsea having been sacked earlier this year. Michael Beale and Dean Holden are priced at 20/1, although it appears as though Stoke are not looking in their direction for Neil’s successor. 

By signing up for new betting sites you can bet on the next Stoke manager and more using free bets and other promotions. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

