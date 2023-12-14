Next Sunderland manager odds: Still odds-on favourite

Will Still is the odds-on favourite with to be named Sunderland manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray. According to reports in France, the Reims manager has held talks with Black Cats’ chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to replace Mowbray at the Stadium of Light. As a result, his odds have narrowed to 4/6 to take the role with the Championship outfit. Mowbray was sacked in the aftermath of the club’s 1-1 draw with Millwall. Sunderland had won only two of their last nine Championship outings to drop into ninth place in the table.

But, his departure was more of a consequence of his thinly veiled criticism of the Black Cats’ strategy of operating with younger players rather than fielding experienced pros. A number of candidates were linked with the post, but Sunderland appear to be closing in on Still. However, the deal has yet to be finalised and there have been talks with other suitors, while the Black Cats’ performances under caretaker manager Mike Dodds could also see him emerge as a contender.

Next Sunderland manager odds Will Still – 4/6

– 4/6 Mike Dodds – 3/1

– 3/1 Julien Sable – 8/1

– 8/1 Kim Hellberg – 10/1

– 10/1 Paul Heckingbottom – 10/1

– 10/1 Steven Schumacher – 14/1

– 14/1 Eric Roy – 16/1

– 16/1 Kevin Muscat – 16/1

– 16/1 John Eustace – 16/1

– 16/1 Graham Potter – 16/1

Still the favourite for Black Cats post The Black Cats have highlighted their ambition to compete for promotion to the Premier League by targeting Still. The 31-year-old has carved out a stellar reputation due to his exploits in Ligue 1 with Reims. Still was named caretaker boss of the French outfit after Oscar Garcia was sacked in October 2022, but after his impressive start he was handed the reins until the end of the campaign. Despite not holding a Uefa Pro License, Still steered his side on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Reims were forced to pay a €25,000 fine for every match Still managed before he began earning his coaching badges.

Due to his success, Still was handed a new two-year contract in the summer and has continued to thrive at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, allowing the club to compete for the European places in Ligue 1. A move to England has reportedly peaked Still’s interest and has resulted in his odds shortening to 4/6 with Parimatch to replace Mowbray on Wearside. The only issue could be a compensation package between Reims and Sunderland that could pave the way for another manager to take the Stadium of Light hotseat.

Dodds’ impressive audition Sunderland caretaker boss Dodds was not even on the original list of candidates on , but he has put forward an impressive audition for the role. Dodds was placed in temporary charge following Mowbray’s departure, his second stint in the interim position. He was previously placed in the role in February 2022 after Lee Johnson was sacked following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in League One. Dodds lost both of his two games in charge to Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town before Alex Neil arrived to steer the Black Cats into the Championship through the play-offs.

With promotion contenders West Brom and Leeds on the agenda, Sunderland fans would not have been hopeful of seeing a response from their side. But, Dodds has aced his audition to date as the Wearsiders defeated the Baggies 2-1 before edging out Leeds by a 1-0 margin at the Stadium of Light. Dodds earned the praise of his players for his tactics and approach behind the scenes in their successive victories over promotion rivals. And, if Sunderland cannot secure a deal for Still, Dodds is an option at least on a temporary basis until the end of the season. He has odds of 3/1 to be named Mowbray’s successor with .

Other contenders Julien Sable was an early front-runner in the odds on to replace Mowbray. Sunderland were reportedly interested in Francesco Farioli at the end of last season before he was appointed as Nice manager, where he has enjoyed an outstanding start to his tenure. Sable has served as Farioli’s assistant, aiding the club’s strong start to the Ligue 1 campaign. The Black Cats have invested in signing a number of players from Ligue 1 and Sable’s knowledge could be of benefit. He has drifted to 8/1, but should the Wearsiders fail to land Still, he could be an option.

Kim Hellberg is another 10/1 shout after reports in Sweden suggested he had interviewed for the role. The 35-year-old steered Varnamo to a fifth-place finish in the Allsvenskan last season. He enjoyed success in the lower leagues of Swedish football earning promotions with Kimstad GoIF, Kuddby IF and IF Sylvia as well as lifting Varnamo into the top tier. Hellberg is also wanted by Allsvenskan side Hammarby, who are searching for a replacement for new QPR boss Marti Cifuentes.

