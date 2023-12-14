Jump to content
Next Sunderland manager odds: Still odds-on favourite

Reims manager Will Still is the bookies' favourite to replace Tony Mowbray as Sunderland boss
Last Updated: 14th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
Will Still is the odds-on favourite with UK betting sites to be named Sunderland manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray. 

According to reports in France, the Reims manager has held talks with Black Cats’ chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to replace Mowbray at the Stadium of Light. As a result, his odds have narrowed to 4/6 to take the role with the Championship outfit. 

Mowbray was sacked in the aftermath of the club’s 1-1 draw with Millwall. Sunderland had won only two of their last nine Championship outings to drop into ninth place in the table.

But, his departure was more of a consequence of his thinly veiled criticism of the Black Cats’ strategy of operating with younger players rather than fielding experienced pros. 

A number of candidates were linked with the post, but Sunderland appear to be closing in on Still.  

However, the deal has yet to be finalised and there have been talks with other suitors, while the Black Cats’ performances under caretaker manager Mike Dodds could also see him emerge as a contender.

Next Sunderland manager odds 

  • Will Still4/6 
  • Mike Dodds3/1 
  • Julien Sable8/1
  • Kim Hellberg10/1 
  • Paul Heckingbottom10/1 
  • Steven Schumacher14/1  
  • Eric Roy16/1
  • Kevin Muscat16/1  
  • John Eustace16/1 
  • Graham Potter16/1

Still the favourite for Black Cats post 

The Black Cats have highlighted their ambition to compete for promotion to the Premier League by targeting Still. The 31-year-old has carved out a stellar reputation due to his exploits in Ligue 1 with Reims. 

Still was named caretaker boss of the French outfit after Oscar Garcia was sacked in October 2022, but after his impressive start he was handed the reins until the end of the campaign.  

Despite not holding a Uefa Pro License, Still steered his side on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Reims were forced to pay a €25,000 fine for every match Still managed before he began earning his coaching badges.

Championship Promotion odds
Best Odds
Due to his success, Still was handed a new two-year contract in the summer and has continued to thrive at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, allowing the club to compete for the European places in Ligue 1. 

A move to England has reportedly peaked Still’s interest and has resulted in his odds shortening to 4/6 with Parimatch to replace Mowbray on Wearside. 

The only issue could be a compensation package between Reims and Sunderland that could pave the way for another manager to take the Stadium of Light hotseat.

Dodds’ impressive audition 

Sunderland caretaker boss Dodds was not even on the original list of candidates on football betting sites, but he has put forward an impressive audition for the role. 

Dodds was placed in temporary charge following Mowbray’s departure, his second stint in the interim position. He was previously placed in the role in February 2022 after Lee Johnson was sacked following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in League One.  

Dodds lost both of his two games in charge to Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town before Alex Neil arrived to steer the Black Cats into the Championship through the play-offs.

Championship Top Six odds
Best Odds
With promotion contenders West Brom and Leeds on the agenda, Sunderland fans would not have been hopeful of seeing a response from their side. 

But, Dodds has aced his audition to date as the Wearsiders defeated the Baggies 2-1 before edging out Leeds by a 1-0 margin at the Stadium of Light. Dodds earned the praise of his players for his tactics and approach behind the scenes in their successive victories over promotion rivals. 

And, if Sunderland cannot secure a deal for Still, Dodds is an option at least on a temporary basis until the end of the season. He has odds of 3/1 to be named Mowbray’s successor with BetVictor.

Other contenders 

Julien Sable was an early front-runner in the odds on betting apps to replace Mowbray. Sunderland were reportedly interested in Francesco Farioli at the end of last season before he was appointed as Nice manager, where he has enjoyed an outstanding start to his tenure.  

Sable has served as Farioli’s assistant, aiding the club’s strong start to the Ligue 1 campaign. The Black Cats have invested in signing a number of players from Ligue 1 and Sable’s knowledge could be of benefit.

He has drifted to 8/1, but should the Wearsiders fail to land Still, he could be an option.

Ligue 1 Top Four odds
Best Odds
Kim Hellberg is another 10/1 shout after reports in Sweden suggested he had interviewed for the role. The 35-year-old steered Varnamo to a fifth-place finish in the Allsvenskan last season. 

He enjoyed success in the lower leagues of Swedish football earning promotions with Kimstad GoIF, Kuddby IF and IF Sylvia as well as lifting Varnamo into the top tier. 

Hellberg is also wanted by Allsvenskan side Hammarby, who are searching for a replacement for new QPR boss Marti Cifuentes.

By signing up for new betting sites you can bet on the next Sunderland manager and more using free bet offers and other promotions. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.