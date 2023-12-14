Jump to content
Next Swansea manager odds: Davies top choice for Swans

The Swans appear to have earmarked their preferred choice as we examine the latest next manager betting
Last Updated: 14th of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Tottenham coach Chris Davies is the strong favourite among betting sites to become the next manager of Swansea City. 

The Swans are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting ways with Michael Duff earlier this month, less than six months after hiring him.

Duff was prised from Barnsley in the summer to replace Russell Martin after he left to become the Southampton boss but never won over supporters. 

Swansea’s longest winless start to a season in 32 years, a move away from the style of play fans have been accustomed to and the loss of support from the squad combined to end Duff’s tenure early. 

Now the club are searching for his successor and appear to have identified their man with former Swansea assistant Davies the odds-on favourite to get the job. 

However, Tottenham are not keen to let Davies return to the Swansea.com Stadium, meaning other candidates may still be worth considering when looking at the next manager market on football betting sites.

Next Swansea manager odds

  • Chris Davies1/2
  • Nathan Jones 5/1 (any)
  • Jimmy Thelin5/1
  • Brian Barry-Murphy 8/1
  • Shaun Maloney8/1
  • Kevin Muscat8/1
  • Alan Sheehan10/1
  • Luke Williams12/1
Spurs stand firm on Davies

Duff looked like an odd fit for Swansea when he was hired in the summer given his preferred style of play and when his methods didn’t get results, he was quickly turned upon by the fanbase.

Eager to avoid a repeat of that kind of backlash, Swansea chairman Andy Coleman and sporting director Paul Watson are looking for a manager that will employ a possession-based, positive approach, similar to that seen under Martin and several of his predecessors, including Brendan Rodgers. 

The coach the board have seemingly earmarked as their top choice to fulfil this task is one of Rodgers’ former assistants when he was at Swansea, Davies.

The 38-year-old has spent much of his career working alongside Rodgers, following him to Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester after Swansea before he jumped ship to work at Tottenham this summer as a senior assistant coach to boss Ange Postecoglou. 

Postecoglou says he would be loathed to lose Davies mid-season having played an important role in implementing the Aussie’s positive style of play. 

Spurs have rejected an approach from Swansea to speak to Davies but Swansea are not giving up hope of persuading the Premier League side to let him leave.

Jones a non-starter

Davies already has the Swansea DNA from his two years at the club and would likely implement a possession-based approach, unlike the man who is second on the list of contenders with BetVictor

Nathan Jones is a 5/1 chance on betting apps and is currently out of work following his departure from Southampton last season. 

The Welshman’s time at St Mary’s was a disaster and he now has the unwanted distinction of the shortest managerial reign in Saints’ history, leaving after just eight leagues games.

While Jones has had success at Championship level before, he isn’t understood to be a contender, according to reports.

Jimmy Thelin is also listed at 5/1 with William Hill, although isn’t priced up by every bookmaker for the Swansea job.

Thelin has spent the last five years as coach of Elfsborg in the Swedish top flight, where he’s earned a reputation for employing a fast and attacking brand of football.

Sheehan showing he’s up to the job

Former Rochdale boss and current head coach of Manchester City’s development squad Brian Barry-Murphy is an 8/1 chance, as is Kevin Muscat and Wigan boss Shaun Maloney. 

However, overall, there’s a lack of consensus amongst bookmakers as to who the other contenders are, outside of Davies. 

For example, Parimatch make caretaker boss Alan Sheehan 6/1 to get the job permanently, while William Hill have him listed at 10/1. 

Sheehan has done a good job since being handed the reins, overseeing a three-game unbeaten run, and he’s likely to be in charge again on Saturday for the visit of Middlesbrough. 

However, as one of Duff’s assistants, it would seem unlikely Sheehan would hang around long-term with Swansea looking to start afresh after a tough start to the season.

Whoever takes the job will inherit a side sitting in 17th place but only eight points off the play-off places.

Chris Rivers
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.


