Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds & free bets

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predictions Nottingham Forest draw no bet – 5/4 with bet365

Anthony Elanga to score or assist – 6/4 with bet365

Man Utd to win the most corners – 9/10 with Unibet Two teams looking to build some positive momentum following big Boxing Day wins clash on Saturday evening at the City Ground (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Manchester United make the trip to Nottingham Forest following a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa in which they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. Forest know all about surrendering two-goal leads at Old Trafford having done exactly the same as Villa in the reverse fixture with United. Plenty has changed for Forest since that August encounter with Nuno Espirito Santo recently replacing Steve Cooper as head coach and getting an initial reaction from his new charges. A 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth in Nuno’s first game was followed by a well-deserved 3-1 win at Newcastle on Boxing Day, a result which leaves Forest two points clear of the relegation zone. Nuno’s next job is to fix Forest’s home form and he has a chance to do just that against an unconvincing United side that are favoured in the to end a run of four away games without a victory.

Forest can stand tall against United Forest’s first league win since November 5th at Newcastle was much-needed with the bottom three looming large behind them and may prove the turning point in their season. Nuno’s switch to a slightly more direct, counter-attacking style paid off impressively and a similar approach should see them test United’s new-found resolve after their win against Villa. It was a tale of two halves for the Red Devils, who were booed off at half-time on Tuesday before an impressive second-half response moved them into sixth place, six points off the top four. Rasmus Hojlund opened his account in the Premier League with the winner against Villa and will hope to kick on now, but we’ve seen a few false dawns with United before under Erik ten Hag, who remains the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

United’s struggles to string together results and performances recently makes them tough to trust at Forest, even if they have won the last 11 meetings with the Tricky Trees in all competitions. Ten Hag’s men are winless in four away from home in all competitions and haven’t scored in their last three Premier League outings on their travels. Of their four away league wins this season, three have come against bottom four teams, while the other was a fortuitous 1-0 success at Fulham. They had issues on their travels last season too and don't hold much appeal at the prices on , especially when factoring in a few defensive absentees.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

A run of four straight home defeats might put some off backing Forest, but they were unfortunate to lose to Bournemouth when Willy Boly was sent off early on in Nuno's first game in charge. Forest are a better side than recent results suggest and Nuno appears to have quickly worked out how to get more out of his team than Cooper was doing in his final few games at the helm. The centre-back partnership of Murillo and Moussa Niakhate is solid, while the decision to give the creative Morgan Gibbs-White more freedom looks to be paying off. With Chris Wood having found some form after his hat-trick at Newcastle, Forest may hurt a United team with a soft underbelly that’s got a habit of conceding a lot of chances. Forest are 5/4 in the draw no bet market on , which means stakes will be returned if the game ends all square. That is an option for getting behind a Forest team that may be starting to get its act together. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Tip 1: Nottingham Forest draw no bet – 5/4 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Elanga may come back to haunt United Former United youngster Anthony Elanga is another to have caught the eye under Nuno, building upon what was already a solid first season for Forest. The Swede was one of the keys to victory at Newcastle, where he registered two assists having scored in the loss to Bournemouth. He’s been involved in more league goals than anyone else for Forest this season, registering four goals and five assists and will no doubt be eager to impress against his old side.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

The 21-year-old may get chances to add to his goal involvement tally given United’s creaky defence, which shipped two against Forest in the first game and is sixth in the league for expected goals against (32.3), according to Fotmob. Elanga averages close to two shots per game at home this season and is 6/4 with to have a hand in a goal on Saturday. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Tip 2: Anthony Elanga to score or assist – 6/4 with bet365

Established 2005 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Visitors may apply set-piece pressure Saturday shapes up to be a difficult night for United, but there’s the potential for them to do something in the game given Forest are likely to be happy to cede possession. Forest have the fourth lowest possession per game average in the league, while United are ninth in that regard but struggle to do much with the ball in the main, other than force corners. Only Arsenal (144) and Liverpool (126) have won more corners than United (121) this season and this looks an ideal match-up to take the visitors to win more corners than their opponents.

Established 2017 Bet £10, Get £15 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

Nottingham Forest have won 70 corners all term with only Sheffield United (67) earning fewer and the home side are averaging less than four per game across the season. United’s corners per game average does dip from 6.37 over the whole season when they are away but they are fancied to earn more corners here to complete our Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd predictions. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Tip 3: Man Utd to win the most corners – 9/10 with Unibet