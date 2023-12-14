Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham betting tips: Premier League predictions and odds

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham predictions Tottenham to win and over 2.5 goals – 7/5 BoyleSports

Richarlison to score any time – 15/8 bet365

Cristian Romero to receive a card – 12/5 Unibet Nottingham Forest face a crunch encounter against Tottenham on Friday night at the City Ground that could decide the fate of manager Steve Cooper (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Forest have won only one of their last 12 matches, and are winless in five after playing out a 1-1 draw with Wolves last time out. Reports suggest that Cooper has just one game to convince the club’s hierarchy that he should remain in charge, although his team are still five points clear of the relegation zone. The Midlands outfit have had problems at both ends of the pitch, but the pressing issue has been goals – only Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have scored fewer in the top flight. Without striker Taiwo Awoniyi for the foreseeable future, Cooper and his team need to find answers quickly.

Tottenham ended a poor run of form with an emphatic victory over Newcastle last time out. Spurs plummeted from top spot in the Premier League down to fifth following a five-match winless streak, but got back to winning ways with a 4-1 hammering of the Magpies on home soil. Ange Postecoglou’s side can edge their way back into the race for the top four with a win, although they too have a number of injuries to contend with ahead of the festive schedule. Tottenham are odds-on favourites with to notch a second win on the bounce, while the hosts are priced as 4/1 underdogs. After looking at the , here are our predictions for the showdown at the City Ground.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Home form a worry for Forest Last season, Forest’s form at the City Ground was the foundation of their survival bid. The club claimed 30 of their 38 points on home soil, winning eight games and drawing a further six. They suffered just five defeats at the City Ground, although one of those losses came at the hands of Spurs. The problem this year for Cooper has been his side’s inability to replicate their home form from last season. After beating Sheffield United in their first match, Forest have only added one further victory in six matches. It’s not as though the Midlands outfit have had a tough schedule either. They beat the best team out of the six sides – Aston Villa by a 2-0 margin. However, they threw away a two-goal lead against Luton Town, were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley and were beaten 1-0 by Everton last time out.

Although it’s not panic stations yet, Forest can ill afford to struggle at home given their atrocious away record, where they’ve won just one of nine games. Tottenham battled to earn a point against Manchester City in their last away game, while their win over Newcastle will provide them with a timely boost in confidence. They’ve scored in every game on their travels this season and will be eyeing a win to move them back into contention for a Champions League spot. Tottenham’s last seven Premier League games have featured over 2.5 goals, so that will also be on our agenda. With our first Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham prediction, we’re backing Spurs to win and over 2.5 goals in the match at odds of 7/5 with . Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and over 2.5 goals – 7/5 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Richarlison back on the goal trail The relief on Richarlison’s face was palpable after he found the net against Newcastle, ending a seven-game scoring drought in the Premier League. The Brazil international has not found life easy since his move from Everton in 2022. Last season he struggled for gametime behind Harry Kane, and since Kane’s departure has failed to replace the England captain as the focal point of Spurs’ attack. But, Richarlison was on point to notch a brace against the Magpies aided by brilliance from Son Heung-min and poor keeping from Martin Dubravka. The 26-year-old admitted that he was finding it tough to deal with his lack of form in front of goal.

Postecoglou will now be hopeful that Richarlison's brace in the win over Newcastle will spark a goal glut from the Brazilian. Richarlison had been getting into good positions previously, but he failed to convert chances against Liverpool and Luton. Confidence is an elixir for strikers in the final third. Now that he has scored once, he could easily go on a run. After looking at the odds on , we’re taking him to score at the City Ground at 15/8 with . Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Tip 2: Richarlison to score any time – 15/8 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Another Romero card? Cristian Romero has shown he has not learned much from his red card against Chelsea since his return from suspension. He was booked against West Ham and flew into a challenge against Callum Wilson in the win over Newcastle that earned him yet another yellow card. Romero’s tackle on Wilson could have warranted a red card on another day, and fortunately for Spurs the game was already secure by that point anyway.