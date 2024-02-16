Plymouth vs Leeds predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Plymouth vs Leeds predictions Leeds to win and over 3.5 goals – 15/8 BoyleSports

Morgan Whittaker to score any time – 3/1 BetUK

Under 4.5 cards – 4/6 bet365 Leeds could have a huge chance to put distance between themselves and the chasing pack for the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship in their Saturday lunchtime showdown with Plymouth (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Whites trail Leicester City by 12 points at the top of the table, who are on the march to the second tier crown. The battle for second place could go down to the wire as Leeds hold a two point advantage over Southampton with Ipswich narrowly behind. Daniel Farke’s men can crank up the pressure on their rivals with a win at Home Park, and after winning their last six Championship games they will head into the contest with confidence following a 4-0 hammering of Swansea last time out.

Plymouth missed out on the chance to get back to winning ways in a 2-2 draw against Coventry following their defeat to Sunderland at the weekend. The Pilgrims were denied at the death by Liam Kitching, dropping two valuable points in their bid to shore up their Championship status. Leeds are odds-on with to win on the road, and you can get 6/1 on Plymouth to stage an upset on home soil. Here are our predictions.

Leeds to keep pressing for promotion Leeds and Plymouth meet again just 11 days after their last encounter. The two sides faced off in the fourth round of the FA Cup and played out a draw at Elland Road before needing extra-time to decide the tie at Home Park. Leeds eventually ran out 4-1 winners, but Plymouth did make the Whites work for the win. Farke’s men have momentum in the Championship and will have noticed Southampton’s slip during the week, which has allowed them to surge into second place in the table. Leeds will have one eye on The Hawthorns on Friday night, where another failure from the Saints could allow the Whites to capitalise and extend their advantage in the second automatic promotion spot.

The Whites carved apart Swansea with ease in their victory, making perfect use of the space in the final third. Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe put Leeds two goals to the good before Wilfried Gnonto notched a brace to cap the victory. The Whites have an embarrassment of riches to throw on the field and they’re making their opponents pay. Plymouth will not make life easy for Leeds. They’re unbeaten in nine league games at Home Park, including three 3-3 results. Keeping goals out has been an issue for the Pilgrims, but with the league’s joint-top scorer Morgan Whittaker they’re always good value to find the net. Over 3.5 goals has landed in 60 per cent of Plymouth’s home matches this term, and we’re going to pair that with a Leeds win at odds of 15/8 with . Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to win and over 3.5 goals – 15/8 BoyleSports

Whittaker to cause a stir Whittaker has been one of the stars of the Championship season. Despite playing for a side that has been situated in the bottom half of the standings, Whittaker has still excelled with 17 goals and seven assists. He has displayed a clinical edge in the final third, scoring in different ways, while also combining with Ryan Hardie to great effect. Plymouth boast arguably one of the best strikeforces in the division with Whittaker and Hardie in tandem.

The 23-year-old does have a point to prove against Leeds. For all his brilliance this season, Whittaker has failed to score in his three meetings against the Whites. His performances have attracted attention from the Premier League and Serie A side Lazio. To convince potential suitors that he is ready to take the next step, Whittaker does need to perform against the best sides in the Championship. Notably 12 of Whittaker’s 17 Championship goals have come at Home Park. After looking at , we like the value for Whittaker to score any time at 3/1 with . Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 2: Morgan Whittaker to score any time – 3/1 BetUK

Low card count at Home Park Plymouth have collected 71 yellow cards and one red over the course of the campaign, although there is a stark difference between their disciplinary record home and away. The Pilgrims have accrued 28 yellow cards at Home Park, averaging fewer than two per game. Leeds have been the best behaved team in the Championship, with only 47 yellow cards to their name this season and two reds. So, we shouldn’t expect cards galore on Saturday. Referee Matt Donohue has brandished 82 yellows and one red card in his 19 Championship games this term. He has shown a tendency to go to his cards, but is not overzealous in his approach. Considering the odds with , we’re taking under 4.5 cards at 4/6 with . Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 4/6 bet365

