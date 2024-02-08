Saturday's Premier League predictions: 21/1 accumulator betting tips, odds & free bets

Luton vs Sheffield United predictions (3pm) Luton have taken 11 points from their last six league games to give themselves a real shot at staying up and are continuing to push out their price for relegation. Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s situation at the foot of the table looks increasingly grim with their 5-0 home defeat to Aston Villa meaning they’ve now shipped 59 goals. That’s the most after 23 games of a top flight campaign since Fulham conceded the same number in the 1965-66 season. There’s nothing to like about how the Blades are performing right now and Luton are odds-on with all to do the double over Chris Wilder’s men after a 3-2 win at Bramall Lane.

The Hatters have been quick off the mark recently, scoring in the first half in each of their last four games, while they were ahead at the break in the reverse fixture against Sheffield United. The visitors have scored just two first-half goals in 11 away games and there’s a chance a free-scoring Luton team get their noses in front early and stay there with going 7/4 on the Hatters HT/FT double result. Luton vs Sheffield United Tip: Luton HT/FT double result – 7/4 with bet365

Tottenham vs Brighton predictions (3pm) It’s a shame this game wasn’t selected for TV coverage as it promises to be a barnstorming affair between two teams who only seem to know one way to play. Spurs have been one of the league’s great entertainers since Ange Postecoglou took charge and their matches are averaging 3.65 goals, the second highest in the league. Brighton are fourth in that particular metric with 3.48 goals per game, a number boosted by thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 in their derby last weekend. That was only the Seagulls’ fourth win in their last 17 league games and make top-four chasing Spurs odds-on to win this game.

But Brighton humbled Spurs 4-2 at the Amex Stadium in December in a game that probably should have featured more than six goals. Numerous bookmakers have slashed the odds on this game featuring a lot of goals but a few have gone odds-against and it may be worth having a nibble at the 21/20 BetUK are offering. Over 3.5 goals has cashed in 13 of Brighton’s 23 games this season and 11 of Spurs’ matches. Richarlison’s run of nine goals in eight games for Tottenham and the potential return of Son Heung-min only adds to the hope of a high-scoring contest. Tottenham vs Brighton Tip: Over 3.5 goals - 21/20 with BetUK

Wolves vs Brentford predictions (3pm) Wolves moved into the top half of the table with the fantastic win at Chelsea last weekend and are now just six points off the top six ahead of Brentford's visit. While Wolves are looking up, the Bees continue to peek over their shoulders at the bottom three with just three points separating Thomas Frank’s men from the drop zone after back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Tottenham. Going forward, Brentford acquitted themselves well in both those games, taking the lead in each outing through Neal Maupay, who seems to benefit from playing alongside Ivan Toney. But some good attacking displays don’t count for much when you can’t keep the backdoor shut and Brentford have now conceded three or more goals in five of their last seven games.

Three of those matches were against Wolves, who won 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in the league before a pair of FA Cup third round meetings which saw Wolves score four times in total as they advanced to round four. Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha are in cracking form for Gary O’Neil’s side and they could welcome back joint-top scorer Hwang Hee-chan from the Asian Cup for this game as they seek to score for a 19th straight home league game. Wolves have started shipping goals too though with Manchester United netting four at Molineux recently, while they have the seventh worst expected goals against figure in the league. Wolves vs Brentford Tip: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals – Evens with William Hill

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) Nottingham Forest are another side nervously eyeing the relegation places after a four-game winless run and they may get picked off here by an improving Newcastle team. Forest have lost five of their last six home league games and were taken all the way to penalties by Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday night. Nuno Espirito Santo fielded a pretty strong team against the Robins too, dimming the prospects of a repeat of their 3-1 win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day. The Magpies may have failed to beat Luton at home last time out, but they do head to the City Ground having won their last three away games in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s men are still showing some worrying defensive traits, shipping 15 goals across the last five league games, but a stuttering Forest attack may struggle to expose the visitors. Going forward, Newcastle look far better and have netted two or more goals in each of their last six games with Harvey Barnes returning from injury last weekend to further bolster their attack. Newcastle’s superior firepower may see them edge out a tired Forest team. Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip: Newcastle to win – 23/20 with BetGoodwin

