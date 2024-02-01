Saturday's Premier League predictions: 34/1 accumulator betting tips, odds & free bets

Brighton vs Crystal Palace predictions (3pm) The script for meetings between these two rivals has tended to be closely fought encounters featuring late drama. Danny Welbeck struck eight minutes from full time to secure a point for Brighton at Selhurst Park just before Christmas as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw for the fifth time in the last seven encounters. Incidentally, go 7/1 on this match finishing 1-1 again. A point won’t be seen as good enough for Brighton though as they seek to respond after a stunning 4-0 loss at Luton. They’ve now gone three league games without a win or a goal, but have netted nine times in the FA Cup between those matches, making them tough to figure out from a betting stand point. Palace come into the game after a massive 3-2 win over Sheffield United that eased their relegation worries with Michael Olise marking his return from injury with a goal and two assists.

The 22-year-old looks destined for the top and caused Brighton issues in the return fixture when recording an assist. He’s since upped his shooting output, registering 16 shots across his last three games. He’s netted in three of his four away league games this season and faces a Brighton side that’s kept one home clean sheet in the top flight this term. With Palace’s attacking options limited, especially if Eberechi Eze is missing with a minor issue he picked up on Tuesday, Olise’s price to score at any time may end up proving decent value. Premier League tip 1: Michael Olise to score at any time vs Brighton – 23/4 with BetMGM

Burnley vs Fulham predictions (3pm) Fulham have had a rough start to 2024, exiting both domestic cup competitions in the space of four days while failing to win either of their league games. In fact, they’ve won just one of their last six top flight matches after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Everton on Tuesday. That was the third time in the last four matches Marco Silva’s men have failed to score and the night was made worse by the sight of top scorer Raul Jimenez limping off with a hamstring injury that will see him miss the trip to Burnley. With Harry Wilson, Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi also unavailable, the Cottagers are short on attacking options for a clash with a Burnley team that won at Craven Cottage in December.

The Clarets are currently unbeaten in five against Fulham and need to keep that record up if they are to have a chance at avoiding relegation. Wins may be hard to come by but at least Vincent Kompany’s team have been scoring semi-regularly and that could give them the edge in this contest. Performances from Burnley have been better of late and they are worth chancing in the draw no bet market to beat flagging Fulham. Premier League Tip 2: Burnley draw no bet vs Fulham – 11/10 with Unibet

Newcastle vs Luton predictions (3pm) Both Newcastle and Luton had commanding leads by half-time of their respective midweek matches against Aston Villa and Brighton, the Hatters stunning the Seagulls with three first-half goals. That goal glut went against the grain for Luton’s season overall with those watching last season’s play-off winners having to wait an hour on average to see a goal in the league. Rob Edwards’ men have scored 14 goals in the final 15 minutes of their top flight games, the same as all the other periods combined, with eight of their 11 away goals coming after the 76th minute.

Newcastle fans have had to be nearly as patient with nearly 60 per cent of their goals coming after the interval, while the final 15 minutes of matches at St James’ Park have featured eight goals. While the reverse fixture was settled in Luton’s favour by an Andros Townsend goal after 25 minutes, the Magpies have looked much fresher of late after their winter break than they did in the 1-0 loss at Kenilworth Road. The potential for a late goal or two seems much higher this time around and Betway go 17/20 on a goal being scored from the 76th minute onwards. Premier League Tip 3: Goal between 76th and 90th minute – 17/20 with Betway

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa predictions (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) Aston Villa can point to the 1-1 home draw against Sheffield United just before Christmas as the moment their title push started to go wrong. Unai Emery’s side have won just one of their four league games since then and have now slipped out of the top four with offering them at 11/8 to qualify for the Champions League. The goals have dried up for Villa, scoring once in the last three games across all competitions. However, a trip to Bramall Lane offers them a chance to get back amongst the goals given Sheffield United’s dreadful defensive record. The Blades have shipped 54 goals, conceding three against a Crystal Palace side that had previously been struggling to score in midweek.

Chris Wilder took a positive approach to that game at Selhurst Park and it will be interesting to see if he goes at a fragile Villa side here. Stacking up the wins is Sheffield United’s only hope of beating the drop and they have now scored at least twice in each of their last four games. Villa have scored in eight of their 11 away league games and should find a way to get on the scoresheet here, pushing us towards backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals on . Premier League tip 4: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals – 1/1 with bet365

