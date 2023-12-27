Jump to content
Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 14/1 double and free bets for Wednesday's games

Our tipster has made two betting predictions as the Premier League festive programme continues
Last Updated: 27th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Boxing Day threw up a number of surprising results and entertaining matches in the Premier League and we’re hopeful the encore will prove to be just as exciting. 

Wednesday night’s round of games feature a return to action for Manchester City following their triumph in the Club World Cup final as they travel to Everton along with Chelsea’s clash with Crystal Palace, while Brentford host Wolves. 

Chelsea are in dire need of a result after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves last time out. 

Pressure is ramping up on Mauricio Pochettino and another underwhelming performance at Stamford Bridge would only increase scrutiny on his position.

Brentford should come into their match against Wolves fresh having missed last weekend’s round of games due to City’s involvement in the Club World Cup.  

Thomas Frank’s side may have to look over their shoulder as the Bees are only four points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with two games in hand over their rivals. 

We’ve looked at the games at Stamford Bridge and the Gtech Community Stadium for our Premier League predictions, while you can check our match preview of City’s trip to Everton here.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predictions 

Chelsea’s season continues to perplex. For all the progress the club made in reaching the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, they took another step backwards in the Premier League by losing to Wolves on the road. 

The Blues are 14 points off the pace of the Champions League places and only seven adrift of the relegation zone. It’s clear to see Pochettino’s men are closer to relegation trouble than returning to Europe.  

Their defeat to Wolves highlighted their problems in the final third. Raheem Sterling missed a glorious chance before goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty put Wolves in command, although Christopher Nkunku opened his Chelsea account with a late consolation. 

The Blues have now lost three of their last four in the Premier League, although those defeats have all come on the road. Their home form has improved of late, putting together a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Despite their recent run of bad results, Chelsea should welcome a Palace side, who are winless in their last seven. 

Roy Hodgson’s men earned an impressive point against Manchester City in their last away game before being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton last week. 

Hodgson is also under scrutiny in his role, and Palace are only three points clear of the relegation zone. 

Football betting sites have installed Chelsea as the favourites for the contest at odds of 7/10. Palace will make life difficult, and their draw at City proves they can cause problems in the final third. 

Hodgson’s men may get a goal, but the Blues’ improvement at Stamford Bridge could continue at odds of 11/4 to win and both teams to score with bet365

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Tip: Chelsea to win and BTTS – 11/4 bet365 

Brentford vs Wolves predictions 

Brentford are meandering into trouble and their growing injury list is a cause for concern for Frank. 

Bryan Mbeumo has joined several of his team-mates on the sideline, leaving the Bees without their main man in the final third. Brentford have lost five out of their last six Premier League games in an alarming slide down the table. 

They took the lead against Aston Villa last time out, but slipped to a defeat after Ben Mee was dismissed. 

The result followed losses to Sheffield United and Brighton, and without top-scorer Mbeumo in the ranks, Frank will need to conjure a performance out of his team to stop their slide down the table. 

Wolves bounced back from their loss to West Ham with a triumph over Chelsea. 

Gary O’Neil’s men have been on the receiving end of a number of VAR calls this term and will feel that they should have more points than the 22 they’ve accumulated so far.  

But, Wolves had had problems on the road, losing four-straight heading into the contest at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Midlands outfit are still missing Pedro Neto among others, leaving O’Neil short of attacking options. 

Hwang Hee-Chan has been a standout and will pose problems for the Bees. 

Given Brentford’s run of form and Wolves’ problems on the road, both teams need a result to stop the slide and that could result in a defensive struggle. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing a draw in this game and under 2.5 goals with odds of 16/5 with BoyleSports

Brentford vs Wolves Tip: Draw and under 2.5 goals – 16/5 BoyleSports

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.