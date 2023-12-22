Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 15/1 accumulator and free bets for Saturday's games

Premier League fixtures and odds December 22nd | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Aston Villa AVL 2/9 6/1 13/1 Sheffield SHU December 23rd | 12:30pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 8/5 13/5 13/8 Man Utd MUN December 23rd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Luton LUT 4/1 13/4 9/14 Newcastle NEW December 23rd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Tottenham TOT 10/13 16/5 17/5 Everton EVE December 23rd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 9/5 5/2 8/5 Bournemouth BOU December 23rd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Fulham FUL 7/10 14/5 22/5 Burnley BUR December 23rd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI -- -- -- Brentford BRE December 23rd | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 6/4 13/5 9/5 Arsenal ARS

Fulham vs Burnley predictions Fulham are through to the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time in their history after a penalty shootout win over Everton and can keep the good times going by beating Burnley. The Cottagers have won four of their last five games at home, recording back-to-back 5-0 wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham most recently. However, they’ll be without the focal point of their attack, Raul Jimenez, for Burnley’s visit following his sending off against Newcastle last weekend.

Without the Mexican leading the line, Fulham struggled to create too many openings at Everton in the EFL Cup, registering just one shot on target. Burnley’s leaky defence should ultimately cough up enough chances for Marco Silva’s men to win the game, but they may struggle to rack up the goals. The Clarets were shut out by Everton last week and 29 per cent of their 16 league goals this season came in one game – a 5-0 win over Sheffield United at the start of the month – with their attack continuously failing to fire otherwise. Vincent Kompany’s side have scored just six away goals all season and a low-scoring Fulham victory is the preference at 7/5 with Fulham vs Burnley tip: Fulham to win & under 3.5 goals – 7/5 with BetVictor

Luton vs Newcastle predictions It’s been a horrible week for Luton following captain Tom Lockyer’s collapse in the game at Bournemouth last week and boss Rob Edwards faces a tough job getting his players to focus on the visit of Newcastle. The Hatters have given the league’s big guns a run for their money at Kenilworth Road, drawing with Liverpool and losing by just a single goal to Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City. Newcastle won’t relish a trip to Luton, therefore, especially with their resources stretched by a long injury list, while those that are fit are being pushed to the limit by a relentless schedule.

The Magpies’ depleted energy levels means their games have a tendency to become stretched in the latter stages and feature a lot of late goals. Their last five games in all competitions have contained at least one goal after the 76th minute, while Newcastle have netted eight times in the final 15 minutes of league games this season. Luton are no stranger to late goals with nine of the 17 league goals they’ve managed this season coming after the 76-minute mark and it could be worth staying until the end at Kenilworth Road. Luton vs Newcastle Tip: A goal between 76 – 90 minute – 1/1 with Betway

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions It’s all change at the City Ground this week with manager Steve Cooper finally shown the door and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo in the Forest dugout. Whether Nottingham Forest experience a new manager bounce under Nuno will be interesting given the fans were still largely behind Cooper. The Portuguese will hope to make an instant impact but that may be easier said that done with a side that’s won one of it’s last 13 games and is struggling to score without star striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who remains sidelined. Forest have failed to score in three of their last four matches and Nuno faces a difficult first game against an in-form Bournemouth team.

The Cherries have won four of their last five games and are on a three-game winning streak away from home in the league. They’ve scored at least twice in each of their last five matches and that should be enough to see them edge out shot-shy Forest. However, given the unknown effects a new manager could have on an underperforming Forest squad, we’re taking the draw out of the equation by backing Bournemouth draw no bet at 17/20 with . Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth tip: Bournemouth draw no bet vs Nottingham Forest – 17/20 with Unibet

