Saturday's Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 34/1 accumulator, football odds & free bets

Premier League fixtures & odds February 17th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 9/2 18/5 3/5 Liverpool LIV February 17th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 11/8 13/5 2/1 West Ham WHU February 17th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Burnley BUR 17/2 9/2 5/16 Arsenal ARS February 17th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Fulham FUL 21/10 11/4 5/4 Aston Villa AVL February 17th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 5/6 16/5 3/1 Bournemouth BOU February 17th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Tottenham TOT 8/15 15/4 9/2 Wolves WOL February 17th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI 5/14 19/4 15/2 Chelsea CHE February 18th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Sheffield SHU 4/1 17/5 9/14 Brighton BRI February 18th | 4:30pm Home Draw Away Luton LUT 31/10 31/10 4/5 Man Utd MUN February 19th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Everton EVE 3/4 11/4 22/5 Crystal Palace CRY

Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions Aston Villa’s title ambitions have disintegrated since the turn of the year thanks to a run of one win in four games and they head to Fulham a point outside the top four. The Cottagers are sitting comfortably in mid-table, unbeaten in three games with Marco Silva’s side having seen off Bournemouth 3-1 last time out. They’ve now won seven of their last 12 league games at Craven Cottage yet are underdogs with for this fxture.

However, before jumping on the Fulham upset train, it’s worth remembering they’ve won one of the last seven in all competitions, threw away a two-goal lead at Burnley recently and lost the shot count against Bournemouth 25-7. Seven of Fulham’s last eight league opponents have generated at least 1.6 expected goals against them and while Aston Villa may have issues elsewhere, they don’t tend to struggle to create chances. The Villans, who won the reverse fixture 3-1, have scored two or more goals in 13 of their 24 top flight games and over 1.5 Villa goals has landed in five of their last six away assignments in the league. Fulham vs Aston Villa Tip: Over 1.5 Aston Villa goals – 20/21 with BetVictor

Newcastle vs Bournemouth predictions Newcastle made it three wins from the last four games in all competitions at Nottingham Forest last time out, but it was far from a convincing 3-2 success. The Magpies are giving up too many chances right now and needed Bruno Guimaraes to dig them out of a hole at the City Ground having come from 4-2 down to rescue a point at home to Luton in their previous game. Eddie Howe’s men look vulnerable, and a meeting with his old club, Bournemouth, raises a few concerns despite the Cherries’ recent struggles.

The south coast side’s only wins in 2024 have both come in the FA Cup and they're making silly errors defensively that they weren’t making when Andoni Iraola’s men were stacking up the wins in December. But they continue to create plenty of chances and head north having scored in all but one of their 12 away games in the league. They also deservedly beat Newcastle in the reverse fixture and with the Magpies having won one of their last five at home, it may be worth taking a chance on the underdogs in the draw no bet market on . Newcastle vs Bournemouth Tip: Bournemouth draw no bet – 41/20 with BetMGM

