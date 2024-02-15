Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Saturday's Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 34/1 accumulator, football odds & free bets

Our football tipster has four betting selections for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League
Last Updated: 15th of February 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Saturday's Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 34/1 accumulator, football odds & free bets
Premier League predictions

The weekend has rolled around again and there’s another jam-packed Saturday of Premier League action to enjoy with all three title hopefuls taking to the field. 

Individual previews for the matches featuring leaders Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are available on our football betting tips page. 

Here, we are focusing on the remaining four matches, all at 3pm, which could have a major bearing on the race for European places.

We’ve been through the Premier League odds to find a tip for each contest and using accumulator betting sites, thrown them together to make a fourfold which pays over 34/1 with Betway.

Premier League fixtures & odds
February 17th | 12:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
9/2 Bet365
18/5 Unibet
3/5 Spreadex
Liverpool Liverpool LIV
February 17th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Nottingham Nottingham NFO
11/8 Unibet
13/5 Unibet
2/1 BetVictor
West Ham West Ham WHU
February 17th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Burnley Burnley BUR
17/2 BoyleSports
9/2 Unibet
5/16 Unibet
Arsenal Arsenal ARS
February 17th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Fulham Fulham FUL
21/10 Unibet
11/4 Betway
5/4 Betway
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
February 17th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle Newcastle NEW
5/6 Spreadex
16/5 Bet365
3/1 Bet365
Bournemouth Bournemouth BOU
February 17th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Tottenham Tottenham TOT
8/15 Betway
15/4 Spreadex
9/2 BetVictor
Wolves Wolves WOL
February 17th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Man City Man City MCI
5/14 Betway
19/4 Unibet
15/2 BetVictor
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
February 18th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Sheffield Sheffield SHU
4/1 BetVictor
17/5 Unibet
9/14 Betway
Brighton Brighton BRI
February 18th | 4:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Luton Luton LUT
31/10 BetVictor
31/10 Unibet
4/5 Bet365
Man Utd Man Utd MUN
February 19th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Everton Everton EVE
3/4 Betway
11/4 Unibet
22/5 Unibet
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY

Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa’s title ambitions have disintegrated since the turn of the year thanks to a run of one win in four games and they head to Fulham a point outside the top four.

The Cottagers are sitting comfortably in mid-table, unbeaten in three games with Marco Silva’s side having seen off Bournemouth 3-1 last time out.

They’ve now won seven of their last 12 league games at Craven Cottage yet are underdogs with football betting sites for this fxture.

Fulham vs Aston Villa odds
Best Odds
February 17th | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Fulham Fulham
32.26%
19/10
19/10
15/8
19/10
15/8
21/10
Draw
26.67%
21/8
13/5
11/4
11/4
13/5
21/8
Aston Villa Aston Villa
44.44%
6/5
6/5
5/4
6/5
6/5
6/5
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
61.39%
4/7
4/7
3/5
3/5
4/7
8/13
Under 2.5
43.48%
5/4
13/10
13/10
13/10
5/4
9/7
Fulham 0 Fulham 0
43.86%
--
11/10
--
--
--
9/7
Aston Villa 0 Aston Villa 0
61.09%
--
8/13
--
--
--
5/8
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Fulham Fulham
21/10 Unibet
Draw
Over 2.5
However, before jumping on the Fulham upset train, it’s worth remembering they’ve won one of the last seven in all competitions, threw away a two-goal lead at Burnley recently and lost the shot count against Bournemouth 25-7.

Seven of Fulham’s last eight league opponents have generated at least 1.6 expected goals against them and while Aston Villa may have issues elsewhere, they don’t tend to struggle to create chances.

The Villans, who won the reverse fixture 3-1, have scored two or more goals in 13 of their 24 top flight games and over 1.5 Villa goals has landed in five of their last six away assignments in the league.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Tip: Over 1.5 Aston Villa goals – 20/21 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Newcastle vs Bournemouth predictions

Newcastle made it three wins from the last four games in all competitions at Nottingham Forest last time out, but it was far from a convincing 3-2 success.

The Magpies are giving up too many chances right now and needed Bruno Guimaraes to dig them out of a hole at the City Ground having come from 4-2 down to rescue a point at home to Luton in their previous game.

Eddie Howe’s men look vulnerable, and a meeting with his old club, Bournemouth, raises a few concerns despite the Cherries’ recent struggles.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth odds
Best Odds
February 17th | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Newcastle Newcastle
54.56%
5/6
4/5
5/6
5/6
4/5
7/9
Draw
23.81%
3/1
17/6
3/1
16/5
3/1
16/5
Bournemouth Bournemouth
25.00%
11/4
14/5
11/4
3/1
11/4
3/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
44.44%
--
5/4
--
11/10
--
6/5
Under 3.5
57.80%
--
9/14
--
8/11
--
5/8
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Newcastle Newcastle
5/6 Spreadex
Draw
16/5 Bet365
Over 3.5
The south coast side’s only wins in 2024 have both come in the FA Cup and they're making silly errors defensively that they weren’t making when Andoni Iraola’s men were stacking up the wins in December.

But they continue to create plenty of chances and head north having scored in all but one of their 12 away games in the league. 

They also deservedly beat Newcastle in the reverse fixture and with the Magpies having won one of their last five at home, it may be worth taking a chance on the underdogs in the draw no bet market on gambling sites.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Tip: Bournemouth draw no bet – 41/20 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham predictions

Neither of these sides have won a league game since the start of 2024, although Forest would argue they’ve been closer than the Hammers to collecting three points.

The Tricky Trees have lost three of their last four top flight matches, but all by a single goal, while West Ham enter this game off the back of their heaviest home defeat in the Premier League.

Betting sites have drastically cut David Moyes’ odds to be the next Premier League manager to get the boot in the aftermath of the 6-0 defeat to Arsenal and if there isn’t some kind of reaction to that performance, the Scot could be in serious trouble.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham odds
Best Odds
February 17th | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Nottingham Nottingham
42.02%
13/10
13/10
11/8
11/8
5/4
11/8
Draw
27.78%
12/5
23/10
12/5
5/2
12/5
13/5
West Ham West Ham
33.33%
19/10
2/1
19/10
19/10
15/8
15/8
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
54.05%
4/5
5/6
5/6
5/6
4/5
10/13
Under 2.5
49.02%
10/11
10/11
10/11
20/21
10/11
21/20
Nottingham 0 Nottingham 0
57.64%
--
4/6
--
--
--
8/11
West Ham 0 West Ham 0
47.62%
--
21/20
--
--
--
11/10
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Nottingham Nottingham
11/8 Unibet
Draw
13/5 Unibet
Over 2.5
