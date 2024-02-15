Saturday's Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 34/1 accumulator, football odds & free bets

Premier League predictions
- Over 1.5 Aston Villa goals vs Fulham – 20/21 with BetVictor
- Bournemouth draw no bet – 41/20 with BetMGM
- Tomas Soucek over 0.5 shots on target vs Nottingham Forest – 13/8 with Unibet
- Tottenham to win & both teams to score vs Wolves – 17/10 with William Hill
- The fourfold pays over 34/1 with Betway
The weekend has rolled around again and there’s another jam-packed Saturday of Premier League action to enjoy with all three title hopefuls taking to the field.
Individual previews for the matches featuring leaders Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are available on our football betting tips page.
Here, we are focusing on the remaining four matches, all at 3pm, which could have a major bearing on the race for European places.
We’ve been through the Premier League odds to find a tip for each contest and using accumulator betting sites, thrown them together to make a fourfold which pays over 34/1 with Betway.
Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions
Aston Villa’s title ambitions have disintegrated since the turn of the year thanks to a run of one win in four games and they head to Fulham a point outside the top four.
The Cottagers are sitting comfortably in mid-table, unbeaten in three games with Marco Silva’s side having seen off Bournemouth 3-1 last time out.
They’ve now won seven of their last 12 league games at Craven Cottage yet are underdogs with football betting sites for this fxture.
However, before jumping on the Fulham upset train, it’s worth remembering they’ve won one of the last seven in all competitions, threw away a two-goal lead at Burnley recently and lost the shot count against Bournemouth 25-7.
Seven of Fulham’s last eight league opponents have generated at least 1.6 expected goals against them and while Aston Villa may have issues elsewhere, they don’t tend to struggle to create chances.
The Villans, who won the reverse fixture 3-1, have scored two or more goals in 13 of their 24 top flight games and over 1.5 Villa goals has landed in five of their last six away assignments in the league.
Fulham vs Aston Villa Tip: Over 1.5 Aston Villa goals – 20/21 with BetVictor
Newcastle vs Bournemouth predictions
Newcastle made it three wins from the last four games in all competitions at Nottingham Forest last time out, but it was far from a convincing 3-2 success.
The Magpies are giving up too many chances right now and needed Bruno Guimaraes to dig them out of a hole at the City Ground having come from 4-2 down to rescue a point at home to Luton in their previous game.
Eddie Howe’s men look vulnerable, and a meeting with his old club, Bournemouth, raises a few concerns despite the Cherries’ recent struggles.
The south coast side’s only wins in 2024 have both come in the FA Cup and they're making silly errors defensively that they weren’t making when Andoni Iraola’s men were stacking up the wins in December.
But they continue to create plenty of chances and head north having scored in all but one of their 12 away games in the league.
They also deservedly beat Newcastle in the reverse fixture and with the Magpies having won one of their last five at home, it may be worth taking a chance on the underdogs in the draw no bet market on gambling sites.
Newcastle vs Bournemouth Tip: Bournemouth draw no bet – 41/20 with BetMGM
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham predictions
Neither of these sides have won a league game since the start of 2024, although Forest would argue they’ve been closer than the Hammers to collecting three points.
The Tricky Trees have lost three of their last four top flight matches, but all by a single goal, while West Ham enter this game off the back of their heaviest home defeat in the Premier League.
Betting sites have drastically cut David Moyes’ odds to be the next Premier League manager to get the boot in the aftermath of the 6-0 defeat to Arsenal and if there isn’t some kind of reaction to that performance, the Scot could be in serious trouble.
