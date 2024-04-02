Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 35/1 accumulator and free bets for Tuesday's games

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League fixtures & odds April 2nd | 7:30pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 17/10 5/2 13/8 Fulham FUL April 2nd | 7:30pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 21/20 17/6 21/8 Everton EVE April 2nd | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 1/1 11/4 21/8 Crystal Palace CRY April 2nd | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Burnley BUR 31/20 13/5 9/5 Wolves WOL April 2nd | 8:15pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 23/10 16/5 11/10 Tottenham TOT

Newcastle vs Everton predictions (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2) Newcastle pulled off a remarkable comeback win over West Ham on Saturday and may follow up with another home success, this time against hapless Everton. These are dark times for the Toffees, on and off the pitch, and a 12-game winless run has heaped the pressure on manager Sean Dyche. They let a point slip away at Bournemouth on Saturday with a previously solid defence suddenly looking vulnerable.

They did at least score on the south coast and it’s tough not to see them netting against Newcastle, who have conceded three or more goals in 10 different league games this season. Newcastle's league matches are averaging a remarkable 3.93 goals per game and pairing up over 2.5 goals with a home win on looks the way to go. Despite a never-ending stream of injuries for the Magpies, they still have enough about them going forward in the likes of Alexander Isak and Saturday’s hero Harvey Barnes to heap more misery on Everton. Newcastle vs Everton tip: Newcastle to win and over 2.5 goals – 9/5 with William Hill

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace predictions (7.45pm) Crystal Palace are steadily pulling clear of trouble under Oliver Glasner, who has taken five points from his first four games as the Eagles boss. Next up is a trip to Bournemouth, who have won three of their last four matches to end any talk of a relegation scrap. The Cherries are finding ways to win, despite the performances not being up to the standard we’ve previously seen with Andoni Iraola in charge. Defensively, they’ve been susceptible, allowing over one expected goal per game in seven straight league matches, while goalkeeper Neto is prone to mistakes, as he showed against Everton last weekend. That defence should be tested by a fit-again Eberechi Eze, who scored three times for Palace across the two meetings with Bournemouth last season.