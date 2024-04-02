Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 35/1 accumulator and free bets for Tuesday's games

Tuesday’s Premier League predictions
- Newcastle to win and over 2.5 goals vs Everton – 9/5 with William Hill
- Over 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 22/25 with BetMGM
- Eberechi Eze to score any time vs Bournemouth – 3/1 with bet365
- Wolves draw no bet vs Burnley – Evens with SpreadEx
- The fourfold pays over 35/1 with bet365
There’s no rest for the stars of the Premier League with a full round of midweek fixtures following hot on the heels of the Easter weekend action.
There are top flight matches spread across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the bulk of the action taking place on Tuesday evening with five games on the slate.
Individual previews of Tuesday’s clashes between Newcastle and Everton and West Ham against Tottenham can be found on the football betting tips page.
On this page, we’ve taken a look at the three other matches taking place on that night, adding in a selection from St James’ Park to bump up the price of our fourfold.
Using accumulator betting sites, we’ve created an acca that pays 35/1 with bet365. Here’s a breakdown of our selections.
Newcastle vs Everton predictions
(7.30pm, TNT Sports 2)
Newcastle pulled off a remarkable comeback win over West Ham on Saturday and may follow up with another home success, this time against hapless Everton.
These are dark times for the Toffees, on and off the pitch, and a 12-game winless run has heaped the pressure on manager Sean Dyche.
They let a point slip away at Bournemouth on Saturday with a previously solid defence suddenly looking vulnerable.
They did at least score on the south coast and it’s tough not to see them netting against Newcastle, who have conceded three or more goals in 10 different league games this season.
Newcastle's league matches are averaging a remarkable 3.93 goals per game and pairing up over 2.5 goals with a home win on football betting sites looks the way to go.
Despite a never-ending stream of injuries for the Magpies, they still have enough about them going forward in the likes of Alexander Isak and Saturday’s hero Harvey Barnes to heap more misery on Everton.
Newcastle vs Everton tip: Newcastle to win and over 2.5 goals – 9/5 with William Hill
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham predictions
(7.30pm, TNT Sports 3)
Forest climbed out of the relegation zone via Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and have a golden opportunity to pull further clear when they host a coasting Fulham side.
The Cottagers are the first side to enter 'on the beach territory' given there’s no threat of relegation or much hope of qualifying for Europe and that showed in their 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.
They did well to come from behind in that game, Rodrigo Muniz starring once more as they netted three in a game for the ninth time in a Premier League assignment this season.
That draw made it one win in 14 away league games for Fulham but it’s tough to trust a Forest side that’s drawn seven out of 15 games in all competitions in 2024 to take advantage of the poor travellers.
Goals look the better option when studying the Premier League odds with Forest needing to be positive and go for the win, while each of Fulham’s last eight games have gone over the 2.5 goal threshold.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham tip: Over 2.5 goals – 22/25 with BetMGM
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace predictions
(7.45pm)
Crystal Palace are steadily pulling clear of trouble under Oliver Glasner, who has taken five points from his first four games as the Eagles boss.
Next up is a trip to Bournemouth, who have won three of their last four matches to end any talk of a relegation scrap. The Cherries are finding ways to win, despite the performances not being up to the standard we’ve previously seen with Andoni Iraola in charge.
Defensively, they’ve been susceptible, allowing over one expected goal per game in seven straight league matches, while goalkeeper Neto is prone to mistakes, as he showed against Everton last weekend.
That defence should be tested by a fit-again Eberechi Eze, who scored three times for Palace across the two meetings with Bournemouth last season.
Eze was the creator for Palace's goal at Forest on Saturday but still fired off three shots on goal, two of them hitting the target. He’s now had at least one shot on target in eight straight appearances for the Eagles.
Palace have scored first in their last six league games and there’s a price of 17/2 available on some betting sites for Eze to open the scoring at the Vitality Stadium.
However, the 3/1 with bet365 for him to score any time is big enough for our liking.
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace predictions: Eberechi Eze to score any time – 3/1 with bet365