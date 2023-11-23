Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco predictions: Ligue 1 betting tips and odds

PSG vs Monaco predictions: Kylian Mbappe to score two goals or more – 3/1 BoyleSports

PSG to win and both teams to score – 6/4 Betway

PSG to score a penalty – 11/4 bet365 Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue their dominant start to the Ligue 1 season in a top of the table clash against Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Friday night (8pm, TNT Sports 3). The two sides return to action after the two-week international break, and the contest is huge in the context of the season. PSG hold a one-point lead over Nice at the top of Ligue 1 after 12 games in the campaign, while Monaco sit three points off the pace in third. A win for Adi Hutter’s men would lift them level on points with PSG, although they would still be behind on goal difference unless there is a nine-goal swing.

But, that is easier said than done against Luis Enrique’s side, who have won their last five Ligue 1 matches, including a 3-0 triumph over Reims on the road last time out. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the victory and continued his outstanding form with another three strikes in France’s 14-0 hammering of Gibraltar. Mbappe’s recent performances are just one of the reasons why PSG are the favourites with to emerge with the win on home soil. Here are our PSG vs Monaco predictions.

Mbappe sets sights against old club Mbappe has been in sensational form this season for both club and country. He followed his sublime hat-trick for PSG against Reims with another for France in their win over Gibraltar. When the 24-year-old is firing on all cylinders, no defence in the game can feel confident of stopping him. Monaco know all about his exploits, playing for and against them during his career in France. Since leaving Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has played 12 times against his ex-team in all competitions, scoring 10 goals. Interestingly, Mbappe has notched those 10 strikes in four games, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win in 2019, and three braces.

The forward failed to find the net against Monaco last season, although he only played once against them after missing the road fixture with a hamstring injury. Mbappe has tended to score his goals in gluts this season. In 12 matches where he has scored, Mbappe has gone on to notch further strikes in the game on seven occasions. So, given his record against Monaco and performances this season, we’re backing Mbappe to score two goals or more with our first PSG vs Monaco prediction at odds of 3/1 with . PSG vs Monaco Tip 1: Kylian Mbappe to score two goals or more – 3/1 BoyleSports

Will there be goals in Paris? Although PSG have dominated French football since the Qatari takeover in 2011, the fixture between the two clubs has been balanced. Monaco have lost only one of their last four visits to the Parc des Princes, and took four points from their meetings with PSG last season. Hutter and his team can approach the game with an element of confidence, although their form on the road this term is a concern. Monaco have won twice away from home in six Ligue 1 matches season, defeating Clermont Foot and Reims. Since beating Reims in October, they lost 2-0 to Lille and drew a blank in a goalless draw with Le Havre last time out.

Monaco did have a good record in front of goal on their travels until their last two outings, notching 10 goals in four games, including their 4-2 triumph over Clermont. Folarin Balogun made a bright start to his Monaco career, but has failed to score in his last four games. Wissam Ben Yedder has equally gone off the boil, although Aleksandr Golovin has been impressive. The warning signs are there for Monaco as PSG have been excellent at home defensively, keeping five clean sheets in a row in all competitions. Due to the nature of the fixture, we’re backing Monaco to find a way to score, but for PSG to secure the win at odds of 6/4 with Betway with our second prediction. PSG vs Monaco Tip 2: PSG to win and both teams to score – 6/4 Betway

Look out for a spot-kick Games between PSG and Monaco are never short of drama, especially in the penalty area where they have been seven penalties awarded in the last nine meetings. Both teams have players that are capable of drawing fouls in the box, notably Mbappe for PSG. But, the speed and skill of Ousmane Dembele, Lee Kang-In and Goncalo Ramos make them a handful for defenders too. Monaco have Ben Yedder, Golovin and Balogun in their ranks, although the latter has missed both penalties his team have been awarded this season.

PSG on the other hand, have earned five spot-kicks, four of which have been successfully converted by Mbappe. The one penalty that Mbappe missed, he quickly recovered to slam home the rebound to notch a late winner against Brest. After looking at the odds from and the history of meetings between the clubs, we’re backing PSG to score a penalty at odds of 11/4 at with our final PSG vs Monaco prediction. PSG vs Monaco Tip 3: PSG to score a penalty – 11/4 bet365