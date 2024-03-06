QPR vs West Brom predictions: Championship tips, betting odds & free bets

QPR vs West Brom predictions
Queens Park Rangers and West Brom may be battling at opposite ends of the Championship table, but the pair could prove tough to separate in Wednesday’s meeting at Loftus Road (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Albion sit in fifth place, some way adrift of the four teams at the top of the standings fighting for automatic promotion and only four points clear of those sides outside the play-off places.
With so many teams still in the mix for a top-six finish, the Baggies can’t afford to put a foot wrong as they bid to follow up last Friday’s 2-1 win over Coventry City when they go to west London.
That’s easier said than done against a QPR side on a three-game winning streak that just turned over leaders Leicester City on their own patch.
The R’s remain in the thick of a congested relegation battle with 11 teams covered by nine points in the bottom half of the table. And yet, there’s not a great deal between QPR and West Brom on football betting sites heading into their televised encounter.
Punters face a conundrum trying to split the pair too and it may be best to steer clear of the match result market on gambling sites in favour of other options.
QPR vs West Brom Tip: Well-drilled duo unlikely to produce goal glut
Carlos Corberan knows what it takes to make a play-off contender and has done a good job moulding West Brom in his image.
Coberan’s Huddersfield side that went to the 2022 play-off final were well organised and dangerous from set pieces with a few match-winners sprinkled across the squad.
This West Brom side share plenty of similarities with that version of the Terriers and the tried and tested method is getting results for the Spanish coach.
They are unbeaten in three after the win over Coventry and have a pretty good record against sides in the bottom half of the table this season, including a 2-0 victory over QPR in the reverse fixture.
That was a muddled R’s team under Gareth Ainsworth and they look far more comfortable with Marti Cifuentes now at the helm.
Cifuentes has given the Hoops hope of beating the drop and their three-game winning run forms part of a longer sequence of five wins and just one defeat in the last nine matches.
So both sides are in good form, and yet neither are perfect. QPR’s home record is woeful, featuring four wins in 17 games while they’ve lost seven of nine matches against sides from the top half at Loftus Road.
West Brom’s away record is middling and features slip-ups at Swansea, Birmingham and Blackburn.
Neither can be backed with much confidence to win the match, but there's more faith in them showing up defensively. No Championship team has kept more clean sheets than West Brom (15) this season and here they face the third-worst attack in the division.
On the flip side, West Brom are without top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante for an encounter with a QPR team that restricted Leicester to low percentage chances in their win at the King Power Stadium.
Both teams to score has landed in less than 50 per cent of both sides’ league matches this season and this stacks up as a contest where one or both teams may fail to find the net.
QPR vs West Brom Tip 1: Both teams to score: No – 4/5 with SpreadEx
R’s will need to be wary of Johnston
One player who could break the deadlock at Loftus Road is West Brom’s Mikey Johnston, who has made a positive impact since joining from Celtic on loan in January.
The Republic of Ireland international scored his third goal since the move in the win over Coventry, making it three goals in his last five appearances.
With Albion short of options up front due to injuries to Josh Maja, Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike, Johnston’s eye for goal could prove vital in the race for the play-offs and potentially beyond.
The direct winger tends to shoot more regularly than the majority of players in his position, according to Fotmob’s player traits stats, and may well work himself into a position to test QPR’s Asmir Begovic on Wednesday.
QPR only allowed Leicester five shots on target but have gone seven games allowing 11 or more shots on goal overall.
Johnston’s confidence boost from his recent run of goals and ability to create something out of nothing with his dribbling make him an interesting option to have a shot on target if assessing that market on betting apps.
QPR vs West Brom Tip 2: Mikey Johnston over 0.5 shots on target – 9/4 with bet365
Card count may be high for Hoops
Neither QPR nor West Brom will have been particularly happy to see Geoff Eltringham named as the official for this contest. In the four games he’s taken charge of this season involving these sides, they’ve managed just one win combined, while seeing a total of 13 cards.
QPR are no strangers to picking up cards, collecting a total of 83 in the Championship, 20 more than the Baggies.
When these two met at the Hawthorns, QPR collected five yellows and a red and despite a change in manager since then, they still have a tendency to get themselves in hot water.
The R’s have had seven yellow cards in their last two games, while West Brom have avoided a card of any colour in two of their last three games.
In a potential tight and tetchy game, Albion have shown a greater ability to stay on the right side of the referee and QPR may have the edge in the card count.
QPR vs West Brom Tip 3: QPR over 2.5 cards – 6/5 with Unibet
