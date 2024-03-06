QPR vs West Brom predictions: Championship tips, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Neither can be backed with much confidence to win the match, but there's more faith in them showing up defensively. No Championship team has kept more clean sheets than West Brom (15) this season and here they face the third-worst attack in the division. On the flip side, West Brom are without top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante for an encounter with a QPR team that restricted Leicester to low percentage chances in their win at the King Power Stadium. Both teams to score has landed in less than 50 per cent of both sides’ league matches this season and this stacks up as a contest where one or both teams may fail to find the net. QPR vs West Brom Tip 1: Both teams to score: No – 4/5 with SpreadEx

R’s will need to be wary of Johnston One player who could break the deadlock at Loftus Road is West Brom’s Mikey Johnston, who has made a positive impact since joining from Celtic on loan in January. The Republic of Ireland international scored his third goal since the move in the win over Coventry, making it three goals in his last five appearances. With Albion short of options up front due to injuries to Josh Maja, Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike, Johnston’s eye for goal could prove vital in the race for the play-offs and potentially beyond. The direct winger tends to shoot more regularly than the majority of players in his position, according to Fotmob’s player traits stats, and may well work himself into a position to test QPR’s Asmir Begovic on Wednesday. QPR only allowed Leicester five shots on target but have gone seven games allowing 11 or more shots on goal overall. Johnston’s confidence boost from his recent run of goals and ability to create something out of nothing with his dribbling make him an interesting option to have a shot on target if assessing that market on . QPR vs West Brom Tip 2: Mikey Johnston over 0.5 shots on target – 9/4 with bet365

Card count may be high for Hoops Neither QPR nor West Brom will have been particularly happy to see Geoff Eltringham named as the official for this contest. In the four games he’s taken charge of this season involving these sides, they’ve managed just one win combined, while seeing a total of 13 cards. QPR are no strangers to picking up cards, collecting a total of 83 in the Championship, 20 more than the Baggies. When these two met at the Hawthorns, QPR collected five yellows and a red and despite a change in manager since then, they still have a tendency to get themselves in hot water. The R’s have had seven yellow cards in their last two games, while West Brom have avoided a card of any colour in two of their last three games. In a potential tight and tetchy game, Albion have shown a greater ability to stay on the right side of the referee and QPR may have the edge in the card count. QPR vs West Brom Tip 3: QPR over 2.5 cards – 6/5 with Unibet

