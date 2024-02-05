Rangers vs Aberdeen predictions: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bets

Rangers vs Aberdeen predictions
Neil Warnock has returned to management and will take charge of Aberdeen for the first time in their Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Warnock insisted after he left Huddersfield Town earlier in the campaign that his managerial career was not over. Following the sacking of Barry Robson last week, the Dons moved to hire the 75-year-old on a deal until the end of the campaign.
Aberdeen produced an impressive performance last time out under caretaker boss Peter Leven, earning a share of the spoils at Pittodrie against Celtic.
Warnock will now take charge of his 16th club and will aim to use his vast experience to steer the Dons up the Scottish Premiership standings.
However, he faces a baptism of fire against title-chasing Rangers, who are three points off the pace of leaders Celtic with a game in hand.
Philippe Clement’s men have won their last four in the Scottish Premiership, and last seven league games at Ibrox. But, the Gers’ last loss at Ibrox came at the hands of Aberdeen in September, and the Dons could spring another upset.
Rangers are odds-on with football betting sites to get the win, and you can get a price of 10/1 for Warnock to get off the mark with three points. Here are our predictions.
Rangers to flash title credentials with narrow win
Warnock could not have asked for a tougher start to life in the Aberdeen dugout, facing Clement’s Rangers. However, his predecessor Robson won on the Dons’ last visit to Ibrox with a 3-1 triumph when Michael Beale led the Glasgow outfit.
Aberdeen do have a gameplan that has worked against Rangers once this season. Although replicating the result will be a tougher ask against Clement and his team.
Since losing to the Dons, Rangers have won seven straight league games at home, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three in the process.
Clement’s men have been outstanding of late, bouncing back after losing to Celtic in the Old Firm. They can move level with the Bhoys at the top of the table by beating Aberdeen.
Warnock inherits a squad that have lost only one of their last five, including a stoic performance against Celtic last time out. Bojan Miovski fired the Dons ahead, only for Nicolas Kuhn to earn Brendan Rodgers’ men a share of the spoils.
The Dons will have a spring in their step after Warnock’s arrival, but Ibrox is an imposing place under Clement’s tenure. We believe it will be a close game, but we’re backing Rangers to win by a one-goal margin at odds of 3/1 with BoyleSports.
Rangers vs Aberdeen Tip 1: Rangers to win by one-goal margin – 3/1 BoyleSports
Will Cantwell continue scoring run?
Todd Cantwell’s form has caught the eye since December. The former Norwich City man has been extremely active in the final third, scoring four goals in his last six league games. His form is even more telling considering that he found the net just once in his first 22 games in all competitions this season.
Clement has afforded Cantwell freedom to push forward and he has rewarded his manager with a flurry of goals. Getting the ball to Cantwell in and around the box appears to be one of the Gers’ key moves.
The 25-year-old has mustered at least one attempt at goal in nine of his last 10 outings, and recorded multiple efforts in six of those games.
Aberdeen have kept only one clean sheet in their last 14 league matches, and Warnock will not have had time to weave any magic on the training ground.
So, after looking at betting apps, we’re taking 5/2 price BetVictor for Cantwell to score any time.
Rangers vs Aberdeen Tip 2: Todd Cantwell to score any time – 5/2 BetVictor
Two disciplined teams at Ibrox
This is a contest between two of the most disciplined teams in the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers have collected 28 yellow and three red cards over the course of the campaign, while Aberdeen have 42 cautions to their name, but have managed to keep all 11 players on the pitch.
It’s not even as if both teams have been fortunate to escape punishment from the officials. Both sides are in the bottom five for fouls committed – Rangers make 10.6 fouls per game, while the Dons are a shade higher on 10.8.
Only St. Johnstone have made more tackles than Aberdeen in the SPL this season, but the Dons ensure the majority of their challenges are clean.
Referee Don Robertson should expect a quiet evening, and he is usually one of the more lenient officials.
In 10 Premiership assignments this season, Robertson has brandished 34 yellow and two reds. As a result, we’re taking under 4.5 cards at odds of 8/13 with bet365.
Rangers vs Aberdeen Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 8/13 bet365
