Real Betis vs Rangers predictions: Europa League betting tips and odds

Real Betis vs Rangers predictions Under 2.5 goals – 1/1 SpreadEx

Borja Iglesias over 0.5 shots on target – 11/20 BetMGM

Connor Goldson to be booked – 24/5 BetUK Rangers face a battle to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League in their final group game against Real Betis on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 3). The Gers spurned the chance to lock up a place in at least the play-off round of the competition after being held to a 1-1 draw by Aris Limassol at Ibrox. Philippe Clement’s men are sitting in second place in Group C behind Betis by a point, while Sparta Prague are just one point off the pace of the Scottish outfit in third. Rangers can book their place in the last 16 with a win over Betis, but a defeat could knock them out of the competition and straight into the Europa Conference League.

The Spanish outfit also need a result as a victory for Sparta Prague against Limassol could knock them into the Conference League after losing 1-0 to the Czech side last time out. There are a number of permutations in play, and there is even a scenario that could see Prague top the group if they win by four goals if Betis and Rangers play out a draw. Both Betis and Rangers will want to remove that element from the equation. Betis are the favourites with to beat the Gers, but it will be a tense contest in Spain. Here are our predictions using the best .

Don’t expect many goals Rangers won the reverse fixture between the two sides in Glasgow courtesy of a strike from Abdallah Sima. That was under the tenure of Michael Beale, who was sacked weeks later by the Scottish outfit. Betis responded by winning their next three matches, including a 4-1 hammering of Limassol on home soil, but were then pegged back by Sparta Prague last time out. The hopes of both teams are very much in the balance, but Betis will be boosted by home advantage, winning their two Europa League matches at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this term.

They also held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in LaLiga in their last home match, so Manuel Pellegrini will be optimistic that his side can dig out the result that they need to secure a place in the last 16 by avoiding the play-offs. Rangers have been a changed team under Clement and have reeled off three wins on the bounce in the Scottish Premiership heading into the contest. We’re expecting a tactical battle to emulate the game from matchday one and neither team are prolific in the final third. Three of their five group stage games have fallen under the 2.5 goals threshold. As a result, we’re taking under 2.5 goals at odds of 1/1 with SpreadEx. Real Betis vs Rangers Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals – 1/1 SpreadEx

Iglesias to lead line Borja Iglesias has been deployed as the central striker by Pellegrini in the Europa League rather than Willian Jose, who has been the club’s starter in LaLiga. Willian Jose has been in impressive form in LaLiga, scoring six goals in 11 appearances, and the importance of the game may prompt Pellegrini to alter his approach. But, Iglesias has been effective as the focal point in the final third and provides a goal threat, finding the back of the net in the 4-1 win over Limassol.

The 30-year-old has attempted 10 shots in five Europa League games and has hit the target with only two of his efforts. Pellegrini needs more from the forward against the Gers, who have been relatively solid at the back, conceding four goals in five matches. The odds are narrow for Iglesias to have a shot on target, but he will be in and around the Rangers box. We’re backing him at 11/20 with BetMGM to register at least one effort on target. Real Betis vs Rangers Tip 2: Borja Iglesias over 0.5 shots on target – 11/20 BetMGM

Goldson to collect a card? Connor Goldson has been one of Rangers’ most reliable players since 2018, but he was rested by Clement ahead of the showdown with Betis in his side’s 3-1 win over Dundee. Clement suggested that he needed to hand his centre-back a breather for the final Europa League group stage contest. Goldson has the experience to handle the big occasion, having been a key cog in the team that reached the Europa League final in 2022. He will have a tough test against either Iglesias or Willian Jose at the back, and although he has only committed four fouls in four matches, he has picked up three bookings – the joint second highest tally in the tournament.

