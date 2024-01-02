Real Madrid vs Mallorca predictions: LaLiga betting tips, odds and free bets

Mallorca will pose a challenge despite sitting in 14th place in the table. The club are unbeaten in their last six league games, and defeated Osasuna in their last outing before Christmas. Ancelotti’s men are the overwhelming favourites with to win on home soil. You can find odds of 14/1 for Mallorca to take the three points at the Bernabeu. Due to those prices, we’ll stay clear from the result market. Here are our Real Madrid vs Mallorca predictions.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Madrid to win to nil Madrid have been extremely impressive in LaLiga, but Girona are keeping them honest in their bid to reclaim the top-flight crown. Only goal difference separates the two sides and the underdogs have not been deterred from competing for their first LaLiga title. Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 league games and their resilience at the back has been the foundation of their title hopes. Ancelotti’s men have conceded only 11 goals in 18 LaLiga matches and kept their ninth clean sheet of the season in the win over Alaves. It’s all the more impressive considering that Madrid have been without keeper Thibaut Courtois, while their defensive resources have been further stretched by David Alaba’s season-ending injury.

With Nacho Fernandez suspended and Eder Militao sidelined, Aurelien Tchouameni is touted to be deployed at centre-back by Ancelotti alongside Antonio Rudiger. Fortunately for Madrid, they’re facing a Mallorca team that have not scored on their travels in their last four away games. Mallorca last found the net on the road in September, while they have injury concerns of their own as Vedat Muriqi is expected to miss out. With Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Silva, Los Blancos should have enough to edge out Mallorca at home. We’re backing the hosts to win to nil at odds of 20/23 with . Real Madrid vs Mallorca Tip 1: Real Madrid to win to nil – 20/23 BetVictor

Established 1946 Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bellingham to continue hot form Bellingham’s move to Madrid could not have gone better for the 20-year-old. He has hit the ground running and then some after trading Dortmund for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for Ancelotti’s men. Bellingham has firmly established himself as one of the best players, if not the standout star in Europe this season. His form will be crucial in the second half of the season to drive Madrid on to the LaLiga title and the Champions League. The 20-year-old did something in Madrid’s win over Alaves that he had not done all season in LaLiga, he failed to have an attempt at goal.

He’s averaged 2.3 shots per game in LaLiga in 16 appearances, but the Alaves defence managed to stifle the midfielder in and around the final third. Fatigue, as well as a stoic rear guard action that prevented Madrid from finding a winner until the 90th minute, may have been the issue. Now well rested, we should see the Bellingham that exploded onto the scene at the start of the season. After looking at , we’re backing him at 19/10 with BetMGM to record over 1.5 shots on target in the game. Real Madrid vs Mallorca Tip 2: Jude Bellingham over 1.5 shots on target – 19/10 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Look out for a Costa card Samu Costa has been one of the most active players in LaLiga for fouls. Only Ruben Alcaraz (48) and Juan Latsa (40) have committed more fouls than Costa’s 40 this season. The Mallorca midfielder has operated as a protective shield in front of his back four, and has made his mark on a number of opponents. Given that Mallorca have only conceded 22 goals in 18 games, it’s testament to the strategy employed by Javier Aguirre.

Costa averages 2.2 fouls per game and has racked up three yellow cards. He will face Bellingham in the same area of the pitch, who has been the most fouled player in LaLiga this term. Referee Alejandro Muniz has been assigned the game, and has shown 50 yellow cards in his previous nine outings. We’re expecting Costa to commit a few fouls that could lead to a booking at odds of 2/1 with . Real Madrid vs Mallorca Tip 3: Samu Costa to be shown a card – 2/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets for Real Madrid vs Mallorca You can get by signing up to online to wager on Real Madrid vs Mallorca and more. BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.