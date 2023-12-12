Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City predictions: Champions League betting tips and odds

Red Star have already been eliminated from the Champions League and can no longer qualify for the Europa League after losing 2-0 to Young Boys in their last outing The Serbian outfit are playing solely for pride, but can cause a stir in the City ranks after reeling off a three-match winning run domestically since the last round of Champions League fixtures. Even without the injured Erling Haaland, City are the overwhelming favourites in the for the game. After studying , here are our predictions for the contest.

Can Red Star expose the City defence? City prided themselves on their defensive resilience last season as Guardiola’s men dominated in Europe to win the Champions League as well as winning the Premier League and FA Cup. In 13 Champions League games, City conceded only five goals and kept eight clean sheets, including a shutout in the final. After five games this season, City have already conceded the same number of goals. It’s not just in the Champions League where the club are struggling to keep goals out. They’ve also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six Premier League outings, conceding 11 goals in the process. It’s not panic stations yet, although alarm bells would have been ringing for City after Adebayo put Luton ahead at the weekend. The Premier League and European champions were able to rally, but there will be natural concerns about the standard of their defending.

Guardiola certainly let Ruben Dias know his feelings with a verbal rocket as he made his way off the pitch at half time. Red Star failed to score in their defeat to Young Boys, but it was the first time they failed to hit the back of the net in the Champions League group stage Osman Bukari put them ahead in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium and the Serbian outfit will be confident of scoring against City again. We believe the visitors can walk away with a sixth win on the bounce in the Champions League, but with both teams scoring at the Stadion Rajko Mitic at odds of 9/5 with . Red Star Belgrade vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to win and BTTS – 9/5 BetVictor

Who will step up for City? City have been dealt a blow that Haaland will be out for the short term, although Guardiola has downplayed the notion that the Norway international will be sidelined for an extended period. Julian Alvarez stepped into the central role against Luton and was not quite firing on all cylinders. The Argentine came close to sealing the game late on, only to fire narrowly wide of the target. Alvarez trails Haaland by one goal in City’s Champions League goal chart this term, notching his fourth of the campaign by scoring the winner against RB Leipzig last time out.

However, City could have a problem if they’re relying on the same level of consistency offered by Haaland from Alvarez. The 23-year-old has only scored one in his last nine games in all competitions. City can play without a striker, but without Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, there is a lot of pressure on the likes of Phil Foden and Grealish to offer goals in the final third. Alvarez needs to take the mantle and he will not be short on openings against Red Star. We’re backing him to pick up from where he left off in the Champions League with a goal any time at odds of 6/5 with . Red Star Belgrade vs Man City Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score any time – 6/5 Bet365

Red Star to catch City cold? City have conceded the first goal in each of their last four matches, and two of their five Champions League games to date. Bukari found the net to put Red Star ahead in the opening match of the group stage to put City under pressure before they eventually rallied to secure a 3-1 win. Lois Openda scored twice for Leipzig at the Etihad, but again Guardiola and company were able to rally. It was the same story for Luton at the weekend before Silva and Grealish struck.

have a price of 11/4 for Red Star to continue the trend of scoring first against City. But, we’re going to be bolder with our prediction and suggest that the Serbian outfit can hold a lead until half-time against the Cityzens. We’re backing them to emulate their performance from matchday one before City claim the win with odds of 20/1 with BetMGM. Red Star vs Man City Tip 3: Red Star HT/Man City FT – 20/1 BetMGM