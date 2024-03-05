Roma vs Brighton predictions: Europa League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Roma vs Brighton predictions Roma to win and BTTS – 3/1 Betfred

Paulo Dybala to score any time – 2/1 bet365

Roma over 2.5 offsides - 22/25 BetUK Brighton travel to Roma for the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening (5.45pm, TNT Sports 2). The Seagulls made a slow start to their first-ever European campaign, losing to AEK Athens before a come-from-behind draw against Marseille. Roberto De Zerbi’s men then reeled off four wins on the bounce to top Group B, earning their place in the round of 16. Their form in the Premier League has been up and down, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend. Brighton sit in ninth in the standings, but are still in contention for a top-six finish, despite their recent wobble.

Roma had to go through the play-off round to qualify for the last 16. They edged out Feyenoord on penalties to secure their place after finishing second in Group G. That's just one of several successes they've had since Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as head coach. I Lupi are in good form, winning three straight in Serie A to move within four points of the top four. Roma are favourites to get the win with , but Brighton can cause issues as 12/5 outsiders. Here are our predictions for Thursday's clash using the best .

Roma to make strong start to last 16 tie Roma could be facing Brighton at a good time amid the visitors' injury concerns and a lack of form. The Seagulls had a day to forget against Fulham in the Premier League last time out. They were cut apart with ease and were poor in front of goal as Evan Ferguson had an off day at Craven Cottage. De Zerbi must be wondering which version of his side will be turning up at the moment; the one capable of hammering Crystal Palace and Sheffield United or the team that looked lacklustre against the Cottagers. They can’t afford to be off their game in Rome. De Rossi’s side have been in good form in Serie A. Since Mourinho was sacked after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan, Roma have won six out of seven league matches. The only defeat came against table-topping Inter Milan, where they held the lead at half-time.

I Lupi have been a free-flowing unit in the final third, scoring in every game under their new manager. That could spell trouble for a Brighton side that have had defensive issues throughout the campaign. On the other hand, the Seagulls have scored in every Europa League game this term. We could be in for a high-scoring affair at the Stadio Olimpico and this is reflected in the goalscoring markets on . Given Roma’s impressive form and Brighton’s ability to find the net, we like the 3/1 with for a win for the Italian outfit and both teams to score. Roma vs Brighton Tip 1: Roma to win and BTTS – 3/1 Betfred

Dybala on form One of the primary beneficiaries of Mourinho’s departure has been Paulo Dybala, who has flourished during De Rossi’s tenure. The Argentine scored six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions when Mourinho patrolled the dugout, but has taken his form to the next level, bagging seven in eight games since the Portuguese’s departure, including a hat-trick in the win over Torino. Dybala has been deployed on the right flank by De Rossi where he has been more influential than his central role, where he was used by Mourinho. It sets up an interesting duel between Dybala and Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, who loves to get forward down the left.

De Zerbi prefers his side to play attacking football, but whether he asks Estupinan to rein in his attacking instincts given Dybala’s form could be a decisive factor in the game. The Argentine didn’t score against Feyenoord in either leg of the play-off round, and has failed to hit the back of the net in his previous three Europa League games this term. But, since he’s in good form and takes penalties, we like his odds to score any time at 2/1 with . Roma vs Brighton Tip 2: Paulo Dybala to score any time – 2/1 bet365

Will Brighton catch out Roma attackers? Roma players have been caught offside 16 times in the Europa League this season, only five teams have seen the assistant referee's flag raised more in the competition. Romelu Lukaku has been the main guilty party, straying five times in eight appearances. Nicola Zalewski has also been responsible with four offside calls against his name. It’s risk versus reward for the Italian outfit, and the movement of their forward players can certainly cause opposing teams issues.

Brighton have a decision to make regarding the depth of their defensive line. They were cut apart by Fulham last week as Rodrigo Muniz tormented Adam Webster. De Zerbi could play on Lukaku’s ability to stray beyond the last man, but it could come at a cost. The Seagulls were able to catch Tottenham offside four times recently, who operate a similar system to De Rossi’s Roma. After looking on , we’re backing the hosts to stray offside over 2.5 times at odds of 22/25 with . Roma vs Brighton Tip 3: Roma over 2.5 offsides - 22/25 BetUK

