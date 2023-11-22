Rotherham vs Leeds United predictions: Championship betting tips and odds

Wayne Carlisle will take temporary charge on Friday night against a high-flying Leeds outfit that have flicked the switch after a middling start to the campaign. Daniel Farke’s men have won their last three matches, and six out of their last seven, to surge up the Championship standings into third. Despite the Whites’ improvement, they remain eight points behind pacesetters Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots. Leeds are the overwhelming favourites with to win at the New York Stadium, but there’s always an interesting atmosphere when it comes to a local derby and that could lead to a surprise or two. Here are our Rotherham vs Leeds predictions.

Summerville to influence in the final third Crysencio Summerville has been outstanding for Leeds in their upturn in form. Summerville’s exploits in October were rewarded with the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award after scoring five goals and notching three assists in the Whites’ drive up the table. The 22-year-old led Leeds to a comeback win over Norwich City, netting twice at Carrow Road in a 3-2 victory. He was even better against Huddersfield in another Yorkshire derby, bagging two goals and setting up another two for Daniel James in a first-half blitz at Elland Road.

Farke is bringing out the best in the attacking midfielder and he added yet another important contribution with his fifth assist of the term in a 2-1 triumph over Plymouth last time out. Leeds are looking to Summerville to make them tick in final third, and the Dutchman can punish a Rotherham defence that has kept only one clean sheet all season and shipped five goals to Watford in their last outing. With our first Rotherham vs Leeds prediction, we’re backing Summerville to score or provide an assist at 1/2 with . Rotherham vs Leeds Tip 1: Crysencio Summerville to score or assist – 1/2 bet365

Leeds to win and both teams to score Leeds have been on a surge up the Championship table since the start of October, but their defence has not been watertight. In the seven games since losing 3-1 to Southampton, the Whites have kept only two clean sheets and have conceded six goals, including two against the Canaries on the road. The two shutouts differed in their level of difficulty after preventing relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers finding the net, but notably holding high-flying Leicester City at bay in their last away match.

So, Leeds can produce a clean sheet, but given the fact they’re likely to push players on in search of a win against the Millers, it could leave them exposed at the back. Although Rotherham do have their problems, they have scored in every home Championship game this season, including two in their last-gasp draw with Ipswich last time out at the New York Stadium. On that basis, we’re taking Leeds to win and both teams to score at odds of 9/5 with for our second Rotherham vs Leeds prediction. Rotherham vs Leeds Tip 2: Leeds to win and both teams to score – 9/5 BetVictor

Look out for corners We should see an interesting clash in a Yorkshire derby between one team at the top of their game pushing for the automatic promotion spots and the other out of sorts, battling break out of the relegation zone. Games involving Leeds this season are averaging 10.5 corners per game, while Rotherham matches are a shade higher with a 10.75 average. The line by has reflected these averages, being set at 10.5 for the contest at New York Stadium.

Looking at the last three games Rotherham have hosted, all three have gone past this mark, including their 2-0 win over Coventry City that yielded 22 corners. Leeds themselves have averaged 6.5 corners in their last two outings. If the game flows the way we expect we could see plenty of corners. So, we’re going to back over 10.5 corners at odds of 49/50 on BetMGM with our final Rotherham vs Ipswich prediction. Rotherham vs Leeds Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – 49/50 BetMGM