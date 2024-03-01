Saturday's Premier League tips: 16/1 accumulator predictions, betting odds & free bets

Premier League predictions
- Ivan Toney to score any time vs Chelsea – 8/5 with bet365
- Fulham draw no bet vs Brighton – Evens with William Hill
- Wolves/draw double chance vs Newcastle – 49/50 with Unibet
- Eberechi Eze over 0.5 shots on target vs Tottenham – 11/10 with bet365
- The fourfold pays over 16/1 with bet365
With the calendar turned over to March and the first piece of domestic silverware being handed out last weekend, the pressure levels have gone up a notch in the Premier League as we enter the final third of the season.
All 20 sides still have something to play for this stage, none more so than league leaders Liverpool, who go to Nottingham Forest hoping to re-establish a four-point gap at the summit.
That clash at the City Ground is one of six 3pm kick-offs in the top flight with Saturday’s action bookended by the 5.30pm meeting of Luton and Aston Villa.
We’ve looked at four of the 3pm matches and using accumulator betting sites, come up with a fourfold that pays over 16/1 with bet365.
Brentford vs Chelsea predictions
Brentford are unbeaten in four meetings with Chelsea and desperately need to stretch that undefeated streak to ease their growing relegation concerns.
The Bees were well-beaten by West Ham on Monday night and the 4-2 loss was their 12th reverse in their last 15 Premier League matches, a run which has left them five points above the drop zone.
Getting something from this game is not beyond Thomas Frank’s side, given Chelsea’s inconsistent nature, but they’ll need to tighten up defensively, having shipped four goals in two of their last three games.
Chelsea bounced back from their EFL Cup final loss to beat Leeds 3-2 in an FA Cup fifth round thriller on Wednesday night. While the win was much needed, the way their Championship opponents exposed the Blues will have been a concern.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have kept two clean sheets in 13 away league games and this latest road engagement appears to be set up nicely for Ivan Toney to score.
Toney has scored four times in six games since his return from suspension and may be out to impress amid reports he’s high on Chelsea’s transfer wishlist.
Brentford vs Chelsea tip: Ivan Toney to score any time – 8/5 with bet365
Fulham vs Brighton predictions
Fulham are riding high after their excellent win over Manchester United, their second victory in the last three games, and yet are the underdogs on betting apps for a home meeting with injury-hit Brighton.
Granted, there isn’t a lot between the teams in terms of the Premier League odds, but the Cottagers' price is still a surprise as they bid to extend a seven-game unbeaten run against the Seagulls.
Fulham have a decent home record too, winning seven out of 13 at Craven Cottage, and proved they can cope without the suspended Joao Palhinha at Old Trafford.
They are the kind of organised side Brighton have had real issues breaking down this season and Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking options are limited due to a string of injuries, which includes Kaoru Mitoma.
Brighton couldn’t find a way through Wolves on Wednesday night in the FA Cup and found Everton a tough nut to crack before that.
Albion’s away record in the league features two wins from the last 11 matches on the road and they may be worth opposing. No side has drawn more league games this season than Brighton (9) so backing Fulham draw no bet on gambling sites offers a bit of insurance.
Fulham vs Brighton predictions: Fulham draw no bet – Evens with William Hill
Newcastle vs Wolves predictions
These two progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals in midweek, but in very different circumstances.
While Wolves produced another well-drilled display to see off Brighton, Newcastle rode their luck at Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers, needing penalties to advance.
The Magpies’ recent form doesn’t look too bad on paper with one defeat in seven matches. Yet their performances leave a lot to be desired with Eddie Howe’s men looking vulnerable at the back and leggy in midfield.
