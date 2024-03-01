Saturday's Premier League tips: 16/1 accumulator predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League fixtures & odds March 2nd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Fulham FUL 8/5 21/8 13/8 Brighton BRI March 2nd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Everton EVE 11/10 21/8 21/8 West Ham WHU March 2nd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 21/10 3/1 6/5 Chelsea CHE March 2nd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Tottenham TOT 40/85 15/4 6/1 Crystal Palace CRY March 2nd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 10/11 31/10 3/1 Wolves WOL March 2nd | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 5/1 18/5 8/15 Liverpool LIV March 2nd | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Luton LUT 7/2 13/4 8/11 Aston Villa AVL

Brentford vs Chelsea predictions Brentford are unbeaten in four meetings with Chelsea and desperately need to stretch that undefeated streak to ease their growing relegation concerns. The Bees were well-beaten by West Ham on Monday night and the 4-2 loss was their 12th reverse in their last 15 Premier League matches, a run which has left them five points above the drop zone. Getting something from this game is not beyond Thomas Frank’s side, given Chelsea’s inconsistent nature, but they’ll need to tighten up defensively, having shipped four goals in two of their last three games.

Chelsea bounced back from their EFL Cup final loss to beat Leeds 3-2 in an FA Cup fifth round thriller on Wednesday night. While the win was much needed, the way their Championship opponents exposed the Blues will have been a concern. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have kept two clean sheets in 13 away league games and this latest road engagement appears to be set up nicely for Ivan Toney to score. Toney has scored four times in six games since his return from suspension and may be out to impress amid reports he’s high on Chelsea’s transfer wishlist. Brentford vs Chelsea tip: Ivan Toney to score any time – 8/5 with bet365

Fulham vs Brighton predictions Fulham are riding high after their excellent win over Manchester United, their second victory in the last three games, and yet are the underdogs on for a home meeting with injury-hit Brighton. Granted, there isn’t a lot between the teams in terms of the , but the Cottagers' price is still a surprise as they bid to extend a seven-game unbeaten run against the Seagulls. Fulham have a decent home record too, winning seven out of 13 at Craven Cottage, and proved they can cope without the suspended Joao Palhinha at Old Trafford.

They are the kind of organised side Brighton have had real issues breaking down this season and Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking options are limited due to a string of injuries, which includes Kaoru Mitoma. Brighton couldn’t find a way through Wolves on Wednesday night in the FA Cup and found Everton a tough nut to crack before that. Albion’s away record in the league features two wins from the last 11 matches on the road and they may be worth opposing. No side has drawn more league games this season than Brighton (9) so backing Fulham draw no bet on offers a bit of insurance. Fulham vs Brighton predictions: Fulham draw no bet – Evens with William Hill

