Betting > Football

Saturday's Premier League tips: 16/1 accumulator predictions, betting odds & free bets

Our football tipster has been through Saturday's 3pm Premier League games to put together a 16/1 acca
Last Updated: 1st of March 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Saturday's Premier League tips: 16/1 accumulator predictions, betting odds & free bets
Premier League predictions

With the calendar turned over to March and the first piece of domestic silverware being handed out last weekend, the pressure levels have gone up a notch in the Premier League as we enter the final third of the season.

All 20 sides still have something to play for this stage, none more so than league leaders Liverpool, who go to Nottingham Forest hoping to re-establish a four-point gap at the summit.

That clash at the City Ground is one of six 3pm kick-offs in the top flight with Saturday’s action bookended by the 5.30pm meeting of Luton and Aston Villa.

We’ve looked at four of the 3pm matches and using accumulator betting sites, come up with a fourfold that pays over 16/1 with bet365.

Premier League fixtures & odds
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Fulham Fulham FUL
8/5 BoyleSports
21/8 Unibet
13/8 Unibet
Brighton Brighton BRI
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Everton Everton EVE
11/10 Betway
21/8 Unibet
21/8 Unibet
West Ham West Ham WHU
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
21/10 BetVictor
3/1 Unibet
6/5 Unibet
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Tottenham Tottenham TOT
40/85 Betway
15/4 Betway
6/1 BetVictor
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle Newcastle NEW
10/11 Bet365
31/10 Unibet
3/1 Unibet
Wolves Wolves WOL
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Nottingham Nottingham NFO
5/1 Bet365
18/5 Spreadex
8/15 Unibet
Liverpool Liverpool LIV
March 2nd | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Luton Luton LUT
7/2 Unibet
13/4 Unibet
8/11 Bet365
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL

Brentford vs Chelsea predictions

Brentford are unbeaten in four meetings with Chelsea and desperately need to stretch that undefeated streak to ease their growing relegation concerns.

The Bees were well-beaten by West Ham on Monday night and the 4-2 loss was their 12th reverse in their last 15 Premier League matches, a run which has left them five points above the drop zone. 

Getting something from this game is not beyond Thomas Frank’s side, given Chelsea’s inconsistent nature, but they’ll need to tighten up defensively, having shipped four goals in two of their last three games.

Brentford vs Chelsea odds
Best Odds
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Brentford Brentford
32.26%
2/1
21/10
2/1
21/10
21/10
2/1
Draw
25.32%
14/5
13/5
14/5
11/4
14/5
3/1
Chelsea Chelsea
45.87%
23/20
11/10
23/20
23/20
11/10
6/5
Over 3.5
41.67%
--
7/5
--
13/10
--
7/5
Under 3.5
61.73%
--
4/7
--
8/13
--
5/9
Teams Best Odds
Brentford Brentford
21/10 BetVictor
Fulham vs Brighton predictions

Fulham are riding high after their excellent win over Manchester United, their second victory in the last three games, and yet are the underdogs on betting apps for a home meeting with injury-hit Brighton.

Granted, there isn’t a lot between the teams in terms of the Premier League odds, but the Cottagers' price is still a surprise as they bid to extend a seven-game unbeaten run against the Seagulls.

Fulham have a decent home record too, winning seven out of 13 at Craven Cottage, and proved they can cope without the suspended Joao Palhinha at Old Trafford.

Fulham vs Brighton odds
Best Odds
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Fulham Fulham
38.46%
6/4
6/4
6/4
31/20
8/5
31/20
Draw
27.40%
5/2
5/2
13/5
13/5
5/2
21/8
Brighton Brighton
38.02%
13/8
31/20
8/5
13/8
8/5
13/8
Over 2.5
60.31%
4/7
3/5
9/14
8/13
4/7
9/14
Under 2.5
44.44%
5/4
5/4
6/5
5/4
5/4
21/17
Fulham 0 Fulham 0
52.08%
--
17/21
--
15/16
--
13/15
Brighton 0 Brighton 0
50.51%
--
13/15
--
32/33
--
20/21
Teams Best Odds
Fulham Fulham
8/5 BoyleSports
Newcastle vs Wolves predictions

These two progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals in midweek, but in very different circumstances.

While Wolves produced another well-drilled display to see off Brighton, Newcastle rode their luck at Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers, needing penalties to advance.

The Magpies’ recent form doesn’t look too bad on paper with one defeat in seven matches. Yet their performances leave a lot to be desired with Eddie Howe’s men looking vulnerable at the back and leggy in midfield.

Newcastle vs Wolves odds
Best Odds
March 2nd | 3:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Newcastle Newcastle
52.38%
5/6
5/6
13/15
10/11
5/6
4/5
Draw
24.39%
17/6
11/4
3/1
3/1
14/5
31/10
Wolves Wolves
25.00%
11/4
11/4
13/5
13/5
14/5
3/1
Over 2.5
62.50%
8/15
5/9
3/5
4/7
5/9
5/9
Under 2.5
41.15%
11/8
11/8
13/10
27/20
13/10
10/7
Teams Best Odds
Newcastle Newcastle
10/11 Bet365
