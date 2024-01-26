Saturday's FA Cup predictions: 37/1 accumulator betting tips, odds & free bets

Everton vs Luton predictions Luton claimed their first Premier League win of the season at Goodison Park back in September and while both teams have improved since then, it's Everton who have made the greater strides. That might not seem obvious when examining the table with these two sides only separated by one point, but the Toffees have collected 23 points to Luton’s 12 since they met, only for the Merseysiders to see 10 of those points wiped off the board by their points deduction. They come into this unbeaten in three and having kept three clean sheets on the bounce, a goalless draw with Aston Villa sandwiched between shutting out Crystal Palace in two FA Cup encounters.

Sean Dyche selected a strong team for the third round replay against Palace and is expected to pick his best XI again, unlike his counterpart Rob Edwards, who is more likely to mix and match. The Hatters scraped past League One Bolton in the last round and may struggle to penetrate a well-organised Everton defence, who would be a top-six side were the Premier League table based on expected goals against. The Toffees are functional under Dyche, unlikely to blow too many teams away, but offering enough to beat a Luton side that’s yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in a low-scoring tie. Everton vs Luton Tip: Everton to win & under 3.5 goals – 5/4 with Betway

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Leeds vs Plymouth predictions Leeds are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, while Plymouth are yet to register an away win this term. You, therefore, might think this all-Championship tie might be a formality when looking at it on , but the Pilgrims gave a good account of themselves when these sides met in the league and can do so again on Saturday. Leeds beat Plymouth 2-1 at Elland Road in November and a similar scoreline is expected here with the visitors fresh off a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Cardiff. Plymouth have been sharp going forward recently, netting in eight straight games, while they’ve scored two or more six times in that run.

A strikeforce featuring Ryan Hardie and Morgan Whittaker should ask questions of the Leeds defence if Ian Foster decides to go with his strongest line-up. Leeds are the more likely to make changes having played in midweek, chalking up a fifth straight win with a 1-0 triumph over Norwich. That victory came at a cost with Daniel James picking up an injury that will keep him out of this game, but the Whites still have plenty of quality going forward, especially with Patrick Bamford getting back amongst the goals recently. Leeds should prove too strong for Plymouth on home soil, but the visitors have what it takes to get on the scoresheet. Leeds vs Plymouth Tip: Leeds to win & both teams to score – 13/8 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Leicester vs Birmingham City predictions make Leicester heavy favourites for this Midlands derby, but there are reasons to think Birmingham can frustrate the Foxes. No doubt both sides have made the Championship their priority and we should expect to see some heavy rotation from Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, who may have one eye on their midweek league meeting with Swansea. In contrast, Birmingham don’t have a game in midweek so Tony Mowbray has the option to stick with the team that saw off Stoke 2-1 last time out. That was the Blues’ second win in three games under their new boss, who has seemingly given the squad a lift.

Leicester’s seemingly unstoppable march to the Championship title has been slowed by a defeat to Coventry and a draw with Ipswich, and their focus may not be on this cup tie. Birmingham have lost just one of the last five away from home and a chance is taken on them to avoid defeat here. Leicester City vs Birmingham City tip: Birmingham/draw double chance – 21/10 with BetUK

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Sheffield United vs Brighton predictions Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has stated his ambitions to go deep into the FA Cup this season and avenge last year’s heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the semi-final. The Italian went with a strong side in round three in a 4-2 win over Stoke and is expected to do something similar against Sheffield United, who thrashed Gillingham 4-0 in the last round. The Blades have improved since Chris Wilder’s return but still found it tough to contain an injury-hit West Ham side in last week's 2-2 draw, and Brighton’s slick play will ask more questions of a defence that’s already shipped 51 league goals. The Seagulls drew a blank in their last game against Wolves on Monday but have a player amidst their ranks who has thrived in the cup competitions this season and could be the difference-maker.

Joao Pedro has scored 15 times for Brighton since his summer move from Watford with eight of those goals coming in cup games. He’s the leading scorer in the Europa League with six strikes, while he netted twice at Stoke and his price on to score again this weekend stands out. With Evan Ferguson going through a dry spell, Pedro looks like Brighton’s biggest threat. He’s had more shots than anyone else for De Zerbi’s men, holds the highest xG figure in the squad and is likely to be on penalty-taking duty. Sheffield United vs Brighton Tip: Joao Pedro to score any time – 31/20 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

FA Cup fourth round free bet offers If you are looking to follow any of our FA Cup predictions or have a bet on any of this weekend’s football, make sure to check out these first. Many run lucrative sign-up offers featuring . For example, BoyleSports, who have the top price on our FA Cup accumulator, are giving new customers £20 in free bets when they join. To claim the offer, open an account with BoyleSports via a mobile device and deposit a minimum of £10. Place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on a selection at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and once the bet has been settled, you’ll be credited with the £20 free bet. Before signing up with any , read the terms and conditions first and if you do have a bet on the FA Cup, remember to always gamble responsibly.