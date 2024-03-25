Scotland vs Northern Ireland predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Scotland vs Northern Ireland predictions
Scotland –0.5 handicap – 8/13
Lawrence Shankland to score any time – 9/5
Trai Hume to be shown a card – 11/2
Scotland received a wake-up call ahead of Euro 2024 last week and need to find their form in their friendly clash against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night (7.45pm, BBC Scotland, BBC Three, ViaPlay Sports 1).
Steve Clarke’s men were hammered 4-0 by Netherlands in Amsterdam, extending their winless run to six matches in all competitions.
It’s a concern for Scotland ahead of Euro 2024 and they will seek an improvement against Northern Ireland, although it will not be a straightforward task.
Although Northern Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2024, they were a stubborn opponent in their Group H campaign as five of their seven defeats came by a one-goal margin.
Michael O’Neill’s men held Romania in their last outing after taking an early lead in Bucharest. They’ll relish the occasion to throw another wrench in Scotland’s preparations for the Euros.
Scotland are odds-on with football betting sites with Northern Ireland available at 6/1 to spring a surprise on the road. Here are our predictions for the clash.
Scotland seeking pick me up
The alarm bells will not be ringing yet for Scotland ahead of Euro 2024. Clarke’s side were excellent during qualifying and arguably could have finished ahead of Spain at the top of Group B if a couple of decisions had gone in their favour.
But, there’s no escaping the fact that Scotland are winless in their last six and are conceding goals at a concerning rate. They’ve allowed at least two goals per game in their winless run, stretching back to the 3-1 defeat to England in September.
In their last four, they’ve shipped 13 goals, including four apiece to France and Netherlands.
That could be a concern for their Euro 2024 opener against Germany. Clarke’s men can ill afford to get off to a poor start in the tournament, so they need to rectify their defensive issues sooner rather than later.
Northern Ireland will be looking to exploit those problems, although O’Neill’s men are hardly prolific, especially on the road. Scotland have only lost one of their last eight at home and have scored in their last 13.
Looking at their past results, the game could follow a similar pattern to their 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland in their Nations League clash in 2022.
Northern Ireland have an inexperienced backline and could be without Dan Ballard again for the contest, so taking a look at the handicap markets on betting sites could be a worthwhile option. Just in case Scotland find their form, we’re taking the hosts –0.5 at 8/13 with BetUK. This bet will pay out if Scotland win by one goal or more.
Will Shankland make amends?
Lawrence Shankland has been a goal machine for Hearts in the Scottish Premiership over the past two years.
The 28-year-old leads the goal charts in Scotland's top division with 20 strikes to his name in just 30 appearances to go with a further seven in Europe and the cup competitions.
So, when the forward was played through on goal against Netherlands following a mistake by Mats Wieffer almost every member of the Tartan Army would expect the back of the net to ripple.
But, Shankland’s effort struck the crossbar and bounced over, extending his wait for a third international goal.
Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes are snapping at his heels to get into the starting line-up in the second friendly, but Clarke may opt to stick with the forward to build his confidence with the Euros in mind.
Shankland is a better finisher than his team-mates battling for the shirt, but his link up play is inferior. The Hearts man did the dirty work well last Friday and surprisingly it was his lack of cutting edge that let him down. Scotland need a confident Shankland operating at his best in time for the summer and there will be chances for him at Hampden Park on Tuesday.
Clarke may rotate his side to get a look at the other members of his squad so we’re not going to use the first goalscorer market on betting apps, but we do like the 9/5 with Unibet for Shankland to score any time.
Hume to pick up a yellow
Only four players have accumulated more yellow cards than Trai Hume in the Championship this season.
The Sunderland defender does like to take his chances with his style of play at the back, earning him 10 cautions over the course of the term, but he has also made the most tackles in the English second tier, perhaps proving that he is more right than wrong on most occasions.
He and Conor Bradley teamed up down the right flank of Northern Ireland’s defence, Hume's presence allowing the Liverpool man to push forward into the final third.
Hume is at his best when operating in his own half and not with players running at him.
The challenge of facing Andy Robertson could prove a difficult test given the way the Scotland captain likes to venture forward too. The two could be on a collision course and the way Hume likes to play could bring about a booking at odds of 11/2 with bet365.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.